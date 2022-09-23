BILLINGS — Prior to the second-half kickoff Friday night, Billings Central’s Seth Benge was giving Jordan Harrell some sage advice, senior center to freshman center.
Benge was already out of the game by that point, as were a lot of the Rams starters. As Benge talked, both he and Harrell gestured with their hands, while the younger player nodded his head.
“He was just asking what he did on a play,” Benge explained after the third-ranked Rams improved to 5-0 by beating Livingston 68-0 in Class A football at Herb Klindt Field. “I just told him where he had to go, what the other dude was doing.”
There aren’t many better dudes to ask about playing on the offensive line than Benge, a three-year starter and holdover from the Rams’ squad that went all the way to the Class A championship game in 2020.
Benge, then a sophomore, was part of a veteran-heavy O-line that year. And, after a season of rebuilding up front, the Rams are back in a similar situation this season.
Flanking Benge, the team’s center, are seniors Alex Walter and Logan Hughes, junior Maddox Roberts and sophomore Jackson Ritchie. All but Ritchie were starters last season, and the unit is part of the reason a seasoned backfield of Clay Oven, Adam Balkenbush and Kade Boyd are putting up big numbers.
In their five games, the Rams have yet to score fewer than 35 points, and all five have featured the running clock. (A continuous clock begins when a team has a 35-point lead. For Friday’s game, that meant at the start of the second quarter).
“They’ve really emerged,” Rams coach Jim Stanton said of his offensive front. “They’re comfortable with each other and make good decisions. They’re smart kids and they’re really a productive group for us.”
Central entered Friday’s game averaging 263 rushing yards per game on 6.33 yards per carry. A sign of the offensive production is that the Rams had only 14 third-down opportunities in the first four games, and converted on 45% of those plays.
“We feel like we’re the first ones that get yelled at if something goes wrong,” Benge said with a smile, but probably only half-joking. “Really, in the first week, (offensive line coach Colter Bethurem) threw everything on us. And since then, it’s kind of just been working out the kinks and stuff like that, trying to be perfect. But it’s not quite there.”
Little went wrong for the Rams against the Rangers.
Quarterback Balkenbush threw touchdown passes of 28 yards to Travis Hadley and 19 yards to Oven on the first two possessions, and moments later Roberts, playing linebacker on defense, returned a Livingston fumble three yards for another score.
Touchdown runs of 21 yards by Xavier Brackenridge and 18 yards by Hunter Doyle made the score 35-0 by the end of the first quarter.
Boyd added touchdown runs of two and 32 yards, and backup quarterback Aidan Aldrich got in from one and later recovered a teammate’s fumble and rumbled in from six yards.
A 13-yard run by Liam Aldrich from 13 yards put on the finishing touches for the Rams, who played freshmen for most of the fourth quarter if not longer. Kicker Collin Messer was 8 of 10 on his PAT attempts, with one of those being blocked.
The Rams have outscored their opponents 234-25, which includes consecutive shutouts now.
Archrival Laurel is up next, and No. 2 Lewistown looms in three weeks, so things get a bit tougher for the Rams.
To this point in the season, they’ve only concerned themselves with what they can control, Stanton said. And that will continue down the stretch.
“We want to keep rising,” Stanton said. “That’s what we talked about tonight. We challenged them with some plays that we usually don’t run in certain situations just to try to make the play. We changed the snap counts, just a lot of things to get them thinking and still elevate their game.”
Cody Hofer had an interception and Ayden Staley a fumble recovery for the Rams.
