BILLINGS — Billings Central football usually closes its practices with some sort of simulated late-game scenario.
Quick pass. No huddle. Spike. Field goal. It's not as if the Rams have really needed to break it out thus far this year, though, as they've romped to a 7-0 start with every victory coming by at least 29 points.
The difference this week? A two-minute drill may very well come in handy Friday.
It did for its upcoming opponent, Lewistown, when the two Class A powers faced off last season.
The Golden Eagles won over the Rams in thrilling fashion last season after they crossed over for a go-ahead touchdown with just four seconds remaining at Herb Klindt Field, capping off an instant classic that granted Lewistown its first triumph over Central in over three decades.
Rams star running back and Montana commit Clay Oven still thinks about that game and all that transpired in it, by the way.
"I think it's always in the back of your mind, kind of thinking about exactly what you did," Oven said. "But I think it's more of a driver for this week, especially for a lot of guys. They look back at that film and can see what (they) can fix."
This time around, the Eagles (7-0) and Rams (7-0) are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the latest edition of the 406mtsports.com weekly high school football rankings ahead of their highly anticipated showdown scheduled to kickoff at 7 p.m. Friday in Lewistown.
It's a mammoth of a game set between two of the state's few remaining unbeaten teams with plenty of playoff seeding implications on the line. It's a matchup that personnel on both sidelines — and football fans and observers all across Montana — have had penciled in on the calendar for awhile.
And judging by some of the buzz he's hearing in and around Lewistown about Central's future visit to town, Eagles coach Derek Lear said that he's expecting a raucous atmosphere from both ends to arrive Friday at Golden Eagle Stadium.
"I've had a lot of people reach out to me and community members who are excited for this week," Lear said. "I think also the fact that we were able to beat them down there last year to end the streak of 35 years was a big thing for us. But I also know that motivates Central even more.
"This game's going to decide who wins the conference and who gets the No. 1 overall seed. And that's how it should happen."
There should be few surprises in how the Rams try to establish the tempo on offense. Coach Jim Stanton's run-heavy style is well-known, but also ridiculously efficient and tough to stop between the likes of Oven, senior tailback Kade Boyd and junior quarterback Adam Balkenbush.
Lewistown, meanwhile, goes with a more balanced attack that's spearheaded by receiver-turned-quarterback Gage Norslien. The senior has dialed it up in the footsteps of former All-State gunslinger Chance Fields, who played a key role in taking the Eagles to the Class A semifinals last season for the first time since their 2001 state title team.
And then there's senior Lewistown running back Jett Boyce, who Stanton and the rest of the Rams remember all too well. Boyce was the player that burned Central for multiple long runs during the Eagles' game-winning drive to close last year's nail-biter, ended by a Norslien score at the goal line with just a few ticks left.
Knowing that this year's game could also possibly come down to a final possession, Stanton noted that preparation for any and all scenarios is a must for the Rams this week on the road.
"Very athletic team, very athletic kids," Stanton said of Lewistown. "They're well-prepared, they'll be well-coached. Just a team that's on a roll and playing with a lot of confidence, and so it's going to be a tough matchup.
"They had a great team last year, that was a great game, they came out on top and they earned it. ... We're going to have to make some plays, and if it comes down to (one possession), we hope we're prepared."
Points may come at a premium in the game, as well, as with the 14 combined wins between the Eagles and Rams this season, opponents have only entered double digits in scoring three times. Central in particular has merely allowed a single Laurel field goal in four games across the past month.
Plenty of eyeballs are going to be honed in on Lewistown-Central on Friday night, and in speaking with players and coaches, they seem well aware of the spotlight their showdown is getting.
And if everything lives up to the hype, it should make for some of the best that Montana high school football has to offer.
"They've been locked in," Lear said. "They understand what's at stake and they have been understanding that the game plan and the game's going to be won early in the week and how you prepare during practice this week. ... I know the boys are excited."
