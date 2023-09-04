BUTTE – The second weekend of high school football is in the books, and there is plenty to talk about.

The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Bozeman Hawks for its home opener, meaning fans in Butte got the chance to be back at Naranche Stadium.

The Dillon Beavers finally got started, and did so in style. The Whitehall Trojans and Jefferson Panthers both bounced back to get their first victories of 2023.

Butte Central got a taste of Class A’s finest, losing to Hamilton, the top team in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

After an action-packed weekend of football, here are my three biggest takeaways.

Butte can hang with the best in AA

Bozeman reached the Class AA state title game in 2022, and currently sits at No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

But in the first half of Friday’s game between the Bulldogs and Hawks, there was very little to separate the two teams.

It was a different story after the halftime break, but Butte still showed they are capable of playing with the elite teams in the state.

“It’s a chance to go back to the drawing board and learn and grow. We did some nice things, but hats off to Bozeman, they are pretty good,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said.

And although Butte lost by 24 points, the score doesn’t perfectly tell the story.

The Bulldogs trailed by 10 points halfway through the fourth quarter before the Hawks completed a 34-yard touchdown on a critical fourth down.

Bozeman added a 44-yard touchdown with 2:24 remaining, giving them a 24-point victory.

While the margin of victory appears to be wide, the game wasn’t decided until deep in the fourth quarter.

And against one of the top teams in Class AA, there was a lot to be excited about for fans of the Bulldogs.

Sophomore tight end Hudson Luedtke stood out in a game featuring a great deal of talent.

Luedtke had seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown. His best catch of the night came on a crucial fourth down, as the sophomore hauled in a one-handed 17-yard reception to extend the drive. Luedtke’s touchdown came just a few plays later.

Quarterback Bo Demarais was solid in his second career start, completing 14 of 24 passes and throwing two touchdowns compared to one interception.

The Bulldogs’ performance in the first two games should provide confidence ahead of a clash with Kalispell Glacier (2-0) on Friday at Naranche.

The Wolfpack have outscored opponents 93-7 in their first two games and sit atop the Class AA rankings.

Bulldogs run game, defense need to be shored up

With another tough opponent coming up for the third game of the season, there are some things that Butte will want to tighten up.

When asked what needs to be improved, two things came to mind for Grey.

“We got to be a better in the run game. Defensively, we had some missed assignments that we can clean up,” Grey said.

The rushing attack was a problem for the Bulldogs against Bozeman, as Butte ran for 17 net yards. Trey Hansen led the team with 14 yards on five carries.

It has been too one-dimensional for the Bulldogs offense, as they threw for 200 yards in the loss.

With the many pass catchers that Butte has, the passing game will likely be the most effective aspect of the offense every week.

But to compete with the top teams, there needs to be a better balance between the pass and run.

The defense had an up-and-down evening on Friday. It did force two turnovers, including a fumble recovery that eventually turned into a touchdown for Butte.

Limiting big plays will be the key for the Bulldogs defense. Bozeman had three passing touchdowns of 21 yards or greater, with two of them coming in the final eight minutes.

The season is still young and there is plenty of time to work out the kinks as Butte prepares to begin conference play.

Welcome to the party, Dillon

The Beavers didn’t play on the opening weekend of high school football, but made up for it this past Friday.

Dillon travelled to Stevensville and got its season started on the right track, defeating the Yellowjackets, 44-0.

Even with just one game under their belt, the Beavers did enough to earn the No. 4 spot in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

While the Beavers were able to coast in their first game, they are featured in one of the state’s most intriguing matchups this upcoming Friday.

Dillon will be on the road again, this time against UM-commit Cody Schweikert and No. 5 Columbia Falls (2-0).