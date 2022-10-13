Montana Class A football will kick off on Thursday evening with a Northwest battle between Browning and Polson.
There are a total of 11 games on the Class A slate, as the playoff races draw to a close. Some of the playoff seeds will be decided this weekend and others, well, they will boil down to the final week.
With Butte Central drawing the classification’s bye this week, here is a snapshot of Week 8 action:
Browning (0-7, 0-5 A-Northwest) at Polson (6-0, 4-0 A-Northwest) THURSDAY
While Polson rested on a bye week, Browning fell to Columbia Falls, 69-12.
In the 2021 game, Jarrett Wilson threw for four touchdown passes and ran for one, all in the first half, as the Pirates shut out the Indians, 35-0.
Wilson is 115-of-193 passing for 1,690 yards, has thrown 25 TDs and 1 INT. Wilson also has 517 yards rushing and 11 rushing touchdowns.
Trent Wilson (31-447, 7 TDs), Tyler Wenderoth (24-290, 3 TDs), and Brock Henriksen (23-282, 6 TDs) have all been benefactors of Jarrett Wilson’s touchdown passes.
Five members of the Pirates have at least 20 tackles defensively.
One of the unsung standouts for Polson is place kicker Tia Mercer. Mercer is 29-of-33 in point-after attempts this season.
Browning continues to grow with each game, with Tahj Wells scoring twice in the third quarter against Columbia Falls.
The Pirates will complete their regular season with a Northwest A game against Whitefish.
Browning’s season will wrap up on Friday, as they draw the classification’s bye next week.
Billings Central (7-0, 4-0 A-Southeast) at Lewistown (7-0, 3-0 A Northeast)
This intriguing Week 8 matchup may very well be the prelude to a Montana A Playoff matchup in November.
Central blanked Sidney 35-0. The Rams have scored 307 points and have allowed 28 points in seven games this season.
Lewistown rolled over Hardin, 55-18. The Eagles have scored 297 points and allowed 53 in seven games.
In the 2021 matchup, Chance Fields’ touchdown pass to Luke Clinton in overtime gave Lewistown a 21-14 win on the Rams’ home turf.
Billings Central will complete the regular season hosting Hardin next week. Lewistown completes their regular season in Miles City in the Northeast A matchup.
Whitefish (6-1, 5-1 A-Northwest) at Columbia Falls (5-1, 4-1 A-Northwest)
Fynn Ridgeway threw for 324 yards and ran for 156 yards for a combined seven touchdowns in a 48-39 over Libby.
Columbia Falls scored 49 first-half points and cruised to a 69-12 win at Browning.
In last year’s game, the Wildcats scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to win at Whitefish, 35-19.
Friday night is a must-win for both squads, with the regular season coming to a close next week.
Both squads have difficult contests, as Columbia Falls will take on Hamilton next week and Whitefish travels to Polson.
Dillon (5-1, 5-1 A-Southwest) at East Helena (1-6, 1-6 A-Southwest)
Dillon continued its momentum toward the postseason with a 41-3 homecoming win over Stevensville last week.
East Helena dropped four straight falling 52-13 at Corvallis last Friday.
Kye Christiansen threw for four touchdowns and Kale Konen and Tanner Mussard each ran for a touchdown in Dillon’s 41-3 win over East Helena in 2021, the first meeting between the schools.
Dillon’s Southwest A schedule is completed. The Beavers will complete the regular season with a matchup against Ronan.
The Vigilantes host Frenchtown next Friday night.
Glendive (3-4, 0-3 A-Northeast) at Laurel (5-2, 4-1 A-Southeast)
Laurel’s survived a dogfight against Miles City 12-7.
Glendive was stellar in a 48-6 win over Livingston.
The 2021 affair was extremely close, with the Locomotives edging Glendive, 14-10.
The Locomotives’ division schedule is completed, with a trip to Havre next week. A win on Friday would improve Laurel’s seeding in the upcoming playoffs.
Glendive hosts Sidney next Friday night.
Hardin (1-6, 1-2 A-Southeast) at Lockwood (1-6, 1-2 A-Southeast)
Hardin and Lockwood are looking to end 4-game losing streaks on Friday night in Billings.
Lewistown routed Hardin, 55-18. Lockwood, who is nearing the end of their first varsity football season, dropped a 36-7 decision to Havre.
Next week, Hardin travels to Billings Central and Lockwood travels to Livingston.
Havre (5-2, 2-2 A-Northeast) at Livingston (0-7, 0-3 A-Southeast)
Havre continued its winning ways with a 36-7 win over Lockwood.
Glendive rolled over Livingston, 48-6.
In 2021, all three facets contributed to Havre’s 57-8 win over Livingston.
The Blue Ponies’ defense has come up huge during their 3-game win streak. During the stretch, Havre’s defense has allowed an average of 6.3 points. The offense has averaged 29 points per game.
The Rangers have struggled offensively in 2022, put having posted 25 points through seven games.
Livingston hosts Lockwood next Friday night. Havre will host Laurel.
Libby (3-4, 3-3 A-Northwest) at Hamilton (7-0, 6-0 A-Southwest)
Hamilton continued its perfect season with a 42-7 win over Ronan.
Whitefish won a crazy game over Libby, 48-39.
Last year’s game went the direction of the Broncs, 52-13.
The Broncs continue to pursue a repeat of their 2021 Montana A state championship. A win on Friday night would keep Hamilton in line for top Western seed in the upcoming playoffs.
Libby will host Corvallis in the final regular season game.
Miles City (4-3, 1-2 A-Northeast) at Sidney (2-5, 1-4 A-Northeast)
Both teams are coming off critical losses. Laurel squeezed the Cowboys, 12-7. The Rams coasted past Sidney, 35-0.
The Eagles led after the first quarter of 2021’s contest against Miles City, 21-20. Sidney outscored Miles City over the final three quarters to chap the Cowboys, 47-32.
The Cowboys have a difficult task in their final week against Lewistown. Sidney will travel to Glendive.
Ronan (1-5, 1-4 A-Northwest) at Corvallis (3-3, 3-3 A-Southwest)
The Chiefs were trounced by perennial powerhouse Hamilton, 42-7. The Blue Devils sprinted past East Helena, 52-13.
In the 2021 matchup, Caleb Cheff and Tristan Fisher combined for 347 and 5 rushing touchdowns in Ronan’s 34-7 win over Corvallis.
Corvallis ends their regular season against with a non-divisional matchup against Ronan.
The Chiefs will host Dillon to round out their season next Friday.
Stevensville (1-6, 0-4 A-Southwest) at Frenchtown (4-3, 3-3 A-Southwest)
Stevensville had a tough night against the stout Dillon defense in a 41-3 loss to the Beavers. Frenchtown’s rushing game got on track in a 36-0 win over Butte Central.
In 2021, Frenchtown took a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter and won, 41-16 over Stevensville.
The Broncs can improve their playoff chances with wins over the Yellowjackets and East Helena.
Stevensville will host Butte Central in their regular season finale.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.