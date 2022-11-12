BOZEMAN — The pass went short over the middle and found Quaid Ash’s gloves. It could not have been an easier interception. And it couldn’t have been an easier touchdown.
The Bozeman junior linebacker secured the ball and needed just a few steps to cover 8 yards and reach the end zone. In doing so, he effectively carried the Hawks into the Class AA state championship football game.
In the second meeting with crosstown rival Gallatin this season, Bozeman’s offense wasn’t nearly as explosive, but the defense was even more stout. On a clear but below-freezing evening at Van Winkle Stadium, Bozeman claimed a 28-9 victory.
It was Ash’s interception on the second play of the fourth quarter that delivered the final blow.
“I was reading my guards. They were pass dropping, so I knew it was pass, and I was spying the quarterback, that’s kind of my job,” Ash said. “(Gallatin quarterback Garrett Dahlke) pulled it and I kind of jumped and it went right in my hands.
“I didn’t even think I caught it at first. It caught me by surprise, and then I thought, ‘Oh, crap, I’ve got to go run.’ I just took off as fast as I can. I was in shock the whole time.”
With the extra point, that score put Bozeman ahead 21-3. Both teams had trouble scoring in the second half, so the Hawk’s 11-point lead prior to that play was pretty delicate. It was just the key play Bozeman (9-2) needed to get through the rest of the game.
The score took on extra importance considering Gallatin’s defense stopped Bozeman on fourth downs at the 2-yard line to start the fourth quarter.
“I think that was the nail in the coffin,” Hawks head coach Levi Wesche said of Ash’s score. “That was what sealed the whole game for us.”
The Hawks began their season on Aug. 26 with a 28-21 loss to Helena Capital in the first week of the season. They will end their season next Friday in Helena against that same Bruins team, which won 21-14 on Friday in the other semifinal against Missoula Sentinel.
The Hawks are already looking forward to the rematch.
“We all knew we’d be here,” Ash said. “We all believed in each other. The main thing about us is our closeness. I just know everyone here works hard and goes into practice and takes it really seriously. I know since the first time we played Capital we’ve grown, and I think we’ll give them a good run for their money.”
On Gallatin’s drive after Ash’s touchdown, the Raptors benefited from a defensive pass interference call and an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty by the Hawks to get down to the 13. Bryce Mikkelson carried into the end zone on the next play, but the extra point was blocked.
Bozeman regained possession with about nine minutes left and drained most of that with a 15-play, 69-yard drive that ended with a 1-yard rushing score from Austin Baller with 51 seconds remaining.
After the game, the team’s seniors walked the length of the field for the final time. It was a much sadder scene last year as the Hawks lost in the quarterfinals to Helena High. Friday was much more joyous.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand some of the challenges we’ve had since the split with Gallatin,” Wesche said. “These guys never backed down from a challenge. We’ve had a couple small senior classes in a row, but they’re just gritty and they fight. Last year’s senior class is just as much a part of how successful we are this year because they were really patient with those sophomores last year that are juniors now and big-time contributors for us.”
The start of the game could have been a disaster for the Hawks, as running back Brady Casagranda fumbled on the team’s very first offensive play. Gallatin’s Evan Cherry recovered the ball in the red zone.
The Raptors converted a fourth-and-1 on a run by Dahlke to get to Bozeman’s 10. The Hawks defense held Gallatin out of the end zone, but Christian Heck kicked a 22-yard field goal to get the Raptors on the board first.
The offenses for both sides struggled to get much else going in the first quarter. Later in the opening period, though, Ash recovered a fumble from Gallatin’s Wes Donaghey with less than three minutes left.
Hawks quarterback Jake Casagranda rushed three times to open the second quarter, the last one a 1-yard plunge into the end zone for the lead.
Bozeman’s second touchdown came via an 8-yard rush from Brady Casagranda with 4 minutes, 49 seconds left in the half. That drive was kept alive by a beautiful catch along the sideline from Rocky Lencioni and, later, an Ash reception on what was something of a desperation pass from Casagranda to get Bozeman to the 11.
The Hawks went into halftime with that 14-3 lead, and nobody scored in the third quarter.
By the end, Bozeman had out-gained Gallatin 316-140, which included a 265-82 edge in rushing yards. Connor Nye led that effort with 147 yards on 21 carries. Brady Casagranda had 65 yards, and Jake Casagranda had 52. Jake completed 7 of 18 passes for 51 yards.
Dahlke was 7-of-19 passing for 58 yards, but he also had two interceptions.
“We definitely didn’t have our best performance as a team,” Dahlke said. “That’s what it was going to take to beat a team like that. They’re a really solid football team. I missed some throws, we dropped some balls, missed some blocks. All around, offensively at least, not our best performance. It’s going to sting knowing that’s the last one.”
The Raptors finished their third season with a 9-3 record and made it further into the postseason than most people probably would have thought at the beginning of the season. Though it did not end the way they wanted, it was still a season to be proud of.
“I’m proud of every single kid out there,” Dahlke said.
Added head coach Hunter Chandler: “So proud of this group for battling.”
