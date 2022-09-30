MISSOULA — Jace Bykari’s interception at the 2-yard line with 56 seconds to play put Big Sky in prime position to beat Missoula crosstown rival Hellgate for the third consecutive year on Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
The Eagles, clinging to a one-point lead, had nowhere to take a knee after a penalty pushed them to the 1-yard line. The Knights were still alive because they could’ve forced a safety that would change not only the outcome of the game but the outlook of the season for both teams.
Big Sky quarterback Drew Martins churned his legs forward for two consecutive plays after taking a snap under center with a backup center for the first time this season. The Eagles pulled out the win, 20-19, keeping alive their playoff hopes heading into the final month of the season.
“It feels amazing,” Martins said. “I came into this game with the team and we were feeling really confident. We knew it was a must-win for us and a must-win for them as well. That’s why it had a big-game feel for both of us.”
Big Sky is now in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Western AA with three games left. The Eagles, Hellgate and Kalispell Glacier are all 1-3 in conference play, and Big Sky owns the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Knights as eight teams battle for six playoff spots.
The Eagles still have to play No. 3 Missoula Sentinel and No. 2 Helena High before closing with Kalispell Flathead, which is 0-4 in conference play. The Knights will face No. 1 Helena Capital, Butte, which is 2-2 in conference, and Glacier.
“We talked about that: If we want to go to the playoffs, we had to win this one,” Big Sky coach Matt Johnson said. “Even though our kids were tired at the end there, they were still battling. We’ll take that. We’ll take it any which way it comes.”
Trailing 13-10 at the half, Martins connected with Mason Fulford for a 27-yard score and a 17-13 lead on the opening drive of the third quarter. Hellgate marched right down the field and retook the lead on a 10-yard TD run by quarterback Connor Dick, who returned after missing last week’s game with an injury.
On the next drive, Martins gave Big Sky a 20-19 lead when he converted a 24-yard field goal attempt. He also hit a 37-yarder that put Big Sky up 10-7 in the first half, only to see Hellgate respond in less than two minutes to take its first lead, 13-10, on Dick’s 10-yard scoring run.
The Eagles had jumped up 7-0 when Drew Paxton rushed for a 22-yard score after they opened the game by recovering their onside kick. Hellgate answered on the next drive with a 5-yard touchdown pass from Dick to Parker Link to knot the score.
“It was well-earned, man,” Johnson said. “Our kids battled. They had their backs against the wall a couple times, and they did the things they needed to. We did it by committee. Couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Both teams had missed opportunities, but Hellgate was left kicking itself after struggling in the kicking department. The Knights had one extra point blocked and had to improvise a two-point play, which failed, after a bad snap on another attempt.
The Knights were in position to attempt a game-winning field goal when Dick ran for a first-down at the 7-yard line, only to have the ball moved back to the 34-yard line because of a holding penalty. Still at the 34-yard line a few plays later, the interception took control of the outcome out of their hands.
“It’s tough,” Hellgate coach Ryne Nelson said. “I feel like we just beat ourselves tonight. Penalties really got us. Two missed PATs. We give up a big play on defense for almost a score. Got to do that stuff right, especially this time of the year. Everybody’s going to be playing at their best. Just felt like we shot ourselves in the foot tonight.”
