BILLINGS — The Lockwood High School football players already knew how to win.
But on Friday night at Lockwood Stadium the Lions — playing their first varsity season after three seasons of freshman, sophomore and JV football — earned their first varsity win.
Lockwood (1-3) defeated Sidney 49-19 in an Eastern A contest. The Eagles fell to 1-3 with the loss.
The Lions, who play in the Southeast A Conference, had started the year with losses against perennial powers Billings Central, Laurel and Miles City.
“It feels really good. We kind of struggled to start off 0-3,” Lockwood fourth-year coach Rob DiGiallonardo told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com on Saturday. “It is a really good morale booster for the kids. It’s even better to do it at home. Hopefully we can keep the momentum going. It’s been a long time coming and is a huge landmark for the school and community and all those involved in the program.”
DiGiallonardo explained that the contest against the Eagles was a hard-fought game.
“It was a pretty close game,” he said. “It was 21-13 going into halftime. It was a really tough, tight game.”
The first two years of the program the Lions didn’t have any wins. Lockwood played its first game on Sept. 14, 2019 as the Lions met another first-year school, East Helena, at Herb Klindt Field on the campus of Rocky Mountain College.
Lockwood started playing on its own field at the high school in year No. 2 and by the third year the team put together a 7-1 junior varsity campaign.
“It was a big hill to climb,” said DiGiallonardo said. “Everybody has been supportive and behind us.”
Now that the Lions have been through four games, they are looking at steadily improving every week and hopefully picking up a few more victories. And DiGiallonardo didn’t mind facing the likes of the Rams (4-0), Locomotives (3-1) and Cowboys (3-1) early.
“The only way to go is up,” DiGiallonardo said. “That’s what I kept telling the kids. That’s who we have to play with and they are the kind of programs we are striving to be. It paid off this week.”
The Lions next game is at Glendive (1-3) on Friday. Based off of their records, it’s a winnable game for either team and Lockwood isn’t taking a victory for granted.
“They are a very-well coached team. They have a lot of kids out,” said DiGiallonardo. “We have to go in and execute the game plan. We have to slow down the run. They like to throw as well and we have to defend the pass and do the little things right and don’t turn the ball over and it should be a good day.”
The Lions have a goal of making the playoffs. Five teams advance to the postseason out of the Eastern A.
“Just our goal has always been to get into the playoffs and go from there,” DiGiallonardo said. “When you are winning games, you go to practice and the kids are motivated and happy to be there.”
The Lions will play Lewistown (4-0) on Saturday, Oct. 1, in their homecoming game. The Lockwood volleyball and soccer teams will also play at home that day.
While the Lions now have the historic first varsity victory out of the way, they hope to add a few more W’s to the win column. After all, the team does have the foundation to build from and the momentum from Friday night’s victory.
“It was the first (varsity) win in program history and we had great support from the community,” DiGiallonardo said. “(We just want to) keep building and moving forward.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.