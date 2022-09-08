BILLINGS — Chris Garcia intercepted a Garrett Dahlke overthrow with 1:51 to play, and Billings West ran out the clock and hung on for a 16-15 Eastern AA football victory over Bozeman Gallatin Thursday night at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium.

The win was the first of the season for West, which improved to 1-2 and 1-0 in league play. Gallatin, ranked fourth in the inaugural 406mtsports.com poll, dropped to 2-1 and 0-1.

West quarterback Drew McDowell threw a touchdown pass to Daniel Teerink and Jacob Kauwe was 3 for 3 on field goal attempts.

Dahlke completed touchdown passes to Evan Cherry and Quinn Clark. The Raptors also recorded a safety.

This story will be updated.

