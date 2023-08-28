The long wait for high school football ended on Friday night as high school teams across the state kicked off their 2023 seasons.

The Helena Capital Bruins hosted the Gallatin Raptors at Vigilante Stadium and saw their 12-game winning streak come to an end. Class AA's defending state champs were defeated 28-14, while Helena High dropped a close one to the 2022 Class AA state runner-up Bozeman High 21-14. The Hawks were able to score a touchdown in the final minute to win an instant classic.

Jefferson was defeated soundly at home by Florence-Carlton (27-0) and the defending Class B state champs that look formidable once again. East Helena and Townsend also dropped their openers. The Vigilantes lost on their home field to defending state champion Lewistown, 44-7. Townsend, like Jefferson, didn't score in a 29-0 loss to Cut Bank.

With all that in mind, here are five takeaways from the first week of high school football in the Helena area.

No need to overreact

Sure, you want to start the season off with a win. But it's too early for the sky to be falling for any of Helena's local teams, despite the fact that all five lost.

The Capital Bruins saw their winning streak snapped, but Gallatin was a semifinalist a year ago and is a legitimate state title contender. Head coach Kyle Mihelish was pleased with his team.

"We showed some people that we are a better team than some around the state expected," Mihelish said. "The drop off isn't going to be as big as some people thought. We were right there with a pretty good football team. We just have to cut out some of the mistakes."

Helena High should be happy as well. Bozeman could win the Class AA title this season and it would be surprise no one. Yet, the Bengals went toe-to-toe with Bozeman.

Helena also answered a key question along the way. Their offensive and defensive lines were the question mark and if you can hold up against Bozeman in the trenches, that's a pretty good sign going forward.

EHHS and Jefferson lost to defending state champions. So again, nothing earth shattering. Plus, most of the games weren't conference affairs outside of East Helena.

Point being, it's too early to panic.

The Capital run game is a positive

Speaking of positives from Week 1, the way Capital was able to run the football is a good place to start.

Tuff Adams (11 carries for 67 yards) and Lance Baumgart (4-35) each had touchdown runs. Adams actually ripped off a 42-yard gain in the second quarter and in all, the Bruins finished with 200 yards rushing, after getting 56 from quarterback Merek Mihelish.

Gallatin had a top-5 scoring defense in Class AA, so the Raptors are stingy, and the fact that Capital was able to be productive on the ground (5.2 yards per carry) is something for the Bruins to build on headed into Week 2's matchup in Billings against Skyview.

More of the same from Manu Melo

Helena High's Manu Melo was spectacular last season at generating explosive plays and he did it again on Friday night, catching a 77-yard touchdown pass from Carter Kraft against Bozeman.

It continues to amaze me how Melo finds a way to get past defenses on a weekly basis. You know Class AA defensive coordinators spend all week, in prep for Helena High, telling their team not to let Melo burn them, yet he's able to do it week after week. Melo didn't just make one big play either. He caught 10 passes total for 156 yards.

It's impressive. You have to give Kraft credit too. That connection continues to be one of the best in Class AA.

Mistakes will kill you

Just about every high school football head coach on Earth will talk about limiting mistakes ahead of the season opener. Heck, ahead of every single game, because no statistic predicts winning like turnovers.

If you win the turnover battle, most of the time, you'll win the game. That's been tested over time and it played out that way on Friday night.

Capital was minus two in turnover margin against Gallatin. The Raptors weren't perfect and struggled with turnovers and penalties too, especially pre-snap.

But after taking control of the ball in a 14-14 game, fresh off a touchdown drive, the Capital offense turned the ball over three times, leading to 14 Gallatin points.

Helena High also had a couple of costly turnovers against Bozeman. One was an interception at the end of the first half that allowed the Hawks to get in scoring range for the game-tying touchdown.

Helena was minus-3 in turnover ratio. It's tough enough to beat a team like Bozeman or for Capital to beat Gallatin without having to overcome giving the ball away two or three more times.

Those extra possessions matter and in close games, they are almost always one of the determining factors in the outcome.

Good to have football back

Sure, high school football teams went a combined 0-5 in the Helena area, but like I said, it's way too early to panic.

Football is a week-to-week sport and it's easy to become a prisoner of the moment. But at first glance, Helena High looks every bit like a contender in the Western AA. I was especially impressed by Tevin Wetzel who had 12 tackles, plus a touchdown run and 68 yards on seven carries.

My biggest takeaway is that it was just good to have high school football back. The weather was kind of annoying last Friday, with some lightning delays in Bozeman, as well as wind and rain at Vigilante Stadium.

But there's something special about the Friday Night Lights and like all the other fanatics, I'm just glad high school football has returned.