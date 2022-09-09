BILLINGS — Billings Senior exorcised at least a couple of their demons Friday night.
The Broncs have been unable to hold on to leads in their first two games, and their trademark short-yardage Rambo package has had some execution problems, including early in this game.
But those issues seemed to have been solved, or at least managed, by the end of the Broncs’ 30-0 win over Billings Skyview that left the Senior players still muddling around on the Wendy’s Field turf at Daylis Stadium well after the game.
After a back-and-forth struggle of getting nearly nothing done in the first quarter — by either team, to be fair — the Broncs rolled up 16 points in the second and 14 in the third to get into the win column for the first time.
Senior had a 14-8 lead over Butte in its opener, an eventual 36-28 loss, and twice had seven-point leads over Helena in last week’s one-point setback in overtime. That game was decided when the Broncs attempted to win the game on a two-point conversion after their touchdown in the second OT, but a Rambo snafu made the Bengals the victor.
The final 36 minutes of Friday’s game were a pretty good showing for the Broncs (1-2, 1-0 Eastern AA).
“The kids worked their butts off,” Senior coach Chris Murdock said. “So you love for them to get a win and enjoy it, and then have a chance to celebrate all the work they’ve done. So I’m excited for them.”
Both teams lost fumbles and punted three times before the game changed on a dime about midway through the second quarter. From his own end zone, Skyview punter Derek Bradley had trouble handling a low snap, and by the time he got his bearings an onslaught of Broncs were bearing down on him.
Bradley chose to punt the ball out of the back of the end zone — a decision that Skyview coach Nathan Wahl felt was the proper one — hoping to avoid a block and a possible Bronc touchdown. His move might have prevented six points, but it gave Senior a 2-0 lead, and it didn’t take long for the Broncs to fully grab the momentum.
Tanner Macy returned the ensuing kick 47 yards to the Skyview 18 and six plays later Senior quarterback Peyton Oakley rambled in from two yards out for a 9-0 lead after Maclain Burckley’s PAT.
The final three plays of that drive came out of the Rambo package and covered 13 yards, and having that type of success from that highly compact offense seemed to energize the Broncs the rest of the night.
“That showed the grit of the team,” said Oakley, who added two touchdown passes to Burckley of 14 and 29 yards. “We all got together and we just gritted it through no matter how much we were hurting or how much we felt like we messed up.”
Senior rushed for 208 yards, 97 from Jalen Rosas on 16 carries. Bam Breckenridge added 55 yards on the ground, including a 14-yard romp for the final score after Oakley, about to be brought down by a Skyview defender, pitched the ball to Breckenridge on the sideline.
Oakley was 14 of 22 for 134 yards, giving the Broncs 320 total yards. Meanwhile, that Senior defense that previously had given up leads allowed just 101 total yards and just five first downs. Two of Skyview’s first downs were the result of Senior penalties.
“We’ve got to get over the hump on this,” said Wahl, whose team dropped to 0-3 and 0-1. “We’ve got to put together a full game and we’ve got to do more on offense. You can’t be beat a conference team, especially a crosstown rival, when you put up numbers like we did tonight, but I think we have the potential to.”
Sean Batiste had two interceptions for the Broncs. Senior lost two fumbles and Skyview one.
Senior plays at Bozeman Gallatin (2-1), which was ranked fourth before Thursday’s loss to unranked Billings West, next week. Skyview plays at Great Falls CMR (2-1).
Photos: Billings Skyview vs. Billings Senior football
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.