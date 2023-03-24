BILLINGS — Shane Larson was hoping to be a head high school football coach one day.

At 26 years old and with three years of experience as an assistant, the new Lockwood Lions head coach reached his goal a little earlier than he expected. But he also thinks he’s ready.

Lockwood football practice

Rob DiGiallonardo spent four seasons at the helm of the Lions.
Lockwood vs. Hardin

Lockwood players celebrate following the Lions' 28-16 win over Hardin last October, one of the three victories for the program in its first season of varsity football.

