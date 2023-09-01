BILLINGS — One number led the pack as Billings Central football jogged to the Herb Klindt Field turf right before kickoff in the team's Friday night game against Havre.

78.

Held aloft by two teammates as Rams were being introduced, the jersey number was Collin Messer's, a former Central kicker who died by suicide in March at the age of 16.

Friday was Central's first football home game since Messer's passing, and a part of him was always there on the Rams' sideline with his jersey resting on Central's bench throughout the game.

It'll be there for as long as the Rams keep playing games this season and will be part of the Rams' senior night celebrations later in the year, where Messer (who would've been a senior) will be honored posthumously. Teammates, especially those who he grew up with, miss him dearly.

"I knew him since I was in first grade," Central quarterback Adam Balkenbush, also a senior, said of Messer. "He was part of the team, he was part of our family. ... First game not having him here at home, it's just really sad. We're honored to honor him."

With that in mind, the Rams' performance back home again against the Blue Ponies was especially one that they could leave the field proud of.

Central held Havre scoreless throughout the final three quarters in a 24-3 win, effectively bouncing back from a scare at Glendive in Week 1 in which the Rams only escaped Dawson County with a two-point victory.

Balkenbush found the end zone twice this time around — once through the air, another time while using his legs — as the defense behind him locked in as the game went along, helping clinch Central a 2-0 start to the year as the reigning Class A runner-up.

"Havre's a good team, they're an emerging team, they're getting better each year," Rams coach Jim Stanton said following the game. "We knew that we had to be at our best to compete. We made a lot of mistakes, we overcame some mistakes. But that's just a sign of some growth that we had."

Torched by a 45-yard run from Havre (1-1) quarterback Ciaran Courtnage on its second drive that got the Blue Ponies down to Central's 1-yard line, the three points Havre got out of it via a chip-shot field goal felt like a win for the Rams at that moment, especially considering that Havre had hit Central with three plays of 15 yards or more across just two drives.

A switch flipped almost immediately for the Rams on both sides of the ball, however, and though the Blue Ponies did hold a 3-0 lead after 12 minutes, it didn't last long. Balkenbush found Brayden Flores for 16-yard touchdown on the first play of the second quarter, and from that point on, Havre only had two more gains of 15 yards or more for the rest of the game and none over 20 yards.

The second frame was all Central, with Balkenbush powering through on fourth down for a goal-line score later on before kicker Jack DeBourg connected on a 23-yard field goal as the halftime horn sounded.

"It's a four-quarter game for a reason," Blue Ponies coach Jake Eldridge said. "They're a well-coached football team and they executed well. I'll have to look at the film to tell you exactly kind of what happened out there, but I just know that we didn't execute like we needed to at times on both sides of the ball."

Central's offense is still a bit of a work in progress as it adjusts to not having Clay Oven or Kade Boyd (both now at Montana), among others, to turn to anymore. That's partly why the Rams sat Balkenbush in favor of Thomas Norman at times under center in the second half, with the latter stitching a strong scoring drive of his own together that ended with his 4-yard scamper with 3:06 left in the third.

As good as the defense looked at times — having held Havre out of the endzone a week after it dumped 43 points on Hardin in each team's season opener — Stanton noted that there are some kinks in the offense that are being worked through in the meantime.

"We're just trying to find some identity on offense. We're still not there yet," Stanton said. "We have a lot of inexperienced guys in some of our running back, receiver positions. It's really a growth for us, and we took some steps forward."

Of course, stats and scores obviously pale in comparison to outside issues and tragedy, and without Messer roaming the Central sideline anymore, the hurt is still there and may continue to be for some time.

But through his jersey and its place on Central's bench, a valued piece of the Rams' football community is still there and still watching.

"It's tough for our seniors, but (we) just remember him and how precious life is," Stanton said. "I can't imagine going through that as a family, but we've got a lot of support with this group of kids in our school and our community, so that's great."