BILLINGS — We’re just two weeks into the football season, and it’s already been a historic one for the Billings AA schools.
It’s not the way the Broncs, Falcons, nor Golden Bears wanted to make notable news, but historic it is, nonetheless.
According to former Billings Gazette sports reporter Ed West, who has documented high school football since the 1970s, this season marks the first time that Senior, Skyview and West have started a combined 0-6. All three teams are 0-2 as we head into Week 3.
Prior to this season, the closest those three have come to a winless start after two weeks was in 1987. Only a West win over Bozeman in the second week of that year prevented the three teams from a 0-6 start.
West last started 0-3 in 2015 and Senior in 2019. Skyview’s most recent 0-3 start was in 2020.
Keep in mind, this season easily could have a much different storyline at this point.
Senior and Skyview both lost overtime games last week and West opened its season with perhaps two of the strongest teams in the Western AA in two-time defending state champion and top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (a 24-21 loss) and No. 2 Helena Capital (a 42-6 setback).
And it doesn’t get any easier for Rob Stanton’s Bears. On Thursday West plays host to No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin, which has opened the season with wins over Missoula Big Sky (46-6) and Kalispell Flathead (38-0). West returns just one starter — lineman Jacob Anderson — from last year’s team that lost to Sentinel in the title game.
“In our coaches’ meetings at the beginning of the year, we talked about patience and we talked about growing pains,” Stanton said Tuesday. “Our kids have to buckle down and kind of focus a little bit more. We’re still playing a lot of kids and we still have some question marks in some spots. We knew coming in we have some good football players, but they’re extremely inexperienced. But our kids are getting better each week, too.”
Last Friday, Skyview led Big Sky by seven points before Eagles quarterback Reece Johnson found Colter Ramos in the end zone with six seconds left. Drew Martins, who had to leave the field for one play because he was attended to on the field for an injury, thus necessitating Johnson to enter the game, kicked the tying extra point to help send the game into overtime.
Martins scored on a five-yard run in OT, and though his point after failed, the Eagles held Skyview out of the end zone on the Falcons’ possession to win 20-14.
Later, in the second of two games at Daylis Stadium on Friday, Senior led Helena by a touchdown in the fourth quarter. The Bengals knotted the score at 14-14 early in the fourth, and after both teams failed to score in their first overtime possessions, they both punched in for a touchdown on their second attempts.
Trailing 21-20 at that point, Senior coach Chris Murdock elected to go for the two-point conversion and the win, but a mishandled snap out of the Rambo formation foiled the attempt, leaving the Bengals with a one-point victory.
Senior had a 14-8 lead at halftime in its season opener against Butte, only to see the Bulldogs take over in the second half and win 36-28.
One thing is certain as Eastern AA and Western AA teams begin conference play. Following this weekend, at least one of the Billings teams will have a win. Skyview and Senior tangle Friday night at Daylis, with kickoff set for 7 p.m.
“Senior is probably feeling the same way that we are, we’d like to be walking into this week 2-0 or 1-1 more than the 0-2 that we’re at,” Skyview coach Nathan Wahl said. “But we’ve transitioned, that’s behind us, and we’re focused on Senior High.
“They’re a very well-coached bunch, they always are. Their staff does a great job preparing their players, they do a great job scheming and their culture is strong. We have a good challenge in front of us to go across town and face the Broncs. Mostly I’m excited about the positivity the kids are bringing to practice. They’re excited and focused and hopefully it’s a good battle.”
There is still a lot of season left. The Broncs’ Murdock, for one, was undaunted by his team’s 0-2 start. Following Friday night’s loss to Helena he was asked what he’s learned about his team the past couple weeks.
“We’ve got a good football team, for sure,” Murdock said, standing outside his office underneath the Daylis grandstands, “and our coaches are working their ass off. It’s been really fun, even though we’ve lost, and this has been a great group to coach.
“All our goals are still in front of us. So let’s go. Let’s get into conference (play) and see what happens.”
