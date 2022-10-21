STEVENSVILLE – The Butte Central Maroons squared off with the Stevensville Yellowjackets in each team's final game of the season on Friday Night.
It was a tale of two halves, as the Yellowjackets rattled off 28 consecutive points on their senior night to earn the comeback victory, 34-21.
Although Stevensville got on the board first, Central was in control for much of the first half. The running game was working early for the Maroons. The duo of quarterback Kyle Holter and running back Konnor Pochervina was proving to be effective, as they combined for three touchdowns in the first half and gave Central a 21-6 lead deep into the second quarter.
The Yellowjackets continued to chip away, though. Late in the second quarter, a crucial fourth down conversion kept their drive alive, leading to a 31-yard touchdown run by senior running back Kellan Beller.
Stevensville had the momentum entering halftime, and they didn't look back.
The Yellowjackets' swarming defense and a heavy dose of the ground game, mainly featuring the tough-to-tackle Beller.
A long kickoff return to open the second half gave the Yellowjackets good starting field position in Central territory. Beller capitalized with a five-yard touchdown run.
In need of a two-point conversion to tie it, Stevensville converted on a well-executed play-action pass from quarterback Gracen Trevino to Hunter Gum to make it a 21-21 ballgame.
Central couldn't get anything going in the second half offensively, throwing three interceptions. This gave the Yellowjackets plenty of opportunity to reclaim their first lead since it was 3-0 early on.
When Stevensville had the ball, they rarely strayed from the ground game. It was an effective game plan, as they controlled possession and wared down the Maroons' defense.
Early in the fourth quarter, Beller broke loose for a 34-yard run to get into the red zone. He finished the drive with an 11-yard touchdown to give the Yellowjackets a 28-21 lead.
The Central offense continued to stall, repeatedly giving the ball back to Stevensville's run-heavy offense.
The Yellowjackets took control of the game late in the fourth quarter. The run game was converting first down after first down, and the Maroons had no answer for it.
Beller scampered in from the four-yard line for his fourth touchdown of the game. After the failed extra point, Stevensville led Central 34-21.
Central had another chance to answer, but the third interception of the half sealed the Maroons' fate, and Stevensville ran out the clock.
Stevensville finished the season at 2-7. Butte Central completed their season at 1-7.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.