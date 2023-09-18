It might be hard for Helena high school football fans to believe, but it's Crosstown week in the Capital city as the Bruins and Bengals will renew their rivalry on Friday night.

The timing is a change from years past. The rivalry game had taken place on the final week of the regular season for the past four seasons, but as part of the Western AA rotation, it's now back in the middle season, where the game has been played plenty of times in the past.

The Bengals and Bruins are each 2-2 overall and 1-1 in the Western AA. Capital rolled Missoula Hellgate 63-2 last Friday, while Helena High was defeated 35-7 by Glacier on the road.

Jefferson won its third straight game after dismantling Thompson Falls 42-6. Another local Class B team, Townsend, got its first win after 36-14 shellacking of Whitehall, while East Helena suffered 40-14 loss on the road against Miles City.

Looking back on this past weekend, here are five takeaways, plus some thoughts on the Crosstown football matchup on Friday night.

Capital has two important ingredients

Most football coaches will tell you if you run the ball and play defense, you'll have a good shot to win and the Capital Bruins have been pretty solid on both fronts so far in 2023.

Despite its 2-2 record, Capital has only allowed 20 points or more once in three games and the lone team to score over 17 was Gallatin, which benefited from a short field twice in the second half of its 28-14 win over the Bruins.

Still, Gallatin is the No. 2 team in the state and is averaging more than 40 points per game. Capital is surrendering just 14 points per game.

The Bruins are also averaging 229.5 rushing yards per game including 6.1 yards per attempt. Head coach Kyle Mihelish said his son, quarterback Merek Mihelish was playing behind a "pretty good" offensive line on Friday and that might be an understatement.

Behind the blocking of guys such as all-state returners Cole Dawes and Barrett Hageman, CHS has three players with 250 rushing yards (Launce Baumgart 289, Merek Mihelish 259, and Tuff Adams 250). Each of those players has more rushing yards than some Class AA teams through four games, which again is a testament to the Bruins offensive line.

Don't be fooled by Helena's record

Former NFL head coach Bill Parcells was famous for saying, "You are what your record is."

That's true. But who you play also matters and through four weeks, Helena High has played as tough a schedule as any team in Class AA. The Bengals are 2-2, but have played Bozeman, the current No. 1 in the 406mtsports.com rankings on the road, as well as Glacier, the previous No. 1, on the road this past weekend.

The Wolfpack bounced back from their loss to Butte and reminded everyone why they are viewed as a state title contender. Glacier finished with nearly 200 rushing yards, which is a concern going into the matchup with Capital this week, but Helena High can still be a top-2 team in the Western AA and they'll have a chance to prove it on Friday night against CHS.

Luke Oxarart, Jefferson keep improving

Before the season, Jefferson head coach Clint Layng said that the Panthers quarterback/defensive back Luke Oxarart was among the best players in Class B and the Jefferson junior has certainly backed up the words of his head coach so far.

Last week, Oxarart had his best game of 2023 in a 36-point rout for the Panthers of Thompson Falls. Oxarart was on the money throwing the football, completing 13-of-20 passes for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Yet he also ran the ball 12 times for 129 yards in addition to scoring a rushing touchdown.

While the rushing production has been there for Oxarart, who has three games in a row with at least 89 rushing yards, this was the first 200-yard game through the air and was aided by the dynamic player of Parker Wagner, who caught five passes for 120 yards and two scores. On defense, Oxarart also pitched in with six tackles, a tackle for loss, and three hurries.

Helena needs to get Manu Melo involved

There's no question that Helena wideout Manu Melo is among the most dynamic playmakers in the state, but over the past two weeks, opposing teams have limited the Bengals senior to just three receptions for 28 yards.

Obviously, defenses are going to make Melo a focal point and with his big-play ability, rightfully so. Containing him is going to be objective No. 1 and he hasn't even registered a return yard the past two weeks.

That will need to change if Helena is going to beat its Crosstown rival on Friday night.

Crosstown is a test for quarterbacks

With every week, you can see Capital quarterback Merek Mihelish improving. Against Hellgate, he accounted for 300 total yards with 192 through the air, as well as 108 on the ground.

The explosive plays are what caught my eye. Mihelish completed three passes of more than 30 yards, while also being credited with two runs of more than 20.

Those are the kinds of plays Capital will need from its quarterback on Friday night, however, as recent history suggests, winning your first crosstown start at quarterback is anything but easy.

In recent years, Bridger Grovom (CHS), Kaden Huot (HHS), and the tandem Joey Michelotti/Hudsen Grovom (CHS) all dropped their first starts in the Crosstown series before winning their second. Carter Kraft, who dropped his first Crosstown start in 2022, will look to follow in their footsteps.

Mihelish, on the other hand, will hope to join Dexter Tedesco, the last first-time starting QB to win a Crosstown game and he wasn't even a quarterback. The Helena wideout started as an injury replacement for Huot in 2020 and led Helena to a 12-6 win in a blizzard.

Either way, one of the two quarterbacks will get their first Crosstown win this week.