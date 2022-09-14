MISSOULA — Cy Stevenson needed only three days to make his commitment to the Montana football team.
Playing for the Griz has been a longtime dream for the senior from Libby. So, when he shared his commitment Tuesday on Twitter, he even included a picture of him as a baby wearing a UM jersey with the No. 37 legacy number.
“It’s the best feeling ever,” Stevenson said. “I knew I wanted to be a Griz ever since I could remember. I have pictures in my house of me as a kid in the No. 37 jersey. Both my parents graduated from there. Both my sisters went there. My dad grew up in Missoula, so we grew up watching games on TV. I idolized those players. I knew all their names. It’s great to know my dream has come true.”
Stevenson is being recruited by UM as an athlete. He was all-state in Class A last year and is currently a linebacker and running back for the Loggers, who are off to a 2-1 start. In the past, he’s played safety and defensive end on defense and wide receiver and tight end on offense.
Stevenson hasn’t received any indication from the Griz what position they’d like him to play, he said. But he’s open to whatever helps the team win. He noted he’s been enjoying playing linebacker for the first time. He's impressed with UM’s defense under coach Bobby Hauck and his favorite Griz players to watch growing up were all on defense: Brock Coyle, Jordan Tripp and Caleb Kidder.
“The thing I love the most about it is it’s hard-nosed football,” he said. “Hauck really gets those guys to play tough. That’s the first thing you see about Griz football is it’s tough. The defense out there is out to get you.”
Stevenson said he had primarily been recruited by recruiting coordinator and running backs coach Justin Green dating back to last year. He went to a Griz camp over the summer, after which he noticed their interest in him picking up as he received graphics and hand-written notes.
Stevenson stands at 6-foot-2 and about 205 pounds. In addition to football, he earned a silver medal in the shot put at the State A track and field meet, and he’s played basketball.
“I think Montana likes to recruit guys who are athletic and big,” he said. “I think what helped me is I proved myself at their summer camp and proved I was athletic enough. They like guys who are athletes.”
Stevenson shared that he had received an offer from Montana on Saturday. He attended the game against South Dakota that day after going to the season opener against Northwestern State the previous week, he said.
By Tuesday, Stevenson announced he would be a part of the Grizzlies’ 2023 recruiting class after he talked it over with his family. He said he chose a partial scholarship from UM over offers from Carroll College, Montana Tech and Montana Western.
“Coach Hauck offered me during pregame,” he said. “I went out there and talked to him. It was the best setting possible, smack in the middle of Wa-Griz and a packed place. It was like a movie.”
Stevenson is the first NCAA Division I commit from Libby since Joel Fuller went to Montana State in 2009. He’s the first from Libby to join the Griz since George Mercer in 2005.
“I’m super happy to represent Libby,” he said. “Super proud to put Libby on the map.”
