BILLINGS — Lockwood High School is hosting its Blitz Day, which will feature scrimmages of many of its fall sports teams, throughout the day Saturday on its campus.
The school's booster club will be selling burgers and hot dogs while food trucks will be also be on site. All players and coaches on each team will be announced prior to each scrimmage.
Blitz Day's scrimmage schedule is as follows:
• Volleyball scrimmage, 2 p.m.
• Girls soccer scrimmage, 3 p.m.
• Boys soccer scrimmage, 4:15 p.m.
• Football scrimmage (first half): 5:15-5:45 p.m.
• Football scrimmage (second half): 6:15-6:45 p.m.