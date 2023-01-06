BILLINGS — One of the all-time coaching greats in Laurel is calling it a career.
Locomotives football coach Mike Ludwig, 53, resigned his position on Friday afternoon after informing his athletic director earlier in the week and meeting with his players earlier Friday.
Ludwig, who spent 21 years coaching the Locomotives, finished with two state titles (2002 and 2020) and four state title game appearances, including three in a row from 2019-2021. He had a record of 133-80 with 16 playoff appearances, including 14 years in a row.
This past year, Laurel advanced to the quarterfinals of the Class A playoffs before losing to Polson 14-7.
“I’m going to call it retiring is what I’m going to call it. Nothing drove me out or anything like that, it’s been 30 years, 21 years as the head coach in Laurel and nine years as an assistant at Laurel and over at Butte Central.
“I’ve been thinking about it the last couple of years and it just felt like it was time for me to step away. I just feel like, not that I was running out of gas, or energy, but it was harder for me to get motivated or excited. Coaching is a lot. It’s a lot more than August through October or November. It’s the offseason stuff and summer stuff. It was harder for me to get motivated to do that stuff.
“Once I was there, it was OK, but I hadn’t been as looking forward to it as I was a few years ago. I felt like it was the right thing to do and fair thing to do for our players and coaching staff. I felt like 30 years, I put my time in and it was time for someone else to take care of the program.”
Montana Sports first reported Ludwig was resigning.
Ludwig, a Laurel native, played football at Rocky Mountain College, graduating from RMC in 1992. He said he then coached at Laurel for one year in 1993 as an assistant football coach before being hired in 1994 as a health and PE teacher at Butte Central, where he also coached.
He moved back to Laurel in 1997 and was an assistant under Bob Connors from 1998-2001. Laurel also won the State A football title in 1991.
Ludwig still is amazed at how the Locomotives came together during his first year to capture the state championship. Laurel downed Havre 21-19 for that title after having lost to the Blue Ponies 41-25 earlier in the year, one of three Locomotives setbacks that season. In fact, Laurel had started the year 3-3 before ending the season with a 9-3 record and hoisting the championship trophy.
“It was a heck of a run, we made a good run in the playoffs and our kids were playing with a lot of confidence,” Ludwig recalled.
“It was exciting. To come in and win a state title in my first year, that just doesn’t happen. I was excited for our players and coaching staff. It was exciting. It was super fun to be able to do that in our first year.”
Overall, Ludwig credited his players, coaching staff, the community and support he received at the school for the success of the Laurel program.
“We have a lot of support through our community and through that support we have good football players,” he said. “You don’t win games without great players. I feel very fortunate as far as what we have been able to do with our players and coaching staff.
“I feel very fortunate to have won two (titles). We played in four state championship games, three in a row, and a lot of teams don’t get to one and don’t get to play in a state championship. To get to win two and play in four, that’s super exciting also.”
Ludwig said Matt Kimmet has been on his coaching staff for 19 years, including approximately 15 as offensive coordinator. He also said he had several other longtime assistants.
“A lot of my coaches have coached with me 10 years or more,” he said. “We have had a really consistent staff over the last 15 years. The same guys have been around, which is key to success when you can keep your staff together.”
A health, PE and strength and conditioning teacher at Laurel High School, Ludwig said he’ll continue in those roles.
As far as his future in coaching, Ludwig – who has coached several sports including football, wrestling, Legion baseball, track and softball – isn’t completely shutting the door but is content with his decision to step down as head football coach at Laurel. After all, he’ll get to experience fall and summer in a completely different way.
“I’ll continue to keep teaching. I don’t know what will happen moving forward,” he said. “Who knows, I will just take a year off and reevaluate things and go from there. I will enjoy my time off and my summer. It will be the first summer I’ve had off for a long time and I’ll enjoy the Montana fall. I’ll miss football. It’s been a part of my life for 40 years now. I’ve learned so much from the game. I have so many memories as a player and a coach. It has given so much back to me, I just can’t even think about how much football has taught me and given back. To me, I know I’ll miss it. It will be tough for me. It was time. I just felt like it in my bones a little bit.”
