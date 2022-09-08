Billings West's Jacob Kauwe (16) signals a successful field goal after kicking a 38-yarder against the Bozeman Gallatin Raptors at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium on Thursday. Kauwe nailed three field goals in all, helping the Golden Bears to the 16-15 win.
MIKE CLARK, Billings Gazette
Bozeman Gallatin’s Quinn Clark (3) turns this catch into a 45-yard touchdown against Billings West Thursday night at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium. Clark caught 10 balls for 167 yards.
BILLINGS — So, it wasn’t perfect. And at least the rain that was threatened to fall held off until the final possession of the game.
But to the Billings West football team, Thursday’s night 16-15 squeaker over No. 4 Bozeman Gallatin at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium provided something of a sigh of relief for the Golden Bears.
Facing their first 0-3 start in seven years, the Bears instead improved to 1-2 when linebacker Chris Garcia picked off a Garrett Dahlke overthrow at the West 36-yard line with 1:51 to play. West ran out the clock from there, and while it wasn’t a monkey-off-the-back moment when the final horn sounded, the result was welcomed by an enthusiastic Bears’ group.
“We were hungry for our first W, and we were just preparing all week,” said defensive back Drew Humphrey, who had one of three West interceptions. “It was a short week, a hard turnaround after that tough (42-6) loss to Capital.
“We didn’t perform like we think we should have, but it’s still a W and we’ll take it.”
On a night where both coaches felt their teams left some plays — and points — on the scoreboard, West kicker Jacob Kauwe proved to be the most reliable of all.
West’s offense did just enough to capitalize on good field position provided by the defense to get within the range of the strong-legged Kauwe, who nailed field goals of 40, 31 and 38 yards.
Kauwe, a 6-foot-2, 185-pound junior, also handles the punting duties, and his 43-yarder from inside his own end zone put the Raptors back at midfield with 2:23 to play.
Four players later, Tate Nordstrom busted through the Raptors’ offensive line, and though Dahlke escaped Nordstrom’s clutches, his hurried throw to Cash Jones was too high and landed in the waiting hands of Garcia.
“Our seniors made plays,” West coach Rob Stanton said. “Tate made his play and Garcia got the pick. As easy as it is to say catch the ball, it’s not always that easy sometimes for high school kids.”
Gallatin had more first downs (14 to 10), more total yards (254 to 159) and fewer penalties (4 to 7) than did the Bears. The teams combined for 10 punts, and both turned the ball over on their first possession of the game.
Dahlke connected on 21 of 38 passes for 263 yards, with 10 of those completions and 167 of those yards going to Quinn Clark.
The duo combined on a 45-yard touchdown strike with 2:51 to play that brought the Raptors within 16-15. Gallatin coach Hunter Chandler elected to go for the two-point conversion, and Dahlke tried to thread a pass to Jones between West’s Mason Stodtmeister and Cooper Freitag, but the ball went off Jones’ hands.
“I kind of felt like we had the momentum there and I thought our defense was playing pretty dang well to get us off the field,” Chandler said, explaining his two-point decision. “If I had to do it again, I’d do it 100 times out of 100.
“It just didn’t turn out. We still had an opportunity down there at the end. Our defense got a big stop, we just didn’t make enough plays.”
West quarterback Drew McDowell was 12 of 26 for 84 yards, including a touchdown pass to Daniel Teerink that covered 21 yards and gave West a 7-0 lead. Teernik also carried the ball 19 times for 73 yards. Damian Walks Slow had the Bears’ other interception.
Dahlke also threw a touchdown pass to Evan Cherry for the Raptors, who recorded a sack of McDowell in the end zone for a safety that helped them build a 9-7 lead.
Kauwe then kicked his three field goals to give the Bears just enough cushion in the end.
“Without Jacob tonight, we don’t win,” Stanton said.
