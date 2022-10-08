GREAT FALLS – Bozeman football coach Levi Wesche admitted he was more than a little worried after his Hawks fell behind Great Falls CMR 8-0 after one quarter of their Eastern AA game at Memorial Stadium on Friday night.
“I was very concerned because we were playing sloppy football against a very good football team,” said Wesche, whose team still trailed 11-8 midway through the second quarter.
As it turned out, his worries were unwarranted as the Hawks reeled off the last 28 points in the game to trounce the Rustlers 36-11 for their fifth straight conference victory.
Bozeman senior quarterback Jake Casagranda overcame a slow start to throw for 276 yards and four touchdowns – two each to wideout Rocky Lencioni and tight end Luke Smith. Jake also scored his team’s first TD on a 1-yard run and added a two-point conversion run to tie the score at 8.
Casagranda’s little brother, sophomore running back Brady, also contributed more than 50 yards on the ground along with several clutch pass receptions.
“We’re able to spread the ball around to a lot of guys,” said Wesche, whose team lost its first two nonleague games before hitting its stride. “We were able to run the ball with our two backs and ate up a lot of clock. Conner Nye was a great find for us and he ran hard.”
Nye, a 190-pound senior, ran the ball eight times for 57 on the Hawks’ final scoring drive, setting up a clinching 14-yard scoring pass from Jake Casagranda to Smith. When he wasn’t catching passes, the 6-4, 213-pound Smith was leading a fierce Hawks’ pass rush, notching three sacks and numerous hurries.
The final score didn’t reflect how well the Rustlers played the first 16 minutes, as they built an 11-8 lead on a 1-yard TD blast by AJ LaFurge and a 24-yard field goal by Eli Groshelle. Another early long scoring run by LaFurge was called back by a penalty.
“We (gave) away a lot of points again tonight,” said CMR coach Dennis Morris, whose team fell to 2-3 in league play, 3-4 overall.
“It was a case of the Rustlers beating the Rustlers,” he added. “Bozeman is a great football team and we can’t take anything away from them, but we just made too many mistakes to beat a good team.”
CMR senior quarterback Cole Taylor got off to a good start with 170 yards through the air the first half, including long gainers to Gus Nunez, River Wasson and Tanner Grove. LaFurge, the leading rusher and scorer in AA, also ran the ball effectively the first half with 10 carries for 62 yards.
But Taylor was sacked four times and suffered three other bad losses because of poor snaps from center. He finished with 216 yards through the air, about 50 under his season average.
“The bad snaps didn’t give Cole a chance to make plays,” said Morris. “Because of game-day injuries we had to move some players around and we didn’t account for their rush. Because of injuries we’re down quite a few dudes (top athletes).
Bozeman remains in the driver’s seat for the top seed from Eastern AA, but Wesche isn’t looking ahead. “We’ve got our crosstown game (with Gallatin) next week and our toughest games are ahead of us.”
CMR is a lock to make the playoffs – six schools from each league get in – but the Rustlers probably need at least two more wins to secure a first-round home game.
