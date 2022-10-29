LAUREL — Laurel rolled to 348 offensive yards in defeating Libby 45-6 in the first round of the Class A football playoffs Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Laurel (8-2), which led 14-0 after one quarter, will advance to play at Polson (8-0) next Saturday at 1 p.m.
The Locomotives defense held the Loggers to 167 yards. Libby running back Cy Stevenson, who has committed to play at Montana, was held to 53 yards on 17 carries.
“I thought our players played really well and I thought our defense did a really good job against Libby,” Laurel coach Mike Ludwig said. “They have two really good running backs.
“Holding those guys to six points is a compliment to our defense. Overall, our kids came ready to play. We had a good week of practice. I am happy we are moving on to the next round.”
Laurel quarterback Gus Robertus finished 8 of 11 passing for 75 yards and a touchdown. Tanner Schwend was also 3 of 4 passing for 35 yards and a touchdown for the Locomotives.
Laurel’s Camden Johnson had eight carries for 130 yards.
Johnson got the scoring started for Laurel with a 51-yard touchdown run at the 4:51 mark of the first quarter. Robertus found Chase Burrows for a 19-yard touchdown pass at 2:23 of the first.
Libby scored its only touchdown with 9:12 on the clock in the second period when Stevenson had a four-yard run to bring the Loggers within 14-6 as the two-point conversion run failed).
Owen Adams, who kicked the first two conversion kicks for Laurel, tacked on a 23-yard field goal for the Locos with 3:16 to go before intermission. Schwend scored on a 10-yard run for Laurel with 39 seconds before halftime and after an Adams kick, Laurel led 24-6 at the break.
Johnson added a seven-yard run with 4:01 on the clock in the third as Laurel went up 31-6 after the PAT by Adams. Schwend and Owen Younger then connected on a 21-yard TD pass as Laurel led 38-6 with 1:08 remaining in the third quarter.
Younger finished the scoring for Laurel with a four-yard TD run with 4:13 left in the game.
Libby (4-6) quarterback Trevor Collins was 10 of 18 for 99 yards and one interception.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.