The wait for high school football is almost over.

Friday night lights make their return to the Mining City and the surrounding area this weekend and the 2023 season should be an exciting one.

Butte High is dealing with the loss of some veterans, just like most high school football teams, but the Bulldogs should have a high-flying offense once again.

Butte Central is hoping to get back to its winning ways after three straight losing seasons, while Jefferson and Dillon are both hoping to contend for their respective division and state championships.

The Panthers and Beavers each won eight games last season. Dillon was knocked out in the Class A quarterfinals by a field-goal margin, while Jefferson fell short against the eventual state champs, Florence-Carlton for the second straight year.

Beyond that, there are two new head coaches in the area, as well as plenty of storylines and here are team-by-team previews of the high school football season for Butte and the surrounding area.

Butte Bulldogs

2022 Record 5-6 (Class AA quarterfinals)

Head coach: Arie Grey

The Butte High Bulldogs will look to build off of last seasons playoff appearance in the upcoming 2023 campaign.

Last year, the Bulldogs finished with a 5-6 record overall. After defeating Great Falls in the opening round of the playoffs, Butte fell to Helena Capital, the eventual state champions, 28-14 in the state quarterfinals.

It is a challenging start to the 2023 season for the Bulldogs, something that excites Butte head coach Arie Grey.

Butte opens the season on the road against Billings West on Aug. 25 and will host Bozeman High in their home opener at Naranche Stadium on Sept. 1.

The Bulldogs begin the Western AA conference season at home against Kalispell Glacier, another program with high expectations in 2023.

“What a great start to our season, West and Bozeman are two of the best teams in East and then we turn around and open the conference with Glacier. We’re going to know where we’re at early on and that’s important,” Grey said.

While Butte graduated some key contributors from a season ago, the team brings back plenty of talent.

Trey Hansen returns at running back after averaging 43.9 rushing yards per game and leading the team with 10 touchdowns in his junior season.

With the receiving core, the Bulldogs have a pair of sophomores returning after breakout freshman seasons.

Hudson Luedtke and Cayde Stajcar were second and third on the team in receiving yards last season, respectively. Luedtke caught six touchdowns in 2022.

With a season under their belt, both Luedtke and Stajcar could take on big roles in the Bulldogs’ offense.

“Our receiving group is pretty deep compared to when we walked into last year. That’ll take a little bit of pressure off of our quarterbacks,” Grey said.

There will be a new quarterback at the helm for Butte with Jace Stenson moving on to play at Montana Tech.

Bo Demarais and Colton Shea will look to sure up the quarterback position. Demarais is getting a majority of the reps in fall camp, and is expected to start the season against Billings West.

“Bo’s leadership and maturity has come a long way. He’s done some really good things and that’s all we can ask for. He’s a good kid, an athletic kid. He’s tall and he can run. Right now it’s his job and we’ll see what he continues to do,” Grey said.

Defensively, the Bulldogs are looking to fill in some holes left by last year’s crop of seniors.

On the defensive front, Kyler Stenson returns after leading the team in sacks (3) and forced fumbles (2) as a junior.

Kade Schleeman is also back after recording 31 tackles and three tackles for loss last season.

All in all, there is a lot to be excited about when it comes to the Bulldogs in 2023.

While Butte hopes to make a deeper playoff run than last season, for now the team is just focused on improving every day.

“We want to play our best football in October and November, and I think as a program that’s what we’ve always done and that’s what we want to continue to do. If we can do that by getting a little bit better every day, it makes life a lot easier,” Grey said.

Butte Central Maroons

2022 record: 1-7

Head coach: Don Peoples

The Butte Central Maroons are looking for a bounce back season in 2023.

Central had a 1-7 overall record last season, with its one victory coming against Browning on Sept. 2, 51-12.

The injury bug caught up with the Maroons early in the season and forced players to take on new roles. Now, it’s a clean slate for a Central team that is hopeful about 2023.

“I think we’re excited, this is the time of year when everybody is undefeated, but we like the nucleus that we have,” Central head coach Don Peoples Jr. said.

The Maroons graduated a few key contributors, but overall bring back plenty of talent. Seven to eight starters from 2022 return on both sides of the ball.

Jack Keeley is back to play quarterback after getting injured in the fourth game last year. The coaching staff liked what they saw in Keeley’s limited playing time and is excited to see what he can bring to the offense.

Keeley will have one of the Maroons’ top receiving targets back with Zane Moodry. Moodry is a big offensive weapon and should make his quarterbacks life easier.

Justus McGee is expected to be another playmaker for Central as a running back. McGee led the JV squad in rushing last season and will now take on the role at the varsity level.

On the defensive end, Peoples Jr. is hoping to see an improved group as the Maroons have a great deal of size and athleticism.

“Defensively, we gave up some big plays and didn’t play good third-down defense. I think our defensive line should be very athletic, so we’re hoping that will lead our defense to be a better unit,” Peoples Jr. said.

Overall, there is a sense of confidence and hope surrounding the Maroons. The pieces are in place for an improved record.

“We feel like we have a chance to be a better, more competitive football team than we were last year,” Peoples Jr.

The Maroons open the season at Alumni Coliseum against Ronan on Aug. 25.

Anaconda Copperheads

2022 record: 1-7

Head coach: Dan Lacey

The upcoming 2023 season will look a little different for the Anaconda Copperheads with a new head coach leading the program, Dan Lacey.

After a successful tenure in charge of the Whitehall Trojans, Lacey will look for more of the same in Anaconda.

The Copperheads had a 1-7 record last season, winning their lone game over Conrad in the second week of the season, 20-12.

It was a struggle the rest of the season for Anaconda, but 2023 provides a clean slate for Lacey and the Copperheads.

Since accepting the job in June, Lacey has been pleased with the effort and willingness from his new squad.

“The kids have worked hard and been really receptive to what we’re asking them to do, so we’re excited for the start,” Lacey said.

While drastic change doesn’t happen overnight, Lacey hopes that a culture change can give the Copperheads a lift this season and beyond.

And while many around Class B may not be expecting much of Anaconda, there is a belief within the program that things will be different.

“We’re going to have uphill battles and our backs are going to be against the wall, people don’t expect much of us but we’re going to bring a product out there that people will be proud of,” Lacey said.

The Copperheads open the season with two long road trips for non-conference games, starting with Columbus and following with Conrad.

Anaconda’s first home game at Mitchell Stadium is on Sept. 15 against Three Forks.

Dillon Beavers

2022 record: 8-2 (Class A quarterfinals)

Head coach: Zach McRae

Most high school football programs would be overjoyed with an 8-2 record and a trip to the quarterfinal round of the playoffs. But in Dillon, that's just par for the course as the Beavers expect to be a yearly contender for the Class A football state championship.

Last season, Dillon was no slouch, outscoring its opponents by an average of 21 points per game en route to an 8-1 record. Dillon was 8-1 in the regular season with the only loss coming to Hamilton.

The Broncs have had Dillon's number in recent years and knocked off the Beavers 34-7 last season in Hamilton. No other team even reached 20 points against the Beavers in the regular season, before Billings Central knocked them out with a 24-21 win in the quarterfinals.

Dillon is dealing with some departures but one thing the Beavers have going for them is the return of starting quarterback Kee Christiansen.

Christiansen will be entering his third season as a starter and accounted for over 2,500 total yards last season, as well as 31 total touchdowns (18 passing, 13 rushing). The dual-threat was just shy of 2,000 yards passing, but ran for over 600 and even totaled five touchdowns in the 42-24 playoff win over Frenchtown.

Kale Konen is another name to know. He rushed for 544 yards last season and scored seven touchdowns. As a junior, he averaged 6.9 yards per rushing attempt and had one 100-yard game. Konen was also a productive linebacker with 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, a sack and an interception.

Cole Anderson and Jon Peterson are two of the top defenders coming back for the Beavers along with Carter Curnow, who is a sophomore, but flashed potential as a runner and led Dillon with nine tackles for loss.

Dillon won't play its first game until Sept. 1 when it will travel to Stevensville for the season opener. The Beavers will host Hamilton on Oct. 6, as well as traveling to Butte for their rivalry game with the Butte Central Maroons on Oct. 13.

Jefferson Panthers

2022 record: 8-4 (Class B semifinalist)

Head coach: Clint Layng

For the second straight season, the Jefferson Panthers came up one win short of the Class B state championship game.

Florence-Carlton dashed their title hopes, avenging a loss earlier in the season to Jefferson, which beat the two-time defending champs last year in the regular season.

Like most teams, the Panthers are dealing with some departures, namely at running back where Dylan Root is going after being the second-leading rusher on the team behind quarterback Luke Oxarart who rushed for 956 yards and also threw for 992, accounting for 22 total touchdowns. The Panthers signal-caller also had three 100-yard rushing games last season. The two-way standout also boasted 87 total tackles which includes eight tackles for loss, a half a sack, and no interceptions.

"I'll argue with anybody that he might be the best player in Class B," Jefferson head coach Clint Layng said of Oxarart. "We could probably play him at any position. He's the kind of kid that can do it all. He's a great athlete and he's just got a great mentality."

The return of Oxarart is huge for the Panthers who like to pound the rock. Making that easier will be offensive tackle Dalton Noble, who is one of the top recruits in the state. He's a two-star recruit according to 247 Sports and has been offered by Montana, Montana State, Idaho, and Army.

Yet, Noble isn't the only hog coming back up front. Jefferson is returning all five offensive line starters, which includes Tavan McMaster, who has been offered by Carroll, Montana Tech, Rocky Mountain, and Montana Western, as well as Brady Armstrong, a state runner-up in Class B as a wrestler in 2023.

"That's kind of the strength of our team is our front and our offensive line," Layng said.

Even with the loss of one of their leading rushers, Layng indicated that the Panthers would still lean heavily on the ground and pound, relying on Jack Johnson, the grandson of former CMR head coaching legend Jack Johnson, who led the Rustlers to 13 state championships, to help carry the load at running back, along with Peyton Coates.

"Those guys both started for us on defense last year," Layng said. "We are going to have about four guys total (running the ball). We just have to decide how we are going to divvy that up. Our offensive line is going to make those guys better."

The Panthers roster added another player that Southern B fans will be familiar with as Parker Wagner, who averaged 101 receiving yards per game last season for Whitehall has transferred to JHS. He caught 48 passes for 912 yards last season in addition to 10 touchdown receptions and four interceptions.

The Panthers should be among the top contenders in Class B once again and they'll be tested early as they welcome the two-time defending state champion Florence-Carlton Falcons to Boulder on Aug. 25.

Layng says his team is ready for the rematch, but that the focus right now, is just on getting better each day.

"These kids, I don't have to say too much to motivate them," he said. "We talked about our goals this summer and that's to win the whole thing. But we are just taking it day-by-day. That's the main focus."

Although he did note, he didn't think he would need any speeches to fire his team up for the season opener.

"(Florence-Carlton) ended our season the last two years," Layng said. "So our guys are going to be pretty motivated."

Whitehall Trojans

2022 Record: 6-3

Head coach: Jarrod Miotke

Since Whitehall lost its head coach to Anaconda, following three consecutive playoff appearances, the Trojans have hired Jarrod Miotke to take over.

The former Montana Western football player isn't new to being a high school football head coach in Montana, having spent the better part of a decade at West Yellowstone.

Whitehall lost in lopsided fashion to Jefferson and Townsend in the regular season last year. The same thing happened in the playoffs against Florence-Carlton but the Trojans also had three wins by 34 points or more and five of their six victories came by double digits.

However, Whitehall lost a slew of veterans. Quarterback Miles Hoerauf graduated after throwing for over 2,300 yards last season. Hoerauf was also the Trojans leading rushing and the their leading receiver, Parker Wagner, transferred to Jefferson.

Juniors Bridger and Blake Becker both contributed last season at running back and linebacker. They were second and third, respectively, on the team in rushing yards, as well as third and fourth in receiving yards. Chance Grimes is also set to return as a wide receiver/defensive back for the Trojans who will open their 2023 season against Red Lodge, on the road.

