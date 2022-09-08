As we enter week three, teams are starting to hit their strides, with some playing conference games.
Browning (0-2) at Stevensville (0-2)
In last season’s Stevensville 28-20 victory over Browning, the Yellowjackets ran for 286 yards in the game against Browning last season, led by Kellan Beller’s 225 yards and two touchdowns.
Browning is two games into a new regime that has brought new schemes on both sides of the ball.
In a pair of scoring drives last week against Butte Central, the Indians’ running game grew in its confidence. Tahj Wells and Tommy Running Rabbit had one rushing touchdown each.
Stevensville ran into a buzzsaw of a Polson offense that generated 456 yards of offense.
The Yellowjackets’ lone score of the season so far was a 65-yard pass from Gracen Trevino to Benjamin Gurney two weeks ago against Columbia Falls.
With both teams positioned to run the football on a regular basis, the Browning-Stevensville tilt could be a fast-moving contest.
Butte Central (1-1) at Whitefish (1-1)
Whitefish bounced back with a road-win at Frenchtown last week, while Butte Central led wire-to-wire in a 39-point win over Browning at Bob Green Field.
Following a tough loss to Polson to open their season, the Maroons went back to the drawing board against Browning.
Kyle Holter stepped in for injured Konner Pochervina as the starting running back against Browning and ran for 189 yards.
“Our offense cannot be one dimensional,” Butte Central head coach Don Peoples, Jr. said, in a postgame interview. “It is set up to be balanced and it worked tonight. Jack (Keeley) threw the ball well. A bunch of guys caught balls for him tonight, so that worked out. I am really happy that our run game got going. We did it without our number one running back, Konner Pochervina, who we hope to have back next week. Kyle Holter did an amazing job.”
The Maroons will have quite the task in front of them, as they will be playing in one of the most challenging environments in Class A football after the Bulldogs shut the Maroons out 30-0 in their meeting last year.
Corvallis (0-1) at Dillon (1-1)
Last week, Dillon traveled to Hamilton and sustained a 27-point loss to Broncs who were a week removed from handing Corvallis a 35-point loss of their own.
The Beavers dominated the 2021 matchup by a 41-6 margin.
Kee Christensen will get the start at quarterback for the Beavers, Kale Konen will be the feature back and Eli Nourse is the leading receiver.
Corvallis is looking to get their offense on track after Hamilton held the Blue Devils to 60 yards.
Ayden Mayn is starting quarterback and Logan Avery is the leading rusher for the Blue Devils.
Glendive (1-1) at Billings Central (2-0)
In the 2021 matchup, the Rams used a slew of sophomores and juniors to combine for 298 yards and jump out a 30-0 lead after three quarters before Glendive scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to narrow the final margin 30-12. That young core led the Rams to a quarterfinal playoff performance and are looking to set themselves up for another run this season.
So far the Rams are off to a good start with early wins against Lockwood and Miles City.
Last week, Glendive bounced back from a rough start at Lewistown with a 30-point win against Hardin.
Frenchtown (1-1) at Hamilton (2-0)
It’s a battle of the Broncs when Frenchtown and Hamilton play. The 2021 version was an entertaining battle that Hamilton won on the road 44-20.
This year, Hamilton has carried on from their championship season with a pair of double-digit wins while allowing one touchdown.
The trek has been a little different for Frenchtown, as they have a new coaching staff this season and have so far fallen at home to Whitefish.
With a one-game lead over Frenchtown and Dillon in the Southwest division, Hamilton looks to separate themselves from the pack.
Havre (1-1) at Hardin (0-2)
The Blue Ponies won this matchup 25-14 last season in Havre.
So far this season, Havre’s defense has held Sidney to seven points and a high-flying Lewistown offense to 24 points in their first two weeks to start the season 1-1.
Hardin has surrendered 94 points to Miles City and Glendive this season.
If the Blue Ponies’ offense can garner momentum early on, the Bulldogs may have trouble with Havre’s defense.
Laurel (2-0) at Sidney (1-1)
In last year’s contest, Laurel outgained Sidney 400-139 and dominated in time of possession, 29:28-18:32 en route to a 24-0 shutout.
The Locomotives lead Class A this season with 118 points through two games, averaging 59 points per game.
Sidney’s defense has allowed 19 points through two games.
Libby (2-0) at Bonners Ferry ID (2-0)
The 2021 game was a defensive battle, with the lone score a second-quarter touchdown.
The Loggers have gotten off to a fast start in 2022, having shut out East Helena to begin the season and then holding off Ronan. Libby has averaged 29 points per contest and has yielded six points per game.
However, the Badgers have yet to allow a touchdown in their first two games.
The past cross-state battles between these two schools would indicate that this should another defensive chess-match.
Lockwood (0-2) at Miles City (1-1)
Miles City has had two uniquely different contests to start the season, having won big against Hardin and lost by 29 to Billings Central.
Lockwood is playing their first full season as a varsity team and has struggled on both sides of the ball.
The Cowboys and Lions battle will a non-division tilt. However, both teams are looking for a victory that will set their season back to winning ways.
Livingston (0-2) at Lewistown (2-0)
The Eagles broke open a 21-8 contest with four touchdowns to rout the Rangers 49-8 last season.
Lewistown’s prolific offense was held to 24 points by Havre last Friday, after a 32-point win over Glendive to start the season.
The Rangers are seeking their identity offensively and defensively. Park allowed 49 points per game defensively and scored an average of three points per contest.
With this game being a non-divisional contest, the Lewistown-Laurel matchup in week four may shake out to be one of the must-see games in the entire state.
Polson (2-0) at East Helena (0-2)
Jarrett Wilson has had a phenomenal start for Polson, throwing for 557 yards and eight touchdowns, and adding five more scores on the ground.
While Wilson has garnered attention statewide, the Pirates have been silent and deadly on defense. Polson has allowed two touchdowns through two games, both against Butte Central. The Pirates’ defense have collected 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
East Helena started their second varsity season in school history with the unenviable task of facing Libby and Columbia Falls, having managed six points though two games.
The Vigilantes will be tasked to keep Wilson and the Pirates in check.
Ronan (0-1) at Columbia Falls (2-0)
It is rare that a school collects 1,000 yards offensively in its first two football games and yet so far the Wildcats have 1,061 yards in total offense. Columbia Falls has completed 77% of their passes (60-of-78) for 821 yards. The receivers have averaged 16.2 yards per catch.
Defensively, Columbia Falls have five players with double-digit tackles. They have seven interceptions, and Justin Windauer has an eye-popping 17 pass defenses through two games.
Ronan lost their season-opener to Libby last Friday night. The Chiefs scored in the fourth quarter to build momentum heading into the Wildcats game.
