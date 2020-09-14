BILLINGS — Class AA football teams opened their 2020 seasons last week (as did several Class A teams) after canceling their nonconference games due to the coronavirus pandemic. The season-opening results led to movement in the 406mtsports.com rankings.
Billings Senior’s 34-13 win over defending state champion Bozeman made the biggest ripple in the AA rankings. The Broncs moved up one spot to No. 3, while the Hawks dropped out of the rankings. Kalispell Glacier entered the rankings at No. 5 thanks to its 43-20 win over Helena Capital, while Helena moved up one spot to No. 2 after defeating 2019 state runner-up Butte 14-9.
Last week’s top-five Class A teams all won, and the rankings still shifted. Previous No. 2 Hamilton switched spots with previous No. 1 Miles City, as did last week’s No. 4 Dillon with last week’s No. 3 Laurel. Hamilton has outscored its two on-field opponents, Corvallis and Stevensville, by a combined score of 116-6 (the Broncs won by forfeit over Butte Central in their season opener). Dillon has defeated its last two foes, Stevensville and Butte Central, 88-0 total (the Beavers beat Frenchtown 20-13 in week one).
The Class A rankings will almost certainly change again next week — Dillon plays at Hamilton this Friday.
Also on Friday, Miles City will travel to Lewistown, which defeated Bigfork in overtime on Saturday. Bigfork fell from No. 3 to No. 4 in the Class B rankings.
The top four in the 8-Man and 6-Man rankings remained the same, but almost all of the other spots changed.
The St. Regis-Mullan (Idaho) cooperative moved into the 8-Man rankings at No. 8, and Charlo cracked the rankings at No. 9.
In 6-Man, Froid-Lake and Roy-Winifred went from unranked to No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. Froid-Lake blew out previous No. 5 Savage 50-19, and Roy-Winifred edged last week’s No. 9 Harlowton-Ryegate 22-16.
Class AA
1. Missoula Sentinel (1-0)
2. Helena (1-0) (+1)
3. Billings Senior (1-0) (+1)
4. Billings West (1-0) (+1)
5. Kalispell Glacier (1-0) (Previously unranked)
Class A
1. Hamilton (3-0) (+1)
2. Miles City (1-0) (-1)
3. Dillon (3-0) (+1)
4. Laurel (1-0) (-1)
5. Libby (3-0)
Class B
1 Fairfield (2-0)
2. Manhattan (2-0)
3. Glasgow (3-0) (+1)
4. Bigfork (2-1) (-1)
5. Florence-Carlton (2-1) (+2)
6. Malta (2-0)
7. Columbus (1-1) (-2)
8. Red Lodge (2-1)
9. Townsend (2-1)
10. Eureka (1-1)
8-Man
1. Fort Benton (3-0)
2. Drummond-Philipsburg (Flint Creek) (1-0)
3. Fairview (2-0)
4. Thompson Falls (3-0)
5. Joliet (3-0) (+1)
6. Belt (3-0) (+1)
7. Westby-Grenora (3-0) (+1)
8. St. Regis-Mullan (3-0) (Previously unranked)
9. Charlo (3-0) (Previously unranked)
10. Ekalaka (2-1)
6-Man
Big Sandy (3-0)
Hot Springs (2-0)
Shields Valley (3-0)
Richey-Lambert (3-0)
Power-Dutton-Brady (1-0) (+1)
Denton-Geyser-Stanford (3-0) (+1)
Broadview-Lavina (2-0) (+1)
Froid-Lake (2-0) (Previously unranked)
Roy-Winifred (2-1) (Previously unranked)
Harlowton-Ryegate (2-1) (-1)
