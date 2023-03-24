BILLINGS — Shane Larson was hoping to be a head high school football coach one day.
At 26 years old and with three years of experience as an assistant, the new Lockwood Lions head coach reached his goal a little earlier than he expected. But he also thinks he’s ready.
“It came a lot sooner than I ever really planned,” Larson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com earlier this week, “but I’m definitely excited for the opportunity.”
The Lockwood school board earlier this month approved Larson to become the program’s second head coach after Rob DiGiallonardo was asked to step aside so he could concentrate more on his daily duties as the high school’s assistant principal.
According to Lockwood High School Activities Director Mike Erickson, school officials felt that coaching and being an administrator in an expanding district is currently too time-consuming for one person. Many districts, including the Billings Public Schools, have a general policy not to have administrators also coach.
“Coach D did a great job and his heart was in it,” Erickson told The Billings Gazette and 406mtsports.com. “But unfortunately in life, sometimes you get pulled in different directions and you have to make the right decision.”
That left the door open for Larson.
Larson was an assistant for three seasons under DiGiallonardo, who was hired to usher in the Lockwood program when the school first opened to freshmen in the 2019-20 school year.
“I think the last three seasons of being the (defensive coordinator) and being around Rob and helping with the decisions kind of helped me get ready for this position,” Larson said.
Larson graduated from Conrad High School in 2015 and went on to play linebacker at Rocky Mountain College. Upon graduation from RMC, Larson took a job teaching 8th-grade math at Lockwood, and a year later joined DiGiallonardo’s staff.
After playing their first three seasons as a sub-varsity team, the Lions moved up to the varsity ranks this past fall and finished 3-6 while playing in the Southeast A division. The Lions collected their first varsity victory by beating Sidney 49-19 in week four.
Larson said the physicality of this past season was an epiphany for the players. The step up from mostly playing JV to varsity, especially against the likes of Billings Central, Laurel, Miles City and state champion Lewistown, was a big one, he said.
“I think the guys learned what it takes to be a varsity program,” Larson said. “It takes the offseason, it takes showing up to summer workouts and going into the summer camps that we do and doing stuff outside of the season rather than just in season.
“It was awesome to win three games, but honestly, we obviously want to win more than that. And I think it was kind of eye-opening to the guys of what it actually takes.”
The Lions had a handful of players go full circle in the program, from the first day as freshman at practice to graduation. Those players marked the beginning of a leadership culture, something that Larson said the program will have to foster and build if it wants to continue to grow.
Larson said it will be up to next year’s juniors and seniors to continue to set and raise the program’s standards.
For now, though, Larson is eagerly awaiting those dog days of August. Those beginnings are always anticipated, no matter how old one is or how much experience one has.
“I’m just excited to get started,” Larson said. “I think we’ve got a good young coaching staff onboard that’s energetic and has played at a high level and knows the game. It’s going to be fun working with them and getting the guys ready this summer. Hopefully, we can do something this season. It’ll be a good challenge.”