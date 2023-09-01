BUTTE – With less than two minutes remaining in the first half, the Bozeman Hawks trailed the Butte Bulldogs by a touchdown.

But the Hawks were able to tie it up before the break, when quarterback Kellen Harrison connected with Cordell Holzer for a 21-yard score.

Not only did Holzer’s touchdown tie it up, but it kick started the 31-0 scoring run that Bozeman went on the rest of the way.

“It was huge momentum. We needed that momentum to prove that we can do some things offensively,” Bozeman head coach Levi Wesche said.

In the end, Bozeman defeated Butte at Naranche Stadium, 39-15.

The touchdown before the half gave the Hawks the jolt they needed, and they looked like a different team in the final 24 minutes.

In Wesche’s opinion, the game started to shift right out of the break.

“The big difference was in the third quarter. We started pounding the rock, we just said we’re going to lean on them a little bit. The big boys up front answered, and Brady (Casagranda) had a series of carries that were outstanding. That was huge,” Wesche said.

Casagranda ran for 69 yards and a touchdown in the victory.

Despite momentum going Bozeman’s way, the Bulldogs still had a chance in the fourth quarter as they faced a 10-point deficit.

Butte’s defense forced a fourth down in its own territory, but the Bozeman offense stayed on the field.

Facing a fourth and long on Butte’s 34-yard line, Harrison dropped back and found Rocky Lencioni open in the end zone.

“I saw the corner stumbling, and it’s one of the best receivers in the state. Just find my big-time receiver and hope he can make a play, and he did,” Harrison said.

The touchdown made it a three-possession game, and ultimately sealed it for Bozeman.

The Harrison-Lencioni combination caused problems for Butte throughout the night. Harrison threw for 369 yards and three touchdowns, while Lencioni hauled in 10 catches for 156 yards.

In the end, Bozeman’s performance in the second half overwhelmed the Bulldogs.

“Bozeman did a great job with some adjustments and came out and played super physical in the second half, and we didn’t really match that,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said.

The Bulldogs offense was prolific to open the game, but struggled to get anything going in the final two quarters.

Bo Demarais threw for two touchdowns and 200 yards, but Bozeman stifled the Bulldogs rushing attack. Butte managed only 36 yards on the ground.

After a six-yard touchdown from Hudson Luedtke gave Butte a 15-8 lead with 2:14 to go in the first half, it was all downhill from there.

One week removed from a season-opening win over Billings West, Friday’s loss drops Butte to 1-1 on the young season.

In what was the first matchup between Butte and Bozeman since the 2019 Class AA state title game, the result was the same.

The Hawks once again had the edge, and retained the Homestake Trophy with the win.

With victories over Helena and Butte to start the season, Bozeman has two wins under its belt against playoff teams from a year ago.

And with hopes of making it back to the state title game for the second consecutive season, the Hawks are off to a good start.

“It feels pretty good to get two wins right off the bat in non-conference. Now, we got to stay focused,” Harrison said.

Bozeman opens up conference play on its home field against Billings Skyview next week, while Butte plays host to Kalispell Glacier.

Photos: Butte High vs Bozeman High football