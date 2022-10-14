BOZEMAN — Football fans in the city would be lucky to see a better football game than what Bozeman and Gallatin offered last October.
But the 2022 versions of these teams — with the Hawks at 5-2 overall and an undefeated 5-0 in the Eastern AA, and the fifth-ranked Raptors at 6-1 overall and 4-1 in the conference — are better than last year, and the stakes are much higher.
When the teams take the field at 7 p.m. Friday at Van Winkle Stadium, they will be battling for playoff positioning along with the claim of being the best team in town. A first-round bye could be decided, in part, by the outcome with just one week remaining in the regular season after this.
“There’s still a lot to be decided,” Raptors head coach Hunter Chandler said. “These are the type of games (that are) the reason why you play.”
Bozeman has won the first two matchups in this series 51-0 in 2020 and 38-35 last season. Here is what to look out for as the rivals meet for the third time:
Strong defense both ways
The offenses for Bozeman (238) and Gallatin (194) have scored the second- and third-most points, respectively, in the Eastern AA this season. But where both teams have been the most impressive is on the other side of the ball. The Raptors have allowed just 80 points this season (first in all of AA), and Bozeman has permitted just 105 points (second in Eastern AA, third in all of AA).
Offense could be tough to come by against such stout defensive units.
“Not only do they run to the ball, but they run really well,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said of Gallatin’s defense. “You can’t really find a weak link in the defense.”
The Hawks enter this matchup on a five-game winning streak and most recently allowed just 14 points in the span of two road games at Great Falls CMR and Billings Senior.
“Our defense, we thought they could be really good this year,” Wesche said. “They’ve really taken strides from game one to now to make sure they’re a unit that’s very, very highly regarded in AA.”
Among those who hold the Hawks defense in high regard is Chandler.
“They’re super sound, they fly around, they obviously have good players,” he said. “They do what they do really well. The kids know what they’re doing.”
The Hawks have intercepted 11 passes this season while also tallying 13 sacks and 50 tackles for loss. Bozeman junior Rocky Lencioni has five of those picks, tying him for the most in Class AA. And Hawks senior Luke Smith — who caught a touchdown and returned a fumble for a score in the fourth quarter of last year’s game with Gallatin — is second in the Eastern AA with six sacks. Gallatin senior Aidan Martin leads with seven.
Gallatin’s defense has 11 sacks total, along with 41 tackles for loss and four interceptions.
There is a threat from nearly every angle for both teams. Any slight misstep could be costly.
“The biggest thing, just like any other week, is us executing our assignments, trying to play clean football, trying to stay as penalty-free as possible, take care of the ball, catch the ball and make good decisions at quarterback,” Chandler said. “I think if we do those things we’ll give ourselves a chance. If we don’t, we’re not going to put ourselves in the best position.”
How the teams spread the ball around could be crucial. So far, Bozeman has four players — Lencioni (seven), Smith (six), Avery Allen (three) and Kellen Harrison (four) — who have caught more than one touchdown. Gallatin, by comparison, has just two — Quinn Clark (nine) and Evan Cherry (eight).
Gallatin’s defense is preparing for every possibility.
“We’re definitely having a lot more intense practices,” Martin said. “The focus is there with everyone.”
Gallatin having two main receiving threats has made Bozeman’s practices a little more straightforward.
“We know who their playmakers are,” junior linebacker Austin Baller said, “and it shortens up our game plan a little bit, but we know that there’s talented guys all over the field there and you got to respect every single one of them.”
Quarterback comparison Gallatin’s Garrett Dahlke and Bozeman’s Jake Casagranda, in their roles as quarterback, will have the most say about which team’s defense breaks first.
Casagranda is second in the Eastern AA this year with 1,612 passing yards, and Dahlke is third with 1,593. Casagranda has thrown for 21 touchdowns against just four interceptions, while Dahlke has thrown for 18 scores with nine interceptions.
“He throws a really pretty ball,” Wesche said of Dahlke, who threw five touchdowns and one interception against Bozeman last year. “He gets it to his studs really well. He finds a way to get those guys open and does a good job of distributing it. He keeps plays alive with his feet a lot.”
Dahlke led the Raptors down the field with less than 2 minutes left and no timeouts last year, but the last of his 52 pass attempts was batted down on fourth down to end the game.
“It was a tight game. We had a chance at the end and ultimately didn’t get the job done,” Dahlke said this week. “It’s definitely stuck with me for the past year. I want to change the outcome this year.”
Casagranda threw three touchdowns against Gallatin last season, passing just 12 times as the Hawks leaned heavily on a rushing attack led by then-senior Jase Applebee’s 188 yards.
“He’s a big kid. He has a really good arm. He throws really well on the move,” Chandler said of Casagranda, a two-year starter. “He obviously has some weapons to throw the ball to, and they protect him really well.”
Wesche said Casagranda’s increased mobility this season has only added to his game. The quarterback only averages about 26 yards per game on the ground, but it’s not nothing.
“We have five or six called runs a game for him now, and we didn’t do that last year,” Wesche said. “You have to account for him. It might not seem like much, but when all of a sudden you can’t sleep on the quarterback it changes your run game a lot.”
Keeping it close
Gallatin’s average margin of victory in six wins this year has been 19.1 points, but take out three blowout wins against Belgrade, Missoula Big Sky and Kalispell Flathead (a combined 3-18) and the Raptors’ average margin of victory in wins over Billings Senior, Great Falls High and Great Falls CMR (combined 9-12) is 3.6 points.
Their only loss is by one point to Billings West, which is battling both Bozeman and Gallatin for a spot at the top of the Eastern AA. The Golden Bears are 5-2 overall and 5-0 in the league.
“Gallatin has been in close games all year long. They know how to win close games,” Wesche said. “What I’m telling these guys is, ‘We have to stay dialed in for four quarters. We can’t start slow like we did against CMR.’ They find a way to win. They’ve had their backs against the wall several times, and they’re one point away from being undefeated. We know they’re an excellent football team.”
Half of Gallatin’s wins have come from close games, just as last year’s Bozeman game was.
“This year we’ve been pretty darn successful in those types of games,” Dahlke said. “Just that experience will help out.”
Gallatin hasn’t allowed more than 17 points in a game all season.
Bozeman allowed 28 to Helena Capital and 29 to Missoula Sentinel in the first two weeks of the season, losing both games. But the Hawks have won five consecutive games since then and haven’t allowed more than 14 points in any game in that stretch. During that winning streak, Bozeman has won by an average of 32.4 points.
‘A lot of eyes’
Bozeman’s Smith said the team has “good memories” of last year’s win, but they can’t focus on those too much.
“It’s a big game,” he said, “but you can’t let that get in your head and mess up with your practice.”
It would be easy to get wrapped up in how important this game is, but the players are trying their hardest to not let that happen. But they acknowledge how meaningful the game is to the city.
“I know that both teams are going for a conference championship,” Baller said, “and this game is going to be a full house and it means a lot to this community, so we’re bringing our best to preparing so that we can put on a show for these people.”
Dahlke added: “Last year was big, but I think this year is going to be even crazier. Student sections this year have been amazing, and I know they’ve got a lot of passion over there too. Just all around in the town I think there will be a lot of eyes on the game.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.