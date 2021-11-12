MISSOULA — The Missoula Sentinel Spartans punched their ticket to the Class AA final with a bang.
Adam Jones rushed for three scores and 173 yards and caught two more for 46 yards, and Zac Crews did it all at quarterback and defensive end with 114 rushing yards, 237 passing yards, a sack and two tackles for loss as the Spartans blasted Kalispell Glacier, 42-21, on Friday night at Missoula County Stadium.
Jones nearly out-gained the Wolfpack offense on his own. The junior tailback amassed 229 total yards to Glacier's 250. Crews did have more than Glacier, with a combined 351 yards between the air and the ground.
Everything clicked for the defending champs, who won their 20th in a row to earn a rematch with Billings West for the title next week.
From the defense that held the Wolfpack to 250 yards — 177 on the ground and 73 through the air — to the offense that went for 521 yards. Sentinel split down the middle between a ground game that gained 284 yards and 237 yards through the air.
"We responded a lot on offense," Spartans coach Dane Oliver said. "The offense had to handle some difficult situations and execute really well. ... We competed; we cut Zac loose in the run game a little bit."
The run game has been there all season as the backbone of the Spartans' offense. The defense, too, has been reliable and will get big stops and their "No one runs on us" motto that continues to ring true.
Friday night, Oliver opened the playbook. The passing game, and Crews, shined.
"We needed to, right? It's time to go," he said. "There's no guarantee you get to the championship game so we are here, and I am happy for the City of Missoula."
One drive in particular showed that fleshed out passing game.
With 2:46 left in the half, the Wolfpack cut into the Spartans defense to trail 15-7 off a Gage Sliter to Luke Bilau touchdown connection. Glacier had made it a game after the Spartans had taken a 15-0 lead just minutes earlier.
But the Spartans, as they have had all season, had an answer.
It started with a 13-yard connection from Crews to Jones. Good start. Then, the QB scrambled and hit Drew Klumph for another 10 yards. Things were rolling.
Then came the oddest completion of the drive, when center Zach Hangas snagged a tipped ball on a screen try and took it six yards.
"It was weird," Crews said while swarmed by friends celebrating the win. "I didn't think he had it in him. I thought his knees were going to blow out on him."
Four completions in a row later — seven straight for the entire drive — Crews hit Jones for a 14-yard strike to give the Spartans a 22-7 lead at the 40-second mark of the second.
It wasn’t the only dominant drive of the game, but it stood out with the way the passing game rolled. Friday night, the Spartans looked as balanced as they have — right at the best time.
"Coach O has always said the passing game takes longer to develop and it has," Crews said. "But now, we are finally clicking in our passing game. Our O-Line is working their tails off getting good pass blocking. Our receivers are making plays on the ball."
Notables
Glacier senior running back Jake Rendina was held to a season-low 38 yards on the ground, but did not play in the second half after suffering an apparent leg injury late in the first half.
The Glacier star ends his high school career with 3,752 rushing yards and 61 rushing touchdowns.
A host of tailbacks took the bulk of the carries for Glacier in the second half, led by Wyatt Thomason, who gained 55 yards and found the end zone, and Kash Goicoechea, who ran for 38 yards and scored late.
For the Spartans, Klumph led with six receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown from 60 yards out. The Spartans' defense picked off Sliter twice, as Trevor Rausch and Tyler Christensen grabbed interceptions.
Next week
It’s the rematch that’s been on the minds of AA fans all season. Billings West handled Helena High 34-14 in Billings and will make the trek west to Missoula.
The AA state title will be decided at 7 p.m. Friday back at MCPS.
The last time the Garden City hosted the AA state title game, the Missoula Big Sky Eagles downed rival Missoula Hellgate in 1994.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.