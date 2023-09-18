BUTTE – Through four weeks of the high school football season, three teams in the Butte area find themselves in the 406mtsports.com rankings.

Butte High’s win over Missoula Big Sky keeps the Bulldogs in the No. 3 spot for the second consecutive week.

Dillon (No. 3) and Jefferson (No. 8) also stay put in the rankings after picking up dominant wins this past Friday night.

Butte Central, Anaconda and Whitehall all suffered tough losses to continue a season of struggles.

Two weeks into conference play, here are my takeaways from Week 4 of high school football in the Butte area.

Fourth quarter poise

When the Butte Bulldogs lead was relinquished late in the third quarter on Friday night, the team found themselves in familiar territory.

While they weren’t facing a double-digit fourth quarter deficit – the kind they have gotten comfortable coming back from – the Bulldogs once again trailed entering the final 12 minutes.

But the comebacks from Butte so far in 2023 have primed the team for those moments, and they delivered once again against Big Sky.

The Bulldogs responded to giving up the lead with a lengthy drive capped off by a four-yard touchdown rush from Trey Hansen.

And they tacked on some insurance with a Bo Demarais touchdown run to extend the lead.

Ultimately, Butte did enough to advance to 3-1 on the season with its third fourth quarter comeback of the young season.

Arie Grey’s squad will look to keep the momentum rolling as the Bulldogs take on Kalispell Flathead (1-3) in another Western AA road game.

A win over the Braves could set up a top-five matchup between Butte and Missoula Sentinel on Sept. 29.

Keeley, Moodry shine despite Maroons’ struggles

With a 53-0 loss to Corvallis on Friday night, Central now sits at 0-4.

It’s been a tough start for the Maroons against a gauntlet of an opening schedule.

The four teams that Central has played so far have a combined record of 12-4 through the first four weeks of the season.

Two of those opponents – Hamilton and Corvallis – are undefeated and look to be two of the top teams in all of Class A.

Despite the struggles against stiff competition, the connection between quarterback Jack Keeley and wide receiver Zane Moodry has been a bright spot for Central.

In a night where the offense couldn’t find its rhythm, Moodry hauled in six catches for 81 yards against Corvallis.

The senior receiver now has 387 yards through four games to go along with three touchdown receptions.

Keeley faced a lot of pressure against the Blue Devils but has done his best to keep the Maroons in games.

Central couldn’t get on the board against Corvallis but Keeley has seven total touchdowns in 2023.

The Maroons will be searching for their first win of the season when they travel to take on Browning (2-2) this Friday.

Dillon dominates

Coming off of a big win on the road at Columbia Falls, there was no stumble from the Beavers against Frenchtown this past Friday night.

Dillon used a 20-point second quarter to defeat the Broncs, 46-14, advancing to 3-0 on the season.

Quarterback Kee Christiansen racked up 218 yards and three passing touchdowns, while Kale Konen led the rushing attack with 50 yards.

Each win for the Beavers makes their case stronger that they are one of the top threats in Class A in 2023.

But Dillon will now enter its toughest stretch of the season.

The Beavers host Whitefish on Friday, with the Bulldogs fresh off of an overtime victory over Columbia Falls.

Then they will prepare for two consecutive games against undefeated foes, starting with Corvallis before a showdown against Hamilton.

Dillon, looking for its first state title since 2016, will know a lot more about itself after the upcoming three-game stretch.