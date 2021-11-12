BILLINGS — Last week, it took Billings West a quarter or so to find its typical football rhythm.
Golden Bears coach Rob Stanton said he and his assistants might have a tendency to get a bit uptight in moments like that, when the team found itself in an early two-touchdown hole against Helena Capital.
But sometimes all it takes is a player looking to the sideline and saying, “Relax. We got this.”
And West had it all working Friday at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium, as the Bears commanded their Class AA semifinal game from the start en route to a 34-14 victory over Helena High and its star quarterback, Kaden Huot.
The victory sends West (10-1) to the AA championship game for the second season in a row and the third time in four years. Looming is a rematch with defending champion Missoula Sentinel (10-1), which beat Kalispell Glacier in the other semifinal contest.
The Spartans edged West 22-19 in a thriller on Aug. 27 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, and Sentinel will host the rematch this Friday at 7 p.m.
“I think this is what everybody wanted to see,” Stanton said of what will be an anticipated title tilt. “Two quality programs, and I think we match up well with them. Last time it came down to some turnovers, and that’s one thing we’ll have to clean up.
“We’re happy to be there. We’re happy to play one more week.”
Defensively, West held Helena without a first down until the end of the first quarter. In the end, Huot completed 12 of 29 passes for 147 yards with one touchdown and one interception. In what was a matchup of AA’s top-producing offenses, the Bears limited the Bengals to 250 total yards.
The game seemed to swing early. On the first possession, Helena tried to surprise West with a quick snap on fourth-and-short — a play coach Scott Evans said was “screwed up” from the start. Regardless, the Bears weren’t fooled and they stopped the Bengals.
Two plays later, running back Michael DeLeon sprinted 31 yards to the end zone to put West ahead 7-0.
The Bears’ offense followed with a 17-yard touchdown pass from Isaiah Claunch to Taco Dowler, and a 23-yard field goal by Spencer Berger to take a 17-0 stranglehold less than four minutes into the game.
“A big stop on defense helps the offense out. It’s a momentum game,” West safety Max Kimball said. “Early on we preached, ‘Come out fast.’ We didn’t do that last week. We wanted to come out fast this week. They’re a good team. That’s what we did.”
West’s offense amassed 558 yards and 23 first downs. DeLeon, fresh off a 305-yard, five-touchdown performance last week, had 214 rushing yards on 29 carries. Dowler had catches of 17, 49, 46 and 44 yards. He finished with eight receptions for 179 yards.
Claunch, not taking a back seat to Huot’s well-earned hype, threw for 323 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.
“They did a good job of getting a scheme together,” said Evans, whose team finished the season with a 9-3 record. “They ran the ball, they threw the ball, Taco came in and made some great catches, and I’ve got to give Claunch a ton of credit. He did a great job, and (West’s receivers) did a great job of going up and getting the ball.
“I’ve got to commend them. They played a helluva football game.”
After falling behind 17-0, the Bengals got on the board in the second quarter when Huot hit fellow Montana Grizzly commit Chase McGurran with a well-placed 23-yard TD pass down the sideline.
But West answered as Claunch eluded the rush lineman Forrest Suero, danced to his right and found Caden Dowler, Taco’s twin brother, with a 46-yard scoring toss.
Helena later scored on a 15-play, 80-yard drive that ate up more than five minutes in the fourth quarter. It was capped by a two-yard TD run by Suero. But Caden Dowler put a stamp on the victory when he took a direct snap and scored from four yards on West’s ensuing possession.
The Bears’ offense clicked on just about every cylinder, but their defense ruled the day.
“Huot’s a great athlete. Same with McGurran. Same with (Kade) Schlepp. Marcus Evans, all of them,” said Kimball, who had five tackles (one for loss) and was stellar in coverage. “Fourteen points against that team? We’ll take that any day.”
“He’s special,” Stanton said of Huot. “We always worry about a quarterback who has a cannon like he has but can also run. Our kids really took it as a challenge. That was big on our part to contain him, but he did get some yards on us and he made some phenomenal throws.”
Against Sentinel, West will seek the fifth state football championship in school history. The Bears last won the title in 2018.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.