LAUREL — The Laurel High School state championship football team from 1999 will be honored as an inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame on Friday during a pregame ceremony of the Homecoming football game against Lewistown.
Organizers are asking for any team members or coaches from the 1999 state championship team that can attend to be at the Laurel High School Sports Complex Stadium by 6:30 p.m.
The induction ceremony will occur prior to the start of the game, which is slated for 7 p.m.
Team members from 1999 include coaches: Bob Connors, Jim O'Neil, Brent Edgmond, Pat Hansen, Mike Hickethier, Mike Ludwig, Kerm Peterson and Travis Rauh.
The players include: Shane McCoullough, Vince Henman, Steve Daugherty, Gerrad Timm, Cory McGahan, Matt Kimmet, Jared Knaub, Randy Mayes, Ryan Mayes, Marcus Dahle, Shane Waddell, Shad Waddell, Matt Rosales, Cy Mogan, Jim Nelson, Shane Berumen, Tyler Raisl, Ben Jares, Matt Nelson, Stephen O'Neal, Dusty Crowe, John Perrigo, Travis Byrd, Joe Strever, Pat Otis, Brett Bratland, Shawn Stevens, Craig Diefenderfer, Walter Hall, Jimmi Ricci, Josh Clouatre, Marvin Vanderpool, Zac Arnold and Andrew Racki. Managers: Lindsey Henman, Heidi Kelsey, Daniel Nelson and athletic trainer Marion Blackmon.
The 1999 state title team went 11-0 during its run and was the first football team to win a state championship in LHS history.
That team was originally selected as inductee into the LHS Hall of Fame in 2020, but COVID restrictions delayed the ceremony.
The 2022 Hall of Fame inductees were announced earlier this year. That list includes Rob Gaskill (three-time state champion wrestler), Josh Perrigo (three-time state champion wrestler), Sheri Muri (state champion in track), Don Smarsh and Family/Dynamic Design (Community involvement/service) and the 1993 state champion cross country team.
These inductees will also be honored at various ceremonies this year including Friday's varsity football game and at a Sept. 30 varsity football game, along with other dates.
More details will be provided at a later date.
For any questions about the upcoming LHS Hall of Fame ceremonies call 406-671-4444.
