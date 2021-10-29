HELENA — It wasn't pretty, but for Helena High and Kaden Huot, it was a playoff win.
Helena head coach Scott Evans even described his team's effort as "sloppy" on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium, but all that mattered was the final score which read: Helena 42, Gallatin 28.
Kaden Huot didn't have a spectacular night stats wise, completing 14 of 34 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing for 48 yards and a score as the Bengals racked up 28 first-half points in the 14-point win.
Huot, who had started two playoff games prior to this and lost, both times to Bozeman, notched his first postseason win, but he and the Bengals are far from satisfied.
"It feels good," The senior quarterback said. "It was a great team win. We kind of struggled to get things going in the first quarter, but we got things going in the second and had some fun from there."
In the opening minutes, there wasn't much fun to be had, at least not on the Helena sideline.
The Bengals went for a fourth down on their opening drive inside their own 30, which wasn't successful and gave Gallatin ideal field position, which the Raptors took advantage of as Bryce Mikkelson scored from eight yards out to put lower-seeded Gallatin in front 7-0 at the 10:12 mark of the first quarter.
On its ensuing drive, Helena responded, even if it was a little taxing.
Huot found Kade Schlepp for a first down on third-and-10, then converted one of two fourth down runs on the drive. Soon after, Huot found Schlepp in the end zone to tie things up at 7-7.
The two teams exchanged punts following a one-handed interception by Helena defender Forrest Suero and Huot was even called for an unsportsmanlike penalty early in the second with the score still tied.
That seemed to light a fire under the Bengals, who drove the ball 80 yards for a score after the flag, on a drive capped with a 13-yard touchdown run by Cade Holland.
Helena forced another punt, then after another fourth down conversion, this time on a pass to Schlepp, Huot found the end zone on a 15-yard run.
That put Helena in front 21-7 before a Huot touchdown pass to Schlepp, late in the first half, made it 28-7 Bengals at the break.
"It was like Coach Evans said in the locker room, 'Not every win is pretty,'" Huot said. "But we got the win and that's what we wanted. We are excited to go (Bozeman) with a chip on our shoulder."
Gallatin wouldn't go quietly into the night as Garrett Dahlke opened the third quarter by finding Rylan Schlepp, Kade Schlepp's cousin for a score, trimming the deficit to 28-14.
However, Helena answered quickly as Marcus Evans scored to extend the lead to 21 and to cap the scoring for the Bengals, Holland scored another rushing the fourth of the night for Helena High, following a takeaway.
Yet, for the Raptors and head coach Hunter Chandler, it was still a step in the right direction.
"We aren't the biggest team in the world but we never quit," he said. "I can't fault them. They always play hard and play till the end. I love them and I'm going to miss them. We have 19 seniors and it's sad to see them go but they earned this opportunity."
Gallatin scored twice in the fourth, once on a run by Mikkelson and later on a 5-yard touchdown pass by Dahlke, which was his second of the night.
Yet, it was too little too late for the Raptors who will finish the season at 4-6. Helena won its eighth game of the season and now shifts it focus to the Class AA quarterfinals.
Helena has lost in consecutive quarterfinal games against Bozeman, the same team the Bengals will play next Friday, in Bozeman, at 7 p.m.
"It was a sloppy game by us," Evans said. "We got a playoff win but it's not the way we wanted it. There are a lot of positives we just have to straighten ourselves out and do the best we can."
