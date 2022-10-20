It's the final week of the Class AA football regular season and what's most exciting about that is that neither division has its top two seeds set.
Well, that's true in a sense. In the Eastern AA, Bozeman and Billings West are going to be the top two seeds going into the playoffs. Both teams are 6-0 after dropping both of their non-conference games.
Bozeman-West won't quite match the hype of Helena High and Capital as those two teams are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the 406mtsports.com rankings and have won a combined 15 straight games. Yet, the Golden Bears and Hawks have won 12 straight.
Both teams will get first-round byes next week but more importantly, the winner will be the No. 1 seed, while the loser will fall to the No. 2 spot in the Eastern AA and the No. 1 would only have to go on the road, potentially for the state title game. All other playoff games would be at home.
Jake Casagranda leads the way for Bozeman and he's got 25 touchdown passes this season and should get over 2,000 yards passing Friday. He poses a talented run-pass duo with running back and his younger brother Brady Casagranda.
Both teams have been dominant on defense too as West has allowed 60 points (10 per game) and Bozeman has allowed just 62 in conference play. The Bears have also benefited from the emergence of running Malachi Claunch in recent weeks. Two teams will meet Friday in Bozeman at 7 p.m.
While Gallatin (6-2, 4-2) missed a chance to move into the top two last week, the Raptors have a playoff spot wrapped up and can lock up the No. 3 seed with a win on Friday night in Billings over Skyview.
In addition to the Helena High-Capital showdown, the winner of which will get home-field advantage throughout the Class AA state football playoffs, Great Falls High (5-3, 3-3) and CMR (4-4, 2-4) will also battle in a crosstown showdown in Great Falls.
Great Falls High is in the playoffs, although there is the potential to improve their seed. The Bison have gotten healthier in recent weeks and have won three in a row after starting 0-3 in the Eastern AA.
The Rustlers also started hot this season but have fallen off and are tied with Billings Senior (2-6, 2-4) for fifth. A win would be ideal but even at 2-6, the Rustlers should make the playoffs. Yet, if Belgrade (1-7, 1-5) knocks off Senior, that would also create a three-way tie, if Great Falls High beat CMR. The Panthers, Broncs, and Rustlers would all be 2-6 in the Eastern AA.
Sentinel, the two-time defending champs (6-2, 4-2) could use a win over Butte (4-4, 3-3) on Friday night in Missoula. Adam Jones is one of three players with more than 1,000 total yards from scrimmage, while Butte's Jace Stenson is one of just three quarterbacks to reach 2,000 yards passing and 20 touchdowns.
Butte is 3-3 the Western AA and tied with Glacier (5-3, 3-3) but the Wolfpack own the tiebreaker thanks to a win over the Bulldogs. The Spartans own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Glacier, but if Butte knocked off Sentinel, it could create a three-way tie, one that Sentinel is likely to win due to schedule strength and its wins over West and Bozeman in non-conference play.
However, the two-time defending champs would surely like to avoid a three-game losing skid. Butte could also move up if it won and Glacier is upset by Hellgate (2-6, 1-5) on Thursday night.
With school out early, there are a slew of Thursday night games as Senior is hosting Belgrade, Big Sky (26, 1-5) is at Flathead (1-7, 0-6) and Hellgate is battling Glacier meaning the Western AA playoff teams should be set.
Capital, Helena, Sentinel, Glacier, and Butte are all in. Yet, Big Sky, Hellgate and Flathead are all still alive. Big Sky and Hellgate each have one win. Big Sky beat Hellgate and the Knights beat Flathead. So if the Eagles win against Flathead Friday night, they will clinch the sixth spot.
If Flathead wins, it would create a three-way tie, unless the Knights are able to upset Glacier and that, coupled with a Flathead win would clinch their spot.
The Class AA playoffs start next week.
