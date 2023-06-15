BUTTE – All good things must come to an end. This includes the immensely successful high school athletic career of recent Butte Central graduate, Kyle Holter.

Before Holter’s career officially comes to an end, a spot at the 76th Annual Montana East-West Shrine Game gives him one more chance to represent the Maroons athletically.

“This is an awesome way to end it. I think I’ve had a pretty successful career, so to end it with a Shrine Game honor is amazing,” Holter said.

Best of all for Holter, he gets to play his final game in Butte. Naranche Stadium may not be where he has played most of his high school football, but the three-sport athlete will cherish one last game in front of his community.

Holter’s older brother, Cade, played in the Shrine Game in Butte in 2019, and four years later Kyle gets his opportunity.

“Having all of my family come to the game and watch the parade, I think that will be a cool experience,” Holter said.

Holter earned a spot in the Shrine Game for his play at cornerback, but he showcased during his Maroons’ career that he’s a jack of all trades.

When Central quarterback Jack Keeley went down this past season, Holter helped out the team and took snaps under center. He also appeared at wide receiver, running back as well as special teams.

“Kyle stepped up and was team-first. There were a bunch of games where he played five positions for us. He’s such a competitor and tough kid, I think that exemplifies the kind of player he was,” Butte Central principal and head football coach Don Peoples Jr. said.

Holter’s athletic success went well beyond the gridiron during his time at Central. While playing football, basketball and track, he racked up eight (yes, eight) All-State honors. Two of those honors came for his play as a cornerback.

On the hardwood, Holter was a key cog in Central’s historic run over the last two seasons, in which it had an overall record of 49-3. He scored 17 points in the Maroons’ Class A state title victory over Lewistown in 2022 and earned All-State honors in each of the last two years.

As a senior, Holter averaged 10.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and three assists per game as the Maroons finished third at the state tournament.

Based on Holter’s high-flying abilities on the basketball court, it should come as no surprise that his athleticism bled into the track and field season as well. As a junior and senior, he was All-State in both the high jump and long jump. His best finish came as a junior, a second-place medal for the long jump with a leap of 21-5.75.

In his most recent state track and field meet, Holter took fourth in the long jump (20-9.5) and fifth in the high jump with a leap of six feet.

After four years of representing Central as a high school athlete, Holter has one more chance to do so on Saturday evening.

“Central has done a lot for me, I’ve gone to school there my whole life. Being able to honor Central one last time is going to be awesome,” Holter said.

As for the future, Holter will be hanging up the football cleats, basketball shoes and track spikes for good. He will attend Montana Tech in the fall and major in Exercise and Health Science, putting all of his focus on his studies.

“That chapter is closed,” Holter said with a smile.

The chapter isn’t closed quite yet, with one final game on Holter’s schedule.

In Montana’s premiere football all-star game, Holter’s illustrious career as a Butte Central Maroon will culminate in front of his family, friends and community.

“It’s a much deserved honor. Kyle was a great performer and had an amazing three-sport career, he meant so much to all three programs. For our school, it will be great to watch him play one more night under the lights. We are so proud of what he did both on and off the field,” Peoples Jr. said.