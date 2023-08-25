BUTTE – Butte Central and Ronan both finished the 2022 season with records of 1-7, meaning either the Maroons or the Chiefs would match that win total on Friday night.
Ultimately, Ronan was able to hold off a comeback attempt from Central to earn the win, 29-15.
Now, just one week into the 2023 season, the Chiefs have matched their win total from each of the last two years.
“It says how much their bought in. These guys came out and executed at a level that I don’t know if we have by midseason in past years. It’s all on them. Putting in the hard work in and being coachable,” Ronan head coach Matt Detwiler said.
The Chiefs rattled off 29 consecutive points after Central got on the board first with a one-yard rushing touchdown from quarterback Jack Keeley.
Ronan controlled the game on the ground, keeping possession and tiring out the Maroons’ defense. And after long drives of mostly run plays, the Chiefs were able to convert with touchdowns.
“It goes to our five guys up front. They have busted their butts and have really become a good unit,” Detwiler said.
For the Maroons, tackling woes hurt them and allowed Ronan to sustain lengthy drives.
“We didn’t tackle well, we didn’t get off the field,” Central head coach Don Peoples Jr. said.
Chiefs quarterback Kolby Finley scored the team’s first touchdown with a 46-yard rush on a pivotal third down.
On the next possession, Finley threw a touchdown to Gabriel Gagnon-Rusnac to cap off a long drive on a fourth and goal.
In two big moments, the sophomore quarterback was clutch.
“I mean, he’s fifteen years old. The kid is a baller,” Detwiler said.
Ronan's Kolby Finley (4) is tackled by Butte Central's Zane Moodry (8) during the football game between Butte Central and Ronan High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum at Montana Tech in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER The Montana Standard
It was Finley’s first ever start as a quarterback at the varsity level. He proved he has what it takes, and showed he can respond from adversity.
After throwing an interception on Ronan’s first drive of the game, it was smooth sailing for Finley in his first start.
“I had nerves during the first couple of minutes. I got my jitters out after the first couple of hits, just getting used to the game I guess,” Finley said.
Finley finished the game with three touchdowns, one passing and two on the ground.
While Ronan’s rushing attack thrived, it also kept the Maroons’ offense from getting on the field.
The Central offense looked effective to open the game, but barely got to enjoy possession in the second and third quarters.
“Being the defensive coordinator, I was pretty bored, especially in the third quarter when we had the ball the entire time. So I got to talk to our offensive coordinator about that,” Detwiler laughed.
But in the fourth quarter, the Maroons still had some gas in the tank.
Keeley connected with wide receiver Zane Moodry for a 54-yard touchdown, and the duo connected again on the two-point conversion to cut Ronan’s lead to 29-15 with 10:13 remaining in the game.
After a much needed defensive stop by the Maroons, the offense was right back out there with a comeback on its mind.
But the Ronan defense stepped up when it had to. Central drove the ball down to Ronan’s 11-yard line, but the Chiefs pressured Keeley and forced a stop.
Ronan's Laurance Lozeau (5) tackles Butte Central's Ryan Peoples (1) during the football game between Butte Central and Ronan High School on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023 at Alumni Coliseum at Montana Tech in Butte.
JOSEPH SCHELLER, The Montana Standard
When the buzzer sounded, Ronan rejoiced.
“We were hype. That was pretty cool, we’re just happy,” Finley said.
In the last two seasons, it has taken weeks for Ronan to pull of its first win.
Now that the Chiefs a victory under their belt early, they hope to ride the wave into a successful season.
“Looking at our schedule for this year, this was so important to the rest of our season. Hopefully we can snowball this into the rest of the season,” Detwiler said.
For Central, the first win of the season proved to be elusive.
There were bright spots offensively, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to start their season on a high note.
“It’s a work in progress. We’re going to get better and we’ll fight hard every week,” Peoples Jr. said.
Ronan will look for its second win of the season on the road against Bigfork next week. Central, hungry for its first win, will travel to take on Polson.
