High school football returns to the Helena area for the first time since November 18th when the Capital Bruins won their 12th Class AA state championship.

Looking ahead to 2023, the Bruins are hoping to contend once again, even though they are being slightly overlooked. Helena High was in the same situation last season, before they pulled some upsets and climbed all the way to No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com rankings before suffering losses to Capital and Gallatin to end their season in the quarterfinals.

In Class B, Jefferson has made two straight semifinal appearances and is loaded with talent once again. Townsend has a new head coach; East Helena is playing in a new division and we cover it all in our Helena area high school football preview:

Capital Bruins

2022 Record 12-0 (AA state champions)

Head coach: Kyle Mihelish

First Game: Friday, August 25th vs Gallatin

The Helena Capital football team might be the defending Class AA state champion, but the Bruins are going to look a lot different than they did a season ago.

Most of that is just due to the fresh faces. The Bruins graduated most of their starting lineup and sent 13 players off to play college football. CHS lost its two starting quarterbacks, two leading rushers, top five pass catchers, its top 14 leading tacklers, every player that registered a sack but one, and six players that intercepted at least two passes on defense.

Still, the Bruins haven't established a culture of winning under head coach Kyle Mihelish by accident. Capital will have to rely on its seniors and a talented group of juniors that includes new starting quarterback Merek Mihelish, the Class AA state runner-up in the 110 hurdles.

"We have a good group of seniors," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "The juniors are going to have to help them out. We are going to have to come together, but we've done some bonding things. We had a good week of practice (two-a-days). I like how we're progressing."

The Bruins will find out a lot about themselves on Friday night in their season opener against Gallatin. The Raptors have Nebraska football commitment Quinn Clark, a wide receiver/defensive back as well as a number of returners from a squad that made the semifinals last season after upsetting Helena High in the quarterfinals.

Capital might not return a bunch of all-conference or all-state players, but the Bruins have two honorable mention all-state performers back on the offensive line in Barrett Hageman and Cole Dawes. Both of those guys should start on the defensive line too. The Bruins also get back Austin Flies who had 21 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss.

Mihelish also mentioned guys like John McDonald and Tyler Crum as players that will help the Bruins up front. In the backfield, Lance Baumgart will lead a stable of running backs and last season, he was Capital's third-leading rusher with 338 yards and averaged over six yards per attempt.

Tuff Adams is another senior that will get some carries after missing most of last season due to injury. Cole Graham and Matteo Bugni will also see time at running back and linebacker.

At wide receiver and defensive back, the Bruins will also have some guys going both ways such as Dylan Alqmquist, Daniel Larson, Gage Fawthrop and others.

"We have a lot of guys that will be going both ways," Mihelish said. "You want your best guys on the field. We want best on best as much as we can."

The Bruins were pretty vanilla in terms of their scrimmage, but with a super athletic quarterback, what should be a solid offensive line, plus some depth at running back, the ground game should be dynamic again.

"We have adjusted some things," Mihelish said. "We have tailored more stuff to our personnel."

And while there's sure to be some added pressure that goes with being the defending state champions, Mihelish said the focus was on Gallatin and that's it.

"We have a target on our backs," he said. "But we just have to worry about ourselves. Last year doesn't matter at all. I like this team and I'm excited to see what these guys can do."

The Bruins will find out Friday night at Vigilante Stadium against the Raptors. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Helena Bengals

2022 record: 7-3 (Class AA quarterfinals)

Head coach: Dane Broadhead

First game: Friday, August 25th at Bozeman

After surprising folks last season with a 7-3 overall record and a win over No. 1 (at the time) Missoula Sentinel last season, Helena High won't fly under the radar in 2023 as the Bengals are viewed as one of Class AA's contenders.

One reason for that is the return of starting quarterback Carter Kraft, as well as all-state wideout Manu Melo, who had a breakout season in 2022. Melo led Class AA in touchdown receptions (17) and also had 1,096 receiving yards on 50 receptions. He also had 548 return yards and 1,646 all-purpose yards. Matt Goleman is another key returner for Helena High on the offensive line after earning second-team all-state honors in 2022.

"We feel pretty good with Carter coming back," Broadhead said. "You always feel pretty good when you have your quarterback back. We also have some of those skill guys back, so we're pretty confident, it will just come down to how that group up front gels. We'll just have to keep progressing and bringing those guys along and we'll see where we end up."

Tevin Wetzel and Ryan Frisinger will handle the duties in the backfield. Wetzel rushed for 252 yards last season (5 YPC) in addition to 11 receptions. Sam Ark should also have a bigger role at wide receiver.

Ark will also return to his role as a starting cornerback. Last season he notched two interceptions and a team-high 10 passes defensed. Jaxan Lieberg, a junior, will man the other corner position after two interceptions and seven pass breakups.

Helena High's defense, coordinated again by Ryan Schulte, has a first-team all-state linebacker in the middle in Frisinger, who had 98 tackles and 15 TFL last season. Wetzel will also be starting and up front, Kehler Woodland, Kyler Larson and Dylan Mosness all had at least 20 tackles and three tackles for loss, as well as a combined six sacks, with four coming from Mosness.

The Bengals state title drought has now reached 91 years. But Helena has made the Class AA quarterfinals 16 years in a row and there's reason to believe HHS will make it 17 this fall.

"The expectation is to win a state championship," Broadhead said. "Anything short of that, to be honest with you, is going to be a letdown for us. But Rome wasn't built in a day and we have a long way to go before we can even start thinking about that."

Helena won't need long to figure out just how serious a contender it is with games against Bozeman, Billings West, Glacier and Capital in the first five weeks.

The Bengals will travel to Bozeman on Friday.

East Helena Vigilantes

2022 record: 1-8

Head Coach: Tyler Murray

First game: Friday, Aug. 25 vs. Lewistown

Two years ago, East Helena embarked on its varsity journey with 42 total players.

This year, the Vigilantes welcomed 45 freshmen into its program – which now includes a junior-varsity team – and will roster between 35 and 40 varsity players.

Murray has lofty goals for a team that won its first-ever varsity game last season (47-13 over Browning) and is facing a new slate of Southeast Conference opponents in 2023.

He said the Vigilantes, which return about half of their offensive and defensive starters, have experienced growth in the weight room, on the field, and in the classroom.

Sixty-four East Helena players attended Montana Western’s team camp this summer, and with many juniors and seniors having banked two years of varsity experience, Murray said there shouldn’t be any guessing when play calls come in from the sideline.

“With the steps we’ve taken, through the off-season and through the summer, I believe we’re a playoff-caliber team now,” Murray said.

“Obviously we’ve gotta earn it on Friday nights…I think our kids are talented enough – we have a lot more football talent this year from developing over the summer.”

Jack Taylor, a junior, will start at quarterback when defending Class A state champion Lewistown visits East Helena on Friday night.

Greg Knight will take plenty of snaps at running back behind an offensive line that features two seniors (tackle Caleb Daum, center Layne Powers), a junior (guard Noah Hauck), a sophomore (guard Declan Turner), and a freshman (tackle Teytan Sebestyen).

Defensively, the Vigilantes plan to start three sophomores and a junior in the secondary and will lean on players like Knight, Taylor Kopp and Izak Longcake to help stop the run.

It won’t take long to see just how much progress East Helena has made in an off-season as three of the Vigilantes’ first four opponents were playoff teams a year ago. Two of the first three teams – Lewistown and Billings Central – played for a state title in 2022.

Townsend Bulldogs

2022 record: 7-3 (Southern B champs, Quarterfinalist)

Head Coach: Joe Horne

First game: Friday, Aug. 25 @ Cut Bank

Joe Horne, a longtime assistant under Travis Rauh, has three goals for his Bulldogs as their first-year head coach: compete, learn, earn.

If they do the first two – give good effort and learn from the lessons football teaches – Horne believes his young football team will earn the wins and accolades it deserves.

Townsend’s roster features just 12 returning players from a team that captured a second consecutive Southern B championship in 2022, and 27 total players.

Deegan Mattson, a wide receiver during his sophomore season, will handle quarterback duties for Townsend, while Sawyer Horne and Hunter McCartney will try to fill the hole left by graduating All-State player Dawson Sweat at running back.

Horne, who started at linebacker last season as a sophomore, is Joe’s son.

He’ll also be a team captain with four other juniors, including Cael Sell, the son of Townsend’s first-year offensive coordinator Justin Sell.

“He’s watched guys who have come through this program before – Jace Lewis and Kameron Rauser – and how they’ve practiced, their level of practice, how they treated other people,” Joe said of Sawyer.

“So now it’s cool for me to see him start to take that leadership role that he learned from those guys…He’s a great linebacker, but that’s because he’s had a lot of years of practice.”

There are many unknowns – and plenty of new team aspects – for Townsend’s football program to traverse in 2023. Take, for example, Cut Bank, Townsend’s week one opponent who Joe said the Bulldogs haven’t played in his decade-plus on staff.

Nevertheless, the Bulldogs have their ‘43’ motto (4 – Trust, Toughness, Together, Townsend; 3 – Then, Now, Forever) to keep them rooted in the face of a long season.

“Our guys have really bought in,” Joe said. “They’re giving us all the effort. They’re trusting us, they’re trusting each other. It’s gonna take some time while we learn these systems and some different ways of doing some things…

“We’re trying to continue on the traditions that [coach Rauh] left and still adapt our own and make this team our own. It’s gonna take some time, but the boys are not short in the effort.”

Jefferson Panthers

2022 record: 8-4 (Class B semifinalist)

Head coach: Clint Layng

First game: Friday, August 25th vs Florence Carlton, 7 p.m.

For the second straight season, the Jefferson Panthers came up one win short of the Class B state championship game.

Florence-Carlton dashed their title hopes, avenging a loss earlier in the season to Jefferson, which beat the two-time defending champs last year in the regular season.

Like most teams, the Panthers are dealing with some departures, namely at running back where Dylan Root is going after being the second-leading rusher on the team behind quarterback Luke Oxarart who rushed for 956 yards and also threw for 992, accounting for 22 total touchdowns. The Panthers signal-caller also had three 100-yard rushing games last season. The two-way standout also boasted 87 total tackles which includes eight tackles for loss, a half a sack, and no interceptions.

"I'll argue with anybody that he might be the best player in Class B," Jefferson head coach Clint Layng said of Oxarart. "We could probably play him at any position. He's the kind of kid that can do it all. He's a great athlete and he's just got a great mentality."

The return of Oxarart is huge for the Panthers who like to pound the rock. Making that easier will be offensive tackle Dalton Noble, who is one of the top recruits in the state. He's a two-star recruit according to 247 Sports and has been offered by Montana, Montana State, Idaho, and Army.

Yet, Noble isn't the only hog coming back up front. Jefferson is returning all five offensive line starters, which includes Tavan McMaster, who has been offered by Carroll, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, and Montana Western, as well as Brady Armstrong, a state runner-up in Class B as a wrestler in 2023.

"That's kind of the strength of our team is our front and our offensive line," Layng said.

Even with the loss of one of their leading rushers, Layng indicated that the Panthers would still lean heavily on the ground and pound, relying on Jack Johnson, the grandson of former CMR head coaching legend Jack Johnson, who led the Rustlers to 13 state championships, to help carry the load at running back, along with Peyton Coates.

"Those guys both started for us on defense last year," Layng said. "We are going to have about four guys total (running the ball). We just have to decide how we are going to divvy that up. Our offensive line is going to make those guys better."

The Panthers roster added another player that Southern B fans will be familiar with as Parker Wagner, who averaged 101 receiving yards per game last season for Whitehall has transferred to JHS. He caught 48 passes for 912 yards last season in addition to 10 touchdown receptions and four interceptions.

The Panthers should be among the top contenders in Class B once again and they'll be tested early as they welcome the two-time defending state champion Florence-Carlton Falcons to Boulder on Aug. 25.

Layng says his team is ready for the rematch, but that the focus right now, is just on getting better each day.

"These kids, I don't have to say too much to motivate them," he said. "We talked about our goals this summer and that's to win the whole thing. But we are just taking it day-by-day. That's the main focus."

Although he did note, he didn't think he would need any speeches to fire his team up for the season opener.

"(Florence-Carlton) ended our season the last two years," Layng said. "So our guys are going to be pretty motivated."