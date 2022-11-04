HELENA — Not long ago, Gallatin Raptors high school football didn't even exist.
Now, after winning an instant classic at Helena High, 24-21, in the Class AA quarterfinals Friday, the Raptors are one win away from playing for a Class AA state championship.
In a game the Raptors led for 45 of the first 48 minutes, it was Gallatin, not Helena High that took the field trailing 21-17 with 2:22 remaining and 74 yards away from the end zone.
The Bengals scored twice in the fourth quarter to take the lead and it looked like momentum was finally in their favor. But Raptors senior quarterback Garrett Dahlke grabbed it right back and after completing a 54-yard pass to Austin Cooper found Quinn Clark for what proved to be a game-winning 20 yard touchdown with 1:30 left in the fourth.
"It was really a whole team deal," Dahlke said of the game-winning drive. "The throws are there but you have to catch the ball and you gotta block too. Everyone did their job and the defense came up with clutch stop."
"It felt like great to win that game for our seniors," Clark said of the touchdown catch. "We wanted to make sure it wasn't their last game."
Clark sure did his part. In addition to his game-winner, he also caught a 75-yard touchdown to end the third quarter and had an interception at safety right before the end of the first half that set up to a field goal.
However, it was another Gallatin defender, Kyler Wolfgang, that finally ended Helena's comeback hopes with an interception with 52 seconds left.
"I went nuts," Dahlke said when he saw the interception. "I was just thinking, 'We did it! I was so happy for our defense. They made it interesting but they got the job done."
Helena High certainly did its best to make things interesting. In the first half, the Bengals forced three turnovers on defense but didn't convert any into points as Helena turned it over on downs twice and missed a field goal in the red zone.
Eventually, Gallatin was able to take advantage and after a big completion to Evan Cherry got the Raptors in scoring range, Clark caught a five-yard touchdown, his first of three on the day.
"He's a hell of a player," Gallatin head coach Hunter Chandler said of Clark. "On both sides of the ball. You know, he's 6-foot-6 and he kind of jumps out at you in that way that he can spray, he can jump, he does all the little things and man, he's a competitor. Not much phases him and honestly, he stepped up in huge way for our team. But what's what we expect out of him because we see it every single day in practice."
After turning the ball over on downs to start the second half trailing 10-0, Helena needed a spark and finally got one near the end of the third quarter as Manu Melo caught a 48-yard touchdown from Carter Kraft to cut the lead to 10-7.
Yet, Clark answered on the very next drive with a 75-yard touchdown on the final play of the third quarter, pushing the lead back to 10.
The score stayed that way until the midway through the fourth. Gallatin had the ball and was going into four-minute mode. But a fumble gave Helena new life and Craft completed a dart to Colter Petre from 11 yards out to cut the deficit to 17-15 with 7:04 left.
After a stop, the Bengals were in business again after a 49-yard pass to Sam Ark. A few plays later, Tevin Wetzel scored from 15 yards out and with 2:22 left, Helena grabbed its first lead at 21-17.
Unfortunately for the Bengals, they couldn't complete the comeback. Their lead lasted for just 52 seconds and when Clark tapped his toes in the end zone, it signaled the end of Helena's playoff run.
For Gallatin, it was another historic moment. In their third season of varsity football, the Raptors notched their second playoff win and with one more, will play for their first-ever state Class AA state championship.
"Honestly, this was kind of our goal all along," Dahlke said. "Evan Cherry and I would talk about it our freshman year. We knew we'd be at the new high school and Bryce Mikkelson — I know for us three, that's been the goal for a while and there is no reason to stop now."
Dahlke threw for 339 yards and three touchdowns in the win for Gallatin, as well as an interception. He was 17-of-33. Clark caught eight passes for 216 yards and three scores.
For the Bengals, Kraft was 18-of-41 for 186 yards and two touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions but picked up 76 yards on the ground. Melo had four receptions for 64 yards in the loss as Helena finished 7-3 on the season.
Gallatin, which improved to 9-2 on the season, will face the winner of Bozeman and Kalispell Glacier next Friday in Bozeman.
