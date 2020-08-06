HELENA — The Class AA football season will likely start later than expected as all nonconference games are expected to be canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple sources confirmed to 406mtsports.com Thursday.
And that decision is going to impact more than just football.
"Right now there is a proposal that will be in front of the MHSA to eliminate nonconference games for all sports except golf," Helena activities director Tim McMahon said. "We will keep the (golf) schedule but we would drop to one-day events instead of two-day events."
Superintendents, athletic directors and county health officials all played a part in the decision, which still needs approval from the MHSA to become finalized.
The Class AA athletic directors voted to approve the changes Wednesday.
"Basically, we are requesting that under the MHSA's reopening plan, we go from Tier I to Tier II," McMahon said.
MHSA executive director Mark Beckman said the organization is in Tier I of its guidelines for fall sports, which allows for all practices and events to take place as scheduled beginning Aug. 13. Tier II requires practices to be delayed or interrupted, and nonconference games to be canceled.
"The MHSA board oversees both postseason and regular-season play," Beckman said Thursday. "I've heard that's what they (Class AA) want to do but it's tentative until they have MHSA board approval."
Chuck Merrifield, Butte’s athletic director, said the MHSA is reaching out to Gov. Steve Bullock for clarification on the 50-person limit for events, noting that hosting a Class AA football limit with only 50 people on the field and sidelines isn't feasible.
“We’re working our butts off trying to get kids to compete,” Merrifield said. "We’re doing everything in our power to start and finish the season.”
The Class AA football season was scheduled to start with nonconference games Aug. 28. If the AD's proposal is approved, football would start no earlier than Sept. 11.
Billings athletic director Mark Wahl had this to say:
“We’re not moving games up. What that allowed us to do is roll out practices slower. We’re encouraging coaches not to do two-a-days. ... It gives us the ability to start school without having events.”
Cross country, golf and soccer competitions will start on the same dates. Volleyball games will start two weeks late; practice dates will remain the same.
“There is some concern over the interpretation over how many players are allowed on the field at a time," Wahl said. "We have to follow guidelines across county lines, and sometimes those guidelines are up to interpretation.”
For the players and coaches, the AD vote is just one more piece of uncertainty on a growing pile.
"For the well-being of kids in so many different ways, being able to play games and have a season is really an important thing," Missoula Big Sky football coach Matt Johnson said. "And I'm not just saying for football. I think for all of them to be able to participate. I'm praying really for all our kids that we can have at least those seven games without the non-conference. At least those. I think everybody could probably live with that at the end of the day."
Johnson said preparing for this fall season has been more time-consuming than any summer he can remember.
"I've put in more time this summer on just dealing with this stuff than anything," he said. "I mean, every day it's kind of non-stop, whether it's on the phone or trying to type up a plan to get in the weight room or practice. There are a lot of hoops we've jumped through but we've done a good job handling them.
"If you look at really all the facts, the scientific facts that everybody has pushed out about it, I still think we're way better off playing. It's an outside game. Billings is going back to full-time school with 2,000 kids in a building having school. And we're saying we can only have 50 kids on a football field total? It's hard to wrap your mind around."
Victor Flores of the Billings Gazette, Luke Shelton of the Montana Standard and Bill Speltz of the Missoulian contributed to this story.
