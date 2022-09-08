BILLINGS — Chris Garcia intercepted a Garrett Dahlke overthrow with 1:51 to play, and Billings West ran out the clock and hung on for a 16-15 Eastern AA football victory over Bozeman Gallatin Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.
The win was the first of the season for West, which improved to 1-2 and 1-0 in league play. Gallatin, ranked fourth in the inaugural 406mtsports.com poll, dropped to 2-1 and 0-1.
West quarterback Drew McDowell threw a touchdown pass to Daniel Teerink and Jacob Kauwe was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.
Dahlke completed touchdown passes to Evan Cherry and Quinn Clark. The Raptors also recorded a safety.
This story will be updated.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.