GREAT FALLS – On a breezy Friday night when this football game really didn’t seem winnable for Bozeman Gallatin, the Raptors pulled a Cherry out of the pie to stun Great Falls 20-17 before about 1,200 stunned fans at Memorial Stadium.
The Raptors, who managed only 90 yards of total offense the first three quarters, accounted for more than 200 yards and 14 points in the final 12 minutes. Senior quarterback Garrett Dahlke, frustrated by a fierce Bison pass rush much of the game, drove Gallatin 75 yards in 90 seconds to put his team ahead 21-17 with just 7.3 seconds showing on the stadium clock.
Dahlke completed five passes on the game-winning drive capped by a 4-yard flip to senior wideout Evan Cherry.
It was the third scoring pass of the game for Cherry, who came into the game as the Raptors’ No. 2 receiver behind 6-foot-6 split end Quinn Clark. Cherry finished with seven receptions for 172 yards.
“Evan’s a real good player and he showed it tonight,” said Gallatin coach Hunter Chandler. “I think people are starting to double-up on No. 3 (Clark) so Evan is getting one-on-one matchups.”
Earlier in the second half, Dahlke connected with Cherry on pass gains of 35 and 28 yards on back-to-back plays to tie the score at 14.
Great Falls scored the only TD of the first half on a 10-yard pass from Ashton Platt to Reed Harris, who started the game as a wide receiver but played most of the second half at quarterback. That’s because Platt was knocked out of the game by a vicious sack by Gallatin defensive end Aidan Martin. Platt left the field and may have suffered a broken ankle.
Martin, who had three sacks, also tackled Harris for a big loss in the fourth quarter, forcing the 6-foot-5 athlete to the sidelines for the remainder of the contest.
Harris, while playing quarterback, gave the Bison a brief 14-0 lead in the third quarter when he scampered 58 yards on a scramble. Harris finished with 72 yards rushing, 61 receiving and 73 through the air.
But it wasn’t enough as GFH dropped to 0-3 in Eastern AA play, 2-3 overall. Gallatin, in only its third season of varsity action, improved to 2-1, 4-1.
“We haven’t played to our potential,” Chandler told his team after the game. “But we’ve got a lot to be proud of.”
Bison coach Cody Tchida, in his first season at the helm, said he couldn’t be prouder of his team’s effort.
“To lose your top two quarterbacks and still have the game in front of us, that was a great effort,” Tchida said. “We just have to execute better at the end of the game.”
Even after Platt and Harris went down, the Bison had a chance to win. An interception and 19-yard return by senior safety Rafe Longin late in the fourth quarter set up Tate O’Neill for a successful 31-yard field goal.
It still looked good for the Bison when the Raptors drew a 15-yard penalty with a minute to play, leaving them 75 yards from paydirt. But Dahlke and Cherry came through when it counted most.
Dahlke, who threw for only 35 yards the first half, finished with 16 completions in 34 attempts for 258 yards and three scores. His longest completion went for 50 yards to a wide-open Cherry for the second TD.
The Raptors played without leading rusher Bryce Mikkelson, and safety Kyle Mounts played almost every snap at running back.
“This is the second game in a row we’ve had to come back. We were down 10-0 at the half last week against Senior,” said Chandler. “So we know we can do it.”
Tchida also has faith his Bison can rebound, even if sophomore Riley Collette has to play QB.
“We know Riley can pass the football,” said Tchida. “This one stings, but there’s a lot of football still to play.”
