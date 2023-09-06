This year marks the 50th anniversary of the annual Helena High vs. Capital High football game, which was inaugurated in 1973. To celebrate a half-century of those regular season crosstown battles, Replays continues our 4-part series of brief summaries of the Bruin-Bengal grid rivalry, with Part II, 1986-1998. Each team’s season record prior to the game is in parenthesis.

1986 — CHS 17, HHS 14

Jeff Tuss booted a 27-yard field goal in OT for a Capital (6-2) triumph and a 9-5 lead in the Xtown series. Bruin QB Mike Dagenais amassed 258 total yards (173 passing, 85 rushing) and scored on two long runs (23y, 68y), and Tuss kicked both PATs. The Bengals (2-6) scored on Tim Little’s returned fumble recovery, a Shawn Downs to Bill Watson pass, and Floyd Pittard’s PATs.

Capital’s defense limited their opponents to 6 first downs and 58 total yards (minus 46 rushing, 104 passing), sparked by 6 sacks for 56 yards and three turnovers. Coach Jim Tuss listed off every defensive starter, singling out Lee Carter, Shane Maharg and Mike Roberts. The Bengals had 5 fumble recoveries, two by Little.

1987 — HHS 14, CHS 13

The No. 5 Bengals (5-3) defense stopped No. 1 Capital's (7-1) two-point conversion try in the waning seconds to preserve the 1-point upset in the season finale. Helena, under coach Gary Johnson, built a 14-0 lead, behind a pair of quarterback Shawn Downs' rushing scores, in the first and third (19y) quarters; a 49-yard strike to Chad Koon; and a pair of extra point kicks by Floyd Pittard.

The Bruins rallied back to score twice in the fourth, with Jeff Tuss (197 yards passing, game record 18 completions) firing TD strikes to Billy Cockhill and Kam Wrigg, for 12- and 11-yards. Tuss kicked the first extra point, but was gang-tackled shy of the goal line on the conversion attempt by HHS' Darren Lewis, O.J. Nybo, Brett McGrorty and Tracy Berndt. It was the first time each team reached the playoffs in the same year.

1988 -- CHS 14, HHS 0

Bruin B.J. Cozzie rushed for two short touchdowns, Charlie Schwertfegger kicked both EPs, and the Capital (4-1) defense held the Bengals (4-2) to four first downs and just 50-total yards (21 rush, 29 pass).

Post-game accolades went to the defensive efforts of linebacker Chuck Olson, the two interceptions by Dave Maehl, and Rob Arthur's “great pass rush;” and the O-line work of Mike McGinley, Dan Olson and Tom Heckathorn. Cozzie’s (72y) and Bill Cockhill's (66y) rushing, along with 126 yards passing by QB Rob Logsdon, paced CHS’ 296 total yards.

1989 – CHS 28, HHS 7

Capital quarterback/receiver John Roberts ran for one touchdown, passed for two more (to Nathan Klein and Pat Call) and made five catches for a crosstown record 125 yards, in spearheading the Bruins victory. CHS' Ryan Grovom passed for 157 yards, J.J. Lamb sprinted 27 yards to the house and Josh McKay paced the rushing attack with 42 yards, helping the brown-and-gold to a 273-104 total yards advantage over their rivals.

Two of the Bruin (3-2) tallies were preceded by a Dan Farnam fumble recovery and Matt Berger’s interception. HHS’ score came on reserve QB Benji Robinsons 12-yard run. Cleve Malmstrom led the Bengal (3-3) offense with 46 yards rushing and Jarrod Shew pirated two interceptions on defense.

1990 – CHS 37, HHS 7

Capital’s (2-2) Wishbone offense racked up an intra-city record 467 total yards, while the defense limited HHS (2-2) to only 22-yards total offense (13 passing, 9 rushing) and two first downs. It was the second-lowest yards allowed in series history, since the Bengals’ 1973 record of minus 32.

Quarterback Ryan Grovom completed 15 of 25 passes for crosstown records of 255-yards (105 to Bryant Higgs) and five touchdowns; two apiece to Higgs (53y, 20y) and Mark Armstrong (30y, 11y), and one to Karl Keintz (6y). Dave Woon and JJ Lamb rushed for 83 and 77 yards. Defensively, CHS recovered 2 fumbles and intercepted 2 passes, one each by Kelly Horne and Winston Greeley. Bengal Geoff Ferguson’s second quarter 96-yard kickoff return (another game record) prevented a shutout.

1991 – CHS 16, HHS 0

Dave Woon ran for two scores, for 3- and 4-yards, while earning 143 combined yards (102 rushing, 41 receiving), and Andy Larson kicked a 37-yard field goal in the Bruins’ (2-2) shutout triumph. The brown-and-gold outgained their counterparts 328-145 total yards, with quarterback Jason Grovom rushing for 76 and passing for 61. Capital's defense held the AA's No. 1 rusher, Lance Dandliker to 42 yards, and Helena's (1-3) offense to 6 first downs. Coach Greg Trenary's HHS defense posted five turnovers; three fumble recoveries and two interceptions.

1992 – CHS 37, HHS 0 (9)

At the 20th annual intra-city clash, Capital's (6-0) Jason Grovom (100 yards rushing, 116 passing) accounted for four touchdowns – a fumble recovery in the endzone, a 61-yard run and two passes, to Clayton Brown and Kevin Johnson, for 27- and 18-yards. Johnson ran for 90 yards as well, 29 of those to the House, and running back Chad Tjaden added 74 yards, while kicker Andy Larson booted a 22-yard field goal and four PATs. The offense totaled an Xtown record 463-yards and the defense limited Helena (0-6) to 48-total yards (21 rush, 27 pass) and three first downs.

1993 – CHS 48, HHS 7 (13)

The Bruins (5-1) upped the rivalry-game records for points scored and total offensive yards (534), led by Byron Mollineaux’s 260-yards Xtown passing mark (10-of-17) and five TDs; twice to Keith Johnson (18y, 10y), and one each to Arec Larsen (42y), Brad Blunn (73y) and Benji Cosgrove (6y). Brian Melen added a 3-yard run for a touch, and Jay Pinkerton kicked an Xtown record 6-of-7 PATs. Nick Radley (75y), Cosgrove (73y) and K.K. Jense (63y) spearheaded the ground game, while Blunn (90y) and Cory Johnson (84y) paced Capital's receiving corps.

HHS (2-4) averted a shutout with 2:23 left, on quarterback Matt Thompson's 12-yard TD run. The Bengals turned the ball over 4 times, and their 181 total yards was provided mostly by Justin Olsen's 67 yards receiving and 50 yards rushing by Joe Abercrombie.

1994 – CHS 21, HHS 7

The Brown-and-Gold (2-2) sealed the outcome in the fourth period on a razzle-dazzle play which CHS coach Jim Tuss called “a Bowden play.” Quarterback Brian Melen passed the width of the field behind the line to Justin Thomas, who passed the ball back over to Melen, who then scampered 36 yards for the touch. Capital's first two TDs came on runs by K.K. Jense and Mike Berry, who finished with 97 and 86 yards, respectively.

QB Matt Thompson raced 36 yards for coach Tony Arntson’s Bengals’ (0-4) score on a drive that was kept alive by Jason Murgel’s “hard-nosed running.” CHS defenders drawing praise were Steve Fife, Ed Renaud, Aaron Eslick and Donny Reichert. Chad Brandon and sophomore Andy Petek shined for the Bengal defense.

1995 – CHS 13, HHS 0

After three scoreless quarters of play, Capital (3-2) DB Eli Simmons’ interception set-up the 70-yard game-winning drive, capped off by a 26-yard scoring run by quarterback J.D. Emmert early in the final period. Two possessions later, Lucas Nelson grabbed a 19-yard scoring strike for insurance.

The Bruins overcame 5 turnovers to outgain HHS (2-3) 299-138 yards, with 89 of Emmert's 165 passing yards going to Nelson, while Justin Thomas rushed for 55 yards. Bengal QB Josh Wigen completed 10 passes, 7 of those to T.J. Oelkers.

1996 – CHS 21, HHS 20

Joe Horne blocked the tying extra point kick in the fourth stanza to preserve a 1-point, topsy-turvy win for undefeated CHS (6-0). The lead changed hands four times, and Capital pulled in front 21-14 when Lucas Nelson caught his second touchdown pass from J.D. Emmert, a 44-yarder with 40 seconds left in the third period, followed by a 2-point Emmert to John Molineux conversion. Mid-way through the fourth, HHS (3-3) got to within 1 on Duane Wock’s 2-yard plunge, prior to Horne’s game-saving dive.

Justin Thomas ran for CHS’ third TD and Jeff Mazurek kicked a PAT, while Helena's other scores were a pair of Mark Seacat strikes, to Adam Strainer and T.J. Oelkers, and two extra point kicks by Chris Casne. Capital coach Walt Chancy’s gridders held a 410 total yards to 264 advantage, behind Emmert’s 132 passing and Thomas (81y) and Molineux's (71y) rushing. The Bengals’ Seacat threw for 139 yards and Wock ran for 100.

1997 – CHS 15, HHS 13

Helena led the 25th annual intra-city tilt 7-6 at halftime, before the Bruins’ third quarter 26-yard field goal by Jared Petrino, and a TD pass from Ty O’Connell to Chris Pyfer – who posted 103 receiving yards and tied Charlie Carson’s Xtown record of 9 receptions – gave coach Mark Samson’s gridders an 8-point lead at 3:32 left in the game.

Then with 17 seconds left, the Bengals got within 15-13 when George Warburton hauled in a TD dart from Kevin Flatow, but their 2-point conversion attempt to tie was unsuccessful. Capital’s (7-1) other score came on an O’Connell run – he also threw for 133 yards and booted an intra-city record 69-yard punt – while RB Dallas Stuker rushed for 92. HHS (4-4) quarterback Kevin Flatow passed for 131 yards, including an opening period 17-yard strike to Brian Bailey, followed by Casne’s PAT.

1998 – CHS 16, HHS 14

Travis Tipton scored the winning touchdown from the 2 with no time left on the clock, clinching Capital’s (4-1) 2-point victory. The No. 4 Bruins entered the final period leading 10-8, on a 17-yard “Fumble-rooski” touchdown by Kyle Griffin, and Steve Honzel's PAT and 25-yard field goal. No. 1 HHS (5-0) scored on a safety – set-up by a Brett Birmingham punt that was downed at the 1-yard line – and pulled ahead by 4-points at 2:46 left in the game, after Grady Simpson’s second TD (41y, 3y). Neither of their passing conversions succeeded.

The winning score was set up by the “Bowden Play,” a 39-yard double pass play from Jared Petrino to Kevin McCutcheon and back to Petrino; and two Bengal penalties, at the 16- and 4-yard lines. Petrino passed for 133 yards and Tipton combined for 143 (81 rushing, 62 receiving). Simpson ran for 146 yards, which ranked third-most for the Xtown, after Mike Stanger (173) and Jim Lindquist (169).

1999 – CHS 7, HHS 6

In an intense defensive battle which neither team cracked the scoreboard until the final 6 minutes, Capital pulled out its 12th straight crosstown win, on a Don Saisbury 3-yard go-ahead touchdown – setup by a crucial Tyler Emmert to Tom Havron pass – and Steve Honzel’s PAT. On Helena’s ensuing scoring drive, sustained by a key 18-yard screen pass from Seth Jamison to Justin Wigen to the Bruins' 2, Tyler Peterson crashed over for the TD in the waning moments, but the extra point was no good.

QBs Emmert and Jamison threw for 133 and 108 yards, and Saisbury rushed for 108 while Bengal John Forba gained 40. A few of the defensive standouts were Brandon Milone, Josh Glahn, Shane McIntyre, Nolan Silvan, Nick Kuntz and Steve Rice, for CHS; and HHS’ Nolan Brilz, Lowell Hahn, Erek Kemp, Dan Casey, Eric Donovan and Toby Beck. The win gave CHS a 21-6 lead in the annual crosstown series, the last four contests by a total margin of just 6 points.

NOTE: Next, Part III will cover the regular season Xtown games from 2000-2011.

Curt Synness can be reached at 406-594-2878 or curt52synness@gmail.com. He’s also on Twitter @curtsynness_IR