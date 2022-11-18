BILLINGS — Travis Hadley’s absence was noticeable.
Sure, we could talk about his presence in the defensive backfield for Billings Central or the ability to make catches on the offensive side of the ball. But that’s not one of the most conspicuous elements the Rams missed while Hadley rehabbed from a May hip surgery.
Dare we say, things were a bit quieter when Hadley wasn’t on the field?
“I’m always trying to be the loudest kid on the field,” Hadley said with a smile. “You’ll never hear anyone louder than me.”
Asked about Hadley’s propensity to say a few words during their games, teammate Kade Boyd broke into a smile of his own.
“Well,” Boyd said, “he is the hype man.”
The days for hype are dwindling. For Boyd, for Hadley and for the rest of the Billings Central football team. The Rams’ season ends in Lewistown on Saturday when they’ll take on the Golden Eagles for the Class A state championship.
Hadley and Boyd are both seniors, and represent some of the veteran leadership the Rams will carry onto the field Saturday in Lewistown.
Hadley has had an underdog season, returning to the field several weeks earlier than anticipated when he had hip surgery last spring. And Boyd, despite putting up some of the team’s best offensive numbers, tends to be overshadowed by his offensive backfield mate, Clay Oven.
Old-school toughness
First it was the left hip. Hadley dinged that one up last football season. Then during basketball season Hadley went up for a rebound and landed right-hip-first on an opposing player.
That injury put him on crutches for nearly three weeks, and when he tried to come back and play, Hadley ultimately tore the labrum in the hip. Rest was prescribed, but when that didn’t do the trick, surgery was performed.
That was in May, and Hadley was told he might not be back on the football field until November. Instead, Hadley made it back by week three in September.
“I hit rehab hard,” he said. “My mom had to tell me to settle down sometimes. I was hitting the gym every day. I just wanted to play senior year. I mean, you look forward to stuff like that.”
A safety and receiver, Hadley has a team-high four interceptions and has caught seven passes for 143 yards — a 20.43 yard per catch average — and two touchdowns.
As Boyd pointed out, though, Hadley is more than just another athlete on the field — and his coach agreed.
“He gets us in and out of different coverages that we need and he’s really a leader on our defense from the secondary position,” Rams coach Jim Stanton said. “He studies the game. He’s just a real competitive, selfless kid. He’s really a team guy and he’ll do anything it takes to help the team.”
The Rams beat Glendive 47-6 on Hadley’s first game back, so he went home on a real high. The next day, though, his younger sister, Ryen, a sophomore on the Rams volleyball team, tore her ACL. The required surgery ended her promising season. Ryen was on the Rams’ bench last weekend as they charged to their third consecutive volleyball championship.
“Her getting hurt even drives me today,” Travis said. “I mean, I do it for her most of the time. I’m just hoping she knows that.”
Boyd and Hadley have played together a long time. Boyd said it was tough as a teammate — and a friend — to see Hadley on the sidelines with a jersey over a sweatshirt during his recovery. Boyd could see the joy had been sapped away from Hadley, and Boyd said he could see in Hadley's face how badly he wanted to be back on the field.
From the Rams' point of view, it's been good to have the talkative Hadley back.
“I’ve known Travis from pretty much the day he was born,” Stanton said before breaking into a big smile. “His parents grew up in Baker, where I did, so he’s got some good roots, right?
“He’s just got that grit, some toughness a little bit, just a little bit of old-school toughness that you maybe don’t see in a lot of kids. He’s just a pleasure to be around.”
Carrying the weight
It sounds weird to say, but the 6-foot, 190-pound Boyd looks bigger out of uniform than he does in pads. Maybe that’s because on the football field Boyd spends a lot of time standing next to the 6-2, 200-pound Oven, who is headed to the University of Montana to play linebacker.
Although Boyd leads the Rams in rushing — he’s picked up 1,172 yards and 19 touchdowns on 129 carries — Oven is usually the one coaches talk most about when the Rams’ offense is the topic of conversation.
Hadley has a ready explanation for why he thinks that is. Oven, who has carried the ball 105 times for 783 yards and nine touchdowns, wears jersey No. 44; Boyd is No. 11.
“The 44 is just a bigger number,” Hadley said. “I think that’s the main part of it. The intensity (Boyd) brings is unreal. The weight that kid carries on the field is … I’m not going to say it’s more than Clay’s, but it’s the same.”
Being overshadowed doesn’t seem to bother Boyd. His teammates and coaches, after all, know the contributions he makes. He’s also the team’s leading receiver (12 catches, 294 yards, four TDs), and has made 45 tackles and forced three fumbles.
Boyd is more the outside runner of the two, while Oven gets most of the carries between the tackles. Don’t let Boyd’s quickness and shiftiness trick you, though. He’d just as soon lower a shoulder on a defender than take a step out of bounds.
“Our offensive coordinator tells us before every game, make them earn the tackle,” Boyd said.
In his own way, Stanton practiced a bit of load management for his running backs. In games where Stanton figured his Rams might win big, he gave Oven and Boyd fewer carries, hoping to keep them fresh for the playoff push.
Indeed, it's been a different story during the postseason. In the Rams two playoff games, Boyd and Oven have combined for nearly 100 carries, Stanton said.
The workload will be heavy again on Saturday. Bring it on, Boyd said.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” he said. “Me or Clay, we just love taking the toll and doing what we can for our team. It’s just a team effort.”
It’s difficult for even Boyd to talk about his own accomplishments without him bringing up Oven’s name, unsolicited. So maybe that shadow is real, after all. Those in the program know, though, that shadow is twice as large due to Boyd.
“He’s going to be a tough one to replace,” Stanton said. “A good leader setting a good example for our younger kids.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.