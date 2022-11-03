The Montana High School Association’s Class A football tournament is down to eight teams
Dillon, Columbia Falls, Laurel, and Whitefish survived the opening round last weekend to put themselves into the quarterfinals with Billings Central, Lewistown, Polson, and Hamilton.
Here is a look Saturday’s foursome, with spots in the semifinals for the winners:
Whitefish Bulldogs (7-3) at Hamilton Broncs (9-0), Saturday, noon
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 44
When you have one dual-threat quarterback in a game, it is exciting. When you have two dual-threat quarterbacks in a game, scoreboards get as nervous as coaching staffs, players, and their fans do.
It has been two seasons since these two high-powered squads met up. In 2020, Hamilton won 54-23.
Tyson Rostad threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, while Ben Tack ran for 80 yards in a 483-yard offensive attack for Hamilton.
Fynn Ridgeway, at the time Whitefish’s sophomore quarterback, went 21-of-35 for 237 yards passing and threw two touchdowns.
Whitefish fought a battle in the opening round last week against Havre’s tough defense. Although they were held to a season-low in scoring, the Bulldogs defeated the Blue Ponies, 17-7.
Ridgeway was held to 152 yards passing. However, the senior quarterback picked up 112 yards rushing.
Mason Kelch had 100 yards receiving and a touchdown reception for the Bulldogs.
Ridgeway (1,684 yards passing, 1,259 yards rushing, 32 combined touchdowns) and Hamilton’s Tyson Bauder (1,290 yards passing, 701 yards rushing, 35 combined touchdowns) have combined for 4,934 total yards and 67 touchdowns.
It speaks volumes to the roles that the running backs, receivers, and offensive linemen have done for the two quarterbacks.
Hamilton averages 218.3 yards rushing and 150.3 yards passing per game.
Bauder and Andrew Fredrick (121-689, 5.7 ypc, six TDs) carry the load on the ground for the Broncs.
In the receiving game, Eli Taylor (37-678, nine TD receptions) is the big play receiver for Hamilton.
Taylor (297 return yards) and Taylor Searle (312 return yards) are the key special team returners for the Broncs. Searle is 30-of-39 on extra point tries.
Dane Hunt (three INTs), Mason Kelch (two picks), and Carson Crack (two picks) have seven of Whitefish’s 13 interceptions this season. Clayton Godsey and Rylan McDaniel also have fumble recoveries for the Bulldogs.
Whitefish averages 180.1 yards rushing and 171.3 yards passing per ballgame.
Ridgeway and Ty Schwaiger (92-418, five rushing TDs) provide the bulk of the ground production.
Whitefish has four players over 200 yards receiving. Kelch (45-557, five TDs), Clayton Godsey (21-470, six TDs), Ryder Barinowski (12-218, two TDs), and Hunt (24-215, TD) provides Ridgeway plenty of support in the passing game.
Ryder Barinowski is 26-of-28 on extra points and 2-of-2 on field goals. Kelch is 3-of-4 on point-after tries and 2-2 in field goal attempts.
The Broncs’ defense has registered 21 sacks, 14 interceptions, and six fumble recoveries in 2022.
Lucas Lant (62 tackles, 30 solos, 2.5 sacks), Isaiah Van De Baan (61 tackles, 31 solos), Hunter Stewart (47 tackles), Noah Johnson (46 tackles, two sacks), Andrew Burrows (42 tackles, five sacks), Fredrick (41 tackles) and Derrick Saltzman (41 tackles, five sacks) anchor the Broncs’ defense.
With both teams averaging above 350 yards per game offensively, the defenses will be strongly tested.
Dillon Beavers (8-1) at Billings Central (8-1), at Herb Klindt Field, Saturday, 1 p.m.
Weather forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 55
While the Rams had the opportunity to rest and get healthy for the quarterfinals, the Beavers looked to have their first-round playoff game with Frenchtown in hand over the first three quarters. However, they held off a ferocious fourth-quarter gallop by the Broncs to clinch a quarterfinal berth with a 42-34 win.
Dillon led 14-0 in the first quarter and had a 35-7 lead going into the fourth quarter.
The Broncs reared back to score 27 points in the fourth quarter.
Frenchtown hacked the margin down to seven points late in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Kee Christiansen’s fifth rushing touchdown of the night, a 42-yard run, gave the Beavers an insurance score.
The Broncs scored a touchdown at the horn to make the finish an eight-point Dillon win.
Christiansen threw for 143 yards and rushed for 110 yards and five touchdowns, four from one yard out.
It has been four years since Dillon and Billings Central have met. In the 2018 Class A quarterfinals, the Rams defeated the Beavers 38-13 which was Central’s first step in their state title run.
In 2022, Dillon averages 193.8 passing yards and 176.1 yards rushing per contest.
Christiansen (1,733 yards passing, 16 passing TDs, 14 INTs, 587 yards rushing, 12 rushing TDs) and Kale Konen (79-544 rushing yards, seven rushing TDs) handles the duties in the ground game.
Eli Nourse (34-624, eight receiving TDs), Treyton Graham (26-522, seven receiving TDs), and Konen (15-241) are the key receivers in the Beavers’ offensive attack.
Dillon is 36-of-42 on extra point tries, led by Casper Schretlen’s 24-of-25 in PATs.
Defensively, the Beavers are stout across the board with 13 interceptions, seven sacks, and 32 passes defensed.
Kaden Pittman (68 tackles), Tanner Mussard (50 tackles), Jon Peterson (47 tackles), Max Davis (46 tackles), Jesse Hughes (45 tackles), Caden Hansen (37 tackles, four INTs, four passes defensed), and Eli Nourse (37 tackles, six passes defensed, two INTs) are the defensive leaders for Dillon.
Central has a solid stable of offensive and defensive power that averaged 41.8 points per game and allowed a miniscule five points per game. The Rams have allowed double-digit scoring twice this season (Miles City in a 42-13 win, Lewistown in a 17-7 loss).
Columbia Falls (7-2) at Lewistown (9-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Weather forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 50
While the Golden Eagles earned an extra week of playoff preparation, the Wildcats were in high gear against the Miles City Cowboys.
Cody Schweikert passed for 249 yards and rushed for 87 more as the Wildcats’ defense aided to shut out the Cowboys 48-0.
Justin Windauer and Jace Hill caught touchdown passes. Schweikert had three rushing touchdowns, and Windauer and Reggie Sapa each added one.
Hunter Goodman led the defense with 15 tackles, Alihn Anderson had two interceptions, and Wildcats’ defense combined for five sacks.
It has been four years since the Golden Eagles and Wildcats have faced each other. In the quarterfinals of 2018, Columbia Falls nipped Lewistown, 23-22.
Colten McPhee, now a sophomore at Montana Western, rushed for 260 yards and two touchdowns in the win for the Wildcats.
Columbia Falls averages 511 total yards per game, which has accounted for 38.9 points per game.
Schweikert (164-of-228, 71.9% completion rate, 2,301 yards, 23 TDs, four INTs, 340 rushing yards, nine TDs) is a challenge for opposing defenses. With Schweikert and Sapa (80-445, six TDs) rushing the ball out of the backfield, it opens up the passing game.
Hill (34-653, six TDs), Jace Duval (27-430, three TDs), Mark Robison (28-396, two TDs), Windauer (34-370, four TDs), and Anderson (7-157, two TDs) are constant contributors in the passing lanes for the Wildcats.
The Golden Eagles’ defense has accounted for 16 sacks, 14 interceptions, and nine fumble recoveries.
Netburn (56 tackles, 1.5 sacks), Boyce (47 tackles, 2.5 sacks), Golik (44 tackles, three sacks, two INTs), and Brody Janness (33 tackles) are the leading tacklers for the Golden Eagles.
Lewistown has spread the wealth in the turnover game, as nine different Golden Eagles have fumble recoveries, and seven different players have interceptions.
The Golden Eagles average 264.2 yards per game, which has accounted for 38.9 points per contest.
Gage Norslien (679-of-110, 1,127 passing yards, 18 TDs, four INTs, 427 rushing yards, five rushing scores) has been a force for the Golden Eagles at quarterback.
Jett Boyce (79-526, eight rushing TDs) is the leading rusher for Lewistown.
Matthew Golik (22-438, seven receiving TDs), Kieran Netburn (16-237, three TDs), Royce Robinson (11-179, three TDs), and Maxx Ray (11-155, two TDs) gives Norslien passing options.
Schweikert is the leading tackler on defense for Columbia Falls with 85 stops. Goodman (78 tackles), Hill (60 tackles), Robison (60 tackles), and Windauer (50 tackles) lead a defense with 30 sacks (Chance Miller leads with six sacks), 12 interceptions (Anderson with three picks), and four fumble recoveries.
Laurel Locomotives (8-2) at Polson Pirates (8-0), Saturday, 1 p.m.
Weather forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 45
Polson earned some rest and recuperation during the bye week in preparation for their quarterfinal matchup against Laurel.
The Locomotives pulled out to a 24-6 at the half and cruised to a 45-6 win over the Libby Loggers last Saturday at the Laurel Sports Complex.
Holding Montana commit Cy Stevenson to 53 yards on the ground, Laurel held Libby to 167 total yards.
Offensively, Laurel racked up 348 yards. Locomotive quarterbacks Gus Robertus and Tanner Schwend combined for 110 passing yards and two passing scores.
Saturday’s battle is a rematch of the Class A semifinal from a year ago, when Laurel outlasted Polson, 28-14.
The Locomotives led that game 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, and 14-7 at the half. Laurel scored twice to extend their lead to 21 points in the third quarter. The Pirates scored a touchdown in the fourth quarter of that contest.
Polson’s offense averages 256.6 passing yards and 187.8 yards rushing per contest, which has led to a scoring average of 43.8 points in 2022.
Justin Wilson (2,009 yards passing yards, 31 TDs, INT, 679 rushing yards, 14 TDs) has been Polson’s driving force at quarterback for the last three years, surpassing the 8,000-yard passing mark a couple of weeks ago and is 153 yards away from amassing 10,000 total yards over the past three seasons (8,205 passing, 1,652 rushing). Between rushing and passing, Wilson has had a hand in 135 touchdowns over the past three seasons.
With production like that, the supporting cast is as stellar. Keyen Nash (67-470, four TDs) provides a change of pace back.
Four Pirates have over 250 yards in receptions. Trent Wilson (41-564, nine TDs), Brock Henriksen (25-294, six TDs), Tyler Wenderoth (25-294, four TDs), and Dawson Dumont (11-254, five TDs) have been the high producers in passing yardage.
Polson has combined for 21 sacks, 12 fumble recoveries, and nine sacks this season.
The triplets, Colten Wilson (55 tackles) Justin Wilson (39 tackles, two INTs, fumble recovery), and Trent Wilson (35 tackles, five INT) are three keys in an aggressive defensive unit. Keene Jaren (53 tackles, 2.5 sacks), Dumont (24 tackles, 6.5 sacks), and Nash (18 tackles, three sacks) had been huge contributors this season.
Robertus, Johnson, Burrows, Schwend, and Younger will heavily relied upon for Laurel in the ball game.
