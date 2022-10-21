STEVENSVILLE — A very rainy Friday night football game turned out good for the Yellowjackets final football game of the year, with a win over the Butte Central Maroons 34-21.
The Yellowjackets opened the game with a huge return by Ben Gurney. The drive started promising and ended with a field goal by Cole Olson to go up early on Butte 3-0.
Central answered quickly on the next drive, with a touchdown run by Konnor Pochervina to put up Central 7-3. On the next drive, Central was able to get a quick stop on defense that set up a touchdown run by Kyle Holter to go up 14-3 on the Yellowjackets.
After Central went up 14-3, they attempted an on-side kick that was unsuccessful. Stevensville couldn't capitalize on the drive and settled for a field goal to settle the score at 14-6.
Butte Central was again able to score on a run to put them up 21-6. Kellen Beller, of Stevensville, was able to answer to put the score 21-13 at halftime.
To open up the half, Bridger Hill, of Stevensville, recovered the onside kick. With 9:09 left in the third quarter, Kellan Beller scored a touchdown; and Stevensville successfully scored on a two-point conversion to tie it up at 21-21.
The weather played a big role in tonight's game, and the game got choppy with late interceptions and sacks by Stevensville. In the end, Stevensville came out on top behind a strong showing by the Yellowjackets running back Kellan Beller.
"I'm super proud of our boys with the adversity they've faced all year--between injuries, low numbers, and a bunch of things that were out of their control. They never made any excuses; they came to work every single day, and they finished the right way. We always told the boys we want them to peak at the end. That's what they did. They played their hearts out, put on a show for their community, and I think they made their community proud tonight," said Stevensville Head Coach, Trae Williams.
