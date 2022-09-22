Conference play is in full swing, and a bevy of games have early playoff implications.
Nine of the 11 games in the Montana A schedule are in-conference matchups with several must-win scenarios.
In the Northeast Conference, Lewistown sits at 2-0, and Havre and Miles City sit at 1-1. In addition, Glendive and Sidney are winless in the conference.
In the Southeast Conference, Laurel (3-0), Billings Central (2-0), and Hardin (1-0) are undefeated in conference play. Lockwood is 1-2, and Park is 0-2.
Columbia Falls (3-0) has the classification’s bye this week in the Northwest Conference. However, Polson (2-0) has an opportunity to catch the Wildcats. Whitefish and Libby are tied for third place at 2-1. Browning and Ronan are looking for their first win of the season, with the two teams playing on Friday.
Hamilton (4-0) leads the division in the Southwest Conference. Dillon (2-1) and Frenchtown (2-2) are in the conference’s second and third positions. East Helena (1-3), Stevensville, Butte Central, and Corvallis are chasing the pack to keep their seasons alive.
Here are the 11 games in week five of Montana A football:
Stevensville (1-3, 0-1 Southwest) at Hamilton (4-0, 4-0 Southwest)
Hamilton is coming off a 42-0 win at Butte Central, and Stevensville looks to bounce back after a 33-6 loss to Whitefish.
In the 2021 game, Hamilton scored 42 points in the first half and cruised to a 49-12 win.
The Broncs have a dual-threat quarterback in Tyson Bauder that creates matchup problems at the line of scrimmage and during a play. Bauder has had a hand in 16 touchdowns (nine rushing, seven passing) and has averaged 232.3 yards per game (143.8 passing, 88.5 rushing).
Andrew Fredrick (411 rushing yards, four touchdowns) and Eli Taylor (367 yards, four touchdowns) are the leading rusher and receiver, respectively, for the Broncs.
Controlling the line of scrimmage is the modus operandi for Hamilton, both on offense and defense. Five Broncs are over 20 tackles this season, led by Logan Lant (31) and Noah Johnson (29). In addition, derrick Saltzman and Andrew Burrows each have two sacks.
Stevensville has a balanced offense where they move the ball smoothly in the running game and rely on the strong arm of Gracen Trevino and trusty hands for Kellen Beller and Benjamin Gurney.
Beller and Jeffrey Berryman are two keys to the Yellowjackets’ defense. In addition, Hunter Gum and Zachary Sannar each have a sack-and-a-half to their credit.
A win by Hamilton will put the Broncs in a position to run the table in the Southwest division, with one division game remaining.
Butte Central (1-3, 0-1 Southwest) at Corvallis (0-3, 0-3 Southwest)
Butte Central led wire-to-wire in the 2021 matchup, as they blanked the Blue Devils at Bob Green Field, 44-0.
Both teams are looking to rebound from shutout losses. The Maroons were shut out by the defending state champion Hamilton Broncs last weekend, 42-0. Corvallis was held scoreless at Frenchtown, 38-0.
The Maroons sustained a significant blow during the game against Hamilton. A defensive player landed awkwardly on a scramble by starting quarterback Jack Keeley, which forced him to miss the remainder of the game and was replaced by Rye Doherty.
With Keeley’s status uncertain and Konner Pochervina continuing to recover from an ankle injury, the Maroons will need to find a way to generate offense against a Corvallis defense that has allowed 39 points per game.
Defensively, the Maroons have already faced three top offenses in A football: Polson, Whitefish, and Hamilton. They allowed two touchdowns to Browning in their lone win when they had a big lead.
The Blue Devils have faced three stout defenses in Hamilton, Dillon, and Frenchtown, scoring their lone touchdown of the season against the Beavers on a 20-yard pass from Ayden Mayn to Dillen Potter.
Dillon (2-1, 2-1 Southwest) at Frenchtown (2-2, 2-2 Southwest)
The 2021 installment of this series went in the direction of the Beavers, 27-21.
The game was not without a bit of drama at the end, as the Broncs’ attempt to tie the game went awry when the ball bounced off the ground to an awaiting receiver in the end zone on fourth down.
Kye Christiansen threw for 180 yards and two scores for Dillon, and Eli Quinn threw two touchdowns for Frenchtown.
Dillon routed Corvallis two weeks ago, 45-6, after a rough 34-7 loss at Hamilton in week two.
Frenchtown shut out Corvallis last week, 38-0, just two weeks after a tight loss at Hamilton, 27-20.
Christiansen (754 yards passing, eight touchdowns, ten interceptions, 162 yards rushing, three rushing touchdowns) has been the offensive leader for the Beavers in 2022. Receivers Eli Nourse, Treyton Graham, and Kale Konen have been Christiansen’s prime receivers.
Nourse, Max Davis, Caden Hansen, Kaden Pittman, and Jon Peterson have been productive defensively for the Beavers.
Quinn has plenty of offensive weapons around him, including 6-6 receiver/defensive end Connor Michaud.
Defensively, the Broncs will be charged with keeping Christiansen and the Beavers’ offense in check.
Sidney (1-3, 0-3 Northeast) at Lewistown (4-0, 2-0 Northeast)
Sidney got right back to work this week after they dropped a 49-19 decision at Lockwood.
Lewistown picked up a big win at Laurel, 24-3.
In last year’s matchup, Lewistown scored 23 points in the first three quarters as they cruised to a 37-7 win at Sidney.
Havre (2-2, 1-1 Northeast) at Miles City (3-1, 1-1 Northeast)
Friday’s contest in Miles City is important in the Northeast playoff race. Both teams sit at 1-1 in the A-Northeast race.
Last week, the Cowboys blanked Glendive, 32-0. Billings Central shut out Havre, 35-0.
In 2021, the Cowboys shut out the Blue Ponies in Havre, 40-0.
Miles City has a five-game winning streak in the series, with an average score of 47-8.
The Blue Ponies last beat the Cowboys in 2017, 13-12.
Ronan (0-3, 0-3 Northwest) at Browning (0-4, 0-2 Northwest)
The win column has got to give for one of these two.
Ronan lost a close game against Libby (21-12) and two lopsided losses to Columbia Falls (44-16) and Polson (47-12).
Browning has suffered four lopsided losses to Frenchtown (41-0), Butte Central (51-12), Stevensville (50-0), and East Helena (47-13).
Last season, the Chiefs’ failed two-point conversion with under four minutes to play was the difference as Ronan lost to Browning, 34-32.
Libby (2-2, 2-1 Northwest) at Polson (4-0, 2-0 Northwest)
Early in the 2022 campaign, Polson rolled along while Libby hit a fork in the road.
The Pirates’ average margin of victory in their four wins has been 35 points.
Libby had a shutout win over East Helena and a nine-point win at Ronan. However, the last two games have not been kind to the Loggers in losses to Bonners Ferry (37-7) and Columbia Falls (49-7).
Polson shut out the Loggers last season in Libby, 49-14.
A win by Polson will keep them in pace with Columbia Falls. A win by Libby keeps them in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Laurel (3-1, 3-0 Southeast) at Hardin (1-3, 1-0 Southeast)
Last week, Laurel had a 3-0 lead before Lewistown scored three times in the second quarter and held on for a 24-3 win.
Hardin rolled over the Park Rangers, 40-7.
In the 2021 contest between the schools, the Locomotives steamed past Bulldogs, 42-0.
Livingston (0-4, 0-2 Southeast) at Billings Central (4-0, 2-0 Southeast)
The Rams are on a roll through the first half of their 2022 docket, having won their first four games by an average of 35 points.
The Rangers are on the other end of the spectrum, dropping their first four games by an average of 45 points.
Billings Central shut out Livingston last season, 54-0. Livingston’s last score against the Rams was a 56-13 loss in 2005.
A Rams win will help them keep pace with Laurel in the A-Southeast.
East Helena (1-3, 1-3 Southwest) at Whitefish (3-1, 2-1 Northwest)
After sustaining a week one loss to Dillon, Whitefish has reeled off three straight wins against Frenchtown, Butte Central, and Stevensville.
The Vigilantes picked up their first win varsity win in program history with a 47-13 win at Browning.
Whitefish routed East Helena in their 2021 contest, 44-8.
Glendive (1-3, 0-2 Northeast) vs. Lockwood (1-3, 1-2 Southeast)
Lockwood got their first varsity win in program history last week with a 49-19 win over Sidney, while Glendive was shut out by Miles City, 32-0.
Friday night’s matchup will be the first between them.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.