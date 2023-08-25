HELENA — The Gallatin Raptors football team has a startling assortment of playmakers but the one that stood tallest on Friday night in Helena was 5-foot-9 sophomore Carter Dahlke.

The sophomore and brother of junior quarterback Reese Dahlke, caught two touchdown passes in the game, one of which came from his brother, as the Raptors won their second straight game at Vigilante Stadum defeating Helena Capital, the defending AA state champs, 28-14.

"We have a lot of seniors coming back and we were confident coming in," Carter Dahlke said. "We know what we can do and we all believe in each other. When we mess up, our teammates — we're there for each other."

After a playoff win in the Class AA quarterfinals over Helena High last season, the Raptors returned to Vigilante Stadium to open the 2023 season against the state champs.

Capital graduated most of its starters from last season which is the exact opposite of Gallatin, yet the two teams, each starting new quarterbacks for the first time, battled to a 0-0 draw after one quarter.

That's when Carter Dahlke made his first big play of the game.

On the final play of the first quarter, Reese Dahlke, Carter's older brother, connected with Quinn Clark on a 33-yard completon to convert a third down.

Two plays later, brother found brother for the Raptors first touchdown.

"That was my first varsity touchdown pass," Reese said. "It felt pretty good and it was to my brother, so that was pretty special."

"It was awesome," Carter added. "Going back to middle school — the YMCA, flag football, just putting in all that work with him and seeing it finally come together is just a great feeling."

Reese Dahlke was one of two Gallatin quarterbacks to see action on Friday night. He got the start but Grant Vigen, the son of Montana State head coach Brent Vigen, is essentially co-QB1 and tossed two touchdowns in his own right, including a 57-yarder to Dahlke on the first play from scrimmage in the second half.

Following Gallatin's first score, which came after a 5-play, 95-yard drive, the Bruins answered with an 84-yard drive of their own, one that featured a 42-yard run from Tuff Adams, who later capped the drive with a two-yard touchdown, trimming the Gallatin lead to 7-6 at the half.

The 57-yard strike from Vigen to Dahlke who slipped past the Capital defense for a second time, pushed the advantage back to eight.

"They're both very good," Carter Dahlke said of the quarterbacks. "Some teams don't think it can work (with two). They both have their strengths and they have each worked really hard and have great chemistry with the guys."

Capital used a two-quarterback system to win a state title in 2022, but the Bruins had junior Merek Mihelish under center on Friday night. There were ups and downs, but the playmaking ability is obvious.

The Bruins were able to string together a drive to answer Gallatin's score and converted a fourth-and-two on a touchdown run by Lance Baumgart to get the Bruins within two. They tied it on a Mihelish 2-point pass to Dylan Almquist.

However, the game wasn't tied too long. Gallatin was forced to punt on its next drive, but then an interception by Kyle Mounts set up another Dahlke touchdown — this time a five-yard run by Reese, putting the Raptors in front 21-14.

"The whole game flipped on its head when we were able to down that punt (inside the five), got a tipped ball and the interception," Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said. "That got the ball rolling and the momentum swinging."

Another forced turnover by Gallatin early in the fourth put Capital on the ropes, and when Vigen tossed his second touchdown of the game, this time to Clark, the Nebraska commit, it was 28-14 Raptors with just 9:46 to go.

"We just made too many mistakes," Capital head coach Kyle Mihelish said. "We were right with them and then we had a turnover. They do a good job on special teams. They're good. They're big, they're physical and they're athletic."

And on top of all the size, skill, and athleticism, the Raptors have two more Dahlke brothers.

"Their oldest brother (Noah) was an all-state receiver for us," Chandler said. "Their second oldest (Garrett) was an all-state quarterback last year, so they are a great family. We're really fortunate to have them on our side of town."

"We struck gold with those four boys."

Carter Dahlke led Gallatin with five receptions for a game-high 122 yards and two touchdowns. His brother Reese completed 6-of-12 passes for 93 yards and a score, in addition to 29 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown.

Vigen, the top-ranked recruit according to 247 Sports in the 2025 class in Montana, was 7-of-12 for 144 yards and two scores. Clark caught four passes for 63 yards and a touchdown. He also had four punts for an average of 44 yards, with three downed inside the 20.

Mihelish completed 10-of-18 passes for 33 yards and had two interceptions in his first start. He also ran for 56 yards. The Bruins rushed for 200 total as a team, with Adams the high man with 67.

"I'm proud of the kids," Coach Mihelish said. "I thought they battled and that's a veteran (Gallatin) team. We'll watch the film and see what we can do to get better next week for Skyview."

Gallatin will turn around and host Sentinel, another semifinalist from 2022, as well as the Class AA state champion in 2020 and 2021.

"Coach (Chandler) always says to go 1-0 each week," Carter Dahlke said. "We had a great win and we are going to celebrate tonight. Then it's Sentinel. They're a great team, but we are going to be ready and we are going to come out and compete."

