BILLINGS — Just when it seemed locked up for Lockwood football Friday night, a change of plans threatened to ruin the best start in its young program's history.

Nate Davis and the rest of the Lions' defense instead ensured that they got to celebrate a milestone victory properly.

The sophomore linebacker's pass breakup on Glendive's final try of three from fourth and goal at the Lockwood 1-yard line with under a minute left sealed the Lions' first 3-0 record ever on the gridiron with a 21-14 win over the Red Devils, additionally giving the short tenure of first-year head coach Shane Larson yet another dramatic victory.

The Lions, as Davis noted in his postgame interview, are properly ready to "make some noise."

"We've just came a long way," Davis said. "Coach Larson is an amazing coach. He's really helped the team to strive for greatness, man. This is huge, a huge win."

Lockwood is in just its second year as a varsity program, but as Year 1 last season was a largely uneventful 3-6 campaign, Year 2 has been full of twists and turns.

A wild season-opening 15-14 win against Miles City happened thanks to do-it-all quarterback/linebacker/kicker Tyce Casterline's go-ahead field goal in the final minute, while the Lions followed it up the next week by grinding out a low-scoring, 13-6 victory at Sidney.

Lockwood's latest one-score win was, once again, down to the wire.

Casterline scored every single point for the Lions (kicks included) on Friday as the senior had touchdown runs of 76, one and 25 yards in that order off of quarterback keepers. His final scamper to paydirt (and the final points of the game) made it 21-14 with 8:05 left in the third quarter as the Lockwood Stadium turf began to dry out from first-half rain showers.

From that point forward, Lockwood defense stiffened up and stopped Glendive (1-2) on multiple drives, including critically on a separate fourth-and-goal from the final sequence following a Casterline interception with the ball at his own 25-yard-line.

When the Lions got the ball back at that point with 7:38 to play, their run game began to effectively chew up clock all the way to under the 3-minute mark and waste the Red Devils' timeouts in the process. Everything was going smoothly — until Lockwood fumbled, lost it and gave Glendive 45 yards and 2:51 remaining to tie or win it.

Larson would have rather preferred to win without the drama, but he nonetheless knew that his team wasn't out of the fight.

"So many times, we could've given up," Larson said. "So many times, they could've just folded.

"But they believed in each other, they believed in their coaches and they just kept going."

The Devils converted on fourth down a 27-yard pass play from Carter Amsler to Kohbe Smith — of which the duo also connected for a 27-yard touchdown in the first quarter — to make it first and goal, and tight end Teagen Wahl's fight for nine yards on the ensuing play nearly gave Glendive a score right then and there.

But when Chase Crockett then came up empty-handed on two straight sneaks, he instead opted to go airborne on fourth with 32.7 seconds remaining. Davis' outstretched hands were waiting to break up the play when Crockett targeted Wahl for six points and the game on the line.

"They believed they could've got a stop there," Larson said. "They believed that we weren't going to lose it after the fumble. It's their confidence (that's the difference)."

Casterline went through the first year of Lockwood's varsity history last year as one of its top players, with his frequent involvement and importance to what the Lions do making him a good player to ask if wins like Friday's feel like turning points in Lockwood's football lore.

There are still two-thirds of the regular season plus playoffs left to play — and Lockwood has its work cut out for it when it travels to play reigning Class A state champion Lewistown next week — but for the moment, the Lions can take pride in how far they've come.

"Oh yeah, for sure," Casterline said when asked if the Glendive win felt like a turning point. "It's been a progression ... you're just going to come out and want that winning (in future games) even more now.

"It feels great. We've been working all summer for this, and finally, it's good to get a win streak under our belt."

Photos: The Lockwood Lions play Glendive at Lockwood High School on Friday. Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday Lockwood Vs Glendive football Friday