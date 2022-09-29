Last week, something happened in Class AA football that hasn’t happened in nearly three years. The Missoula Sentinel football team lost a game.
The 25-game win streak was bound to end and while it was surprising to see Helena High knock off the Spartans 35-7, sometimes, win streaks end with a thud.
However, Sentinel shouldn’t be discounted. The Spartans, along with Helena Capital, are the only Class AA teams to beat three teams with winning records so far in the 2022 season.
Kalispell Glacier, despite back-to-back losses, shouldn’t be discounted either. The Wolfpack held double-digit leads over Sentinel and Capital but weren’t able to seal the deal.
This week, Helena High heads to Kalispell to battle the Wolfpack in the only matchup between top-5 teams in the 406mtsports.com rankings this week. The biggest matchup in the Eastern AA takes place Thursday night as 3-0 Bozeman visits Billings Senior, which is fresh off a big win over CMR.
As far as the Friday night matchups in Week 6 of the Class AA football season, here’s a look ahead to each one starting with the showdown in Glacier.
No. 2 Helena (4-1, 3-0) at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (3-2, 1-2), Friday 7 p.m.
The Glacier offense and its explosiveness has been a topic of conversation all year long in Class AA football but the Bengals should get some credit too. Since the start of Western AA play, the Bengals have averaged 39.3 points per game.
One reason for that has been the standout play of wideout Manu Melo who has scored nine touchdowns this season for the Bengals. Melo has 18 receptions for 369 yards and eight touchdown receptions as well as a kickoff return for a score.
Cade Holland is also averaging more than 100 total yards per game and has 91 per game on the ground for the Bengals, who have also gotten plenty of production from first-year starting quarterback Carter Kraft, who is averaging 201 yards per game through the air, as well as 48 on the ground to go along with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
After holding the two-time defending state champs to seven points last week, Helena’s defense will be challenged by standout QB Gage Sliter and the Wolfpack. Sliter is throwing for 311 yards per game and directing an offense that averages 451 total yards and 43.5 points per game.
Butte (3-2, 2-1) at No. 1 Helena Capital (5-0, 3-0), Friday 7 p.m.
There’s always a little more intensity when a team from Butte plays a team from Helena and the Butte-Helena Capital rivalry renews on Friday night at Vigilante Stadium.
This will be the Bulldogs’ second trip to Helena this season. Their first was a 41-35 loss at the hands of Helena High, but since then, Butte has won two in a row and is now just one game behind the Bruins and Bengals for first.
Jace Stenson is still the driving force behind the Bulldogs’ offense and is averaging 330 yards of total offense this season for Butte including 274 through the air. Capital is averaging 426 yards per game and has a balanced attack led by quarterback Joey Michelotti and a slew of playmakers including Nick Michelotti, Tom Carter, Dylan Graham, Hayden Opitz, and Tyler Kovick.
Graham has continued to emerge in the running game and went over 100 yards on the ground in Capita’s win over Glacier last week. Tom Carter also continues to be a threat as a runner and receiver. He scored a touchdown last week, while also catching a long pass to set up another.
Defensively, Capital has been dominant this season outside of the first two quarters against Glacier last week and the biggest reason for that is Talon Marsh, who at times has been unblockable. So far through five games, the Montana State commit has 13 sacks, 25 solo tackles, 16 tackles for loss, and 10 hurries.
Yet, many of the same weapons on offense, are also impact defenders. Nick Michelotti picked off two passes last week, while Carter is another key member of the secondary, not to mention Optiz at linebacker, along with the highly productive Joey Lauerman at middle linebacker.
The Bruins are the last undefeated team in Class AA and this next week will be their first one atop our 406mtsprots.com weekly rankings.
CMR (3-2, 1-2) at No. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1, 2-1) Friday, 7 p.m.
Billings West and Bozeman currently lead the Eastern AA at 2-0 but Gallatin is another contender that’s not far behind.
The Raptors lone loss this season came at the hands of Billings West and through five weeks, Gallatin is the only Class AA team not to allow 20 points in at least one game. Gallatin surrenders just under 10 points a game and used another strong defensive effort to upend Great Falls High 21-17 last week.
This week, Gallatin will be at home against the other team from Great Falls, CMR. The Rustlers who are led by stellar QB and Montana State commitment Cole Taylor, dropped a four-point game at home to Senior last week.
The Raptors won by four and got 291 total yards as well as three touchdown passes from Garrett Dahlke. CMR, Gallatin, and Senior are each part of a three-way tie in the Eastern AA the logjam should be eased a little by Friday night.
Flathead (1-4, 0-2) at Missoula Sentinel (4-1, 2-1), Friday 7 p.m.
The Spartans saw their win streak end last week but as I mentioned that doesn’t mean they should be discounted as a Class AA contender. Sentinel doesn’t control its own destiny anymore in the Western AA but with Flathead coming to town, on the heels of four straight losses, head coach Dane Oliver’s crew should get back on track. Adam Jones was stymied last week by Helena, but he’s always dangerous, as is the Sentinel defense which allows just 19 points a game.
Jones is averaging 73 yards and a touchdown on the ground but Riley Allen is also a threat passing the football (219 yards per game). Flathead’s offense is led by QB Jackson Walker, who leads the Braves in passing yards and rushing yards and accounted for three touchdowns in a one-point loss to Missoula Hellgate last week.
No. 5 Billings West (3-2, 3-0) at Billings Skyview (0-5), Friday 7 p.m.
The Golden Bears continued their bounce back from an 0-2 start with a 53-14 win over Belgrade last week. Malachi Claunch ran for 80 yards on five carries last week, teaming up with Daniel Daniel Teerink, who had 60 yards on 12 carries to form a productive 1-2 combo. Drew McDowell also added four touchdowns and 260 yards through the air in the win. The defense has also been stout and is allowing 19 points per game.
West’s crosstown rival, Billings Skyview is still seeking its first win this season and has scored just four touchdown total in five games.
Missoula Big Sky (1-4, 0-3) at Missoula Hellgate (2-3, 1-2), Friday 7 p.m.
Sentinel is hosting Flathead on Friday which means the crosstown matchup between Big Sky and Hellgate will take place at Washington Grizzly Stadium. Both teams have struggled this season but the Knights could take a huge step towards a Class AA playoff berth with a win over Friday night. Leo Filardi kicked Hellgate to a 29-28 win over Flathead last week, winning the game for the Knights with 29 seconds left. Connor Dick is averaging nearly 250 total yards per game at quarterback and Filardi is his top target in the passing game. Big Sky is scoring just over 10 points per game and is led by QB Drew Martins and running back Joey Sandberg.
Belgrade (0-5 ,0-3) at Great Falls High (2-3, 0-3)
Great Falls High started the season with impressive wins over Butte and Helena but have lost three straight games by 10 points or less to Bozeman, Billings West, and Gallatin. The Bison have scored 102 points and allowed 103. Their 2-3 record reflects that but with Rafe Longin (110 yards per game) and 6-foot-5 Boston College commitment Reed Harris, Great Falls High has a puncher’s chance and Belgrade is surrendering 50.8 points per game. The Bison haven’t allowed more than 27 all season against a schedule that includes five teams with winning records (Helena, Butte, Bozeman, West, and Gallatin), making the Bison the only Class AA team that holds that distinction.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.