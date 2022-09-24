BUTTE - The Butte Bulldogs hosted the Missoula Big Sky Eagles on Friday night as part of their homecoming and Silver B's celebrations.
After the second-possession score by the Eagles, it was all Bulldogs as Jace Stenson had a hand in six touchdowns as Butte roared past Big Sky, 54-7.
After both teams swapped possessions, Joey Sanberg broke off a 58-yard and capped the Eagles' scoring drive with a 12-yard run. Colter Ramos' extra point gave Big Sky a 7-0 lead with 5:31 to play in the opening quarter.
"It wasn't how we would have liked to have come out," Butte head coach Arie Grey said. "Once we got started, we were able to get started and get things done. It was good for Big Sky to punch us in the mouth, and I like how we responded to it."
Butte scored on five straight drives following Big Sky's score.
Stenson found Sean Ossello in stride for a 53-yard touchdown. The extra-point try failed, which kept the Eagles in a one-point advantage with 4:09 left in the quarter.
Kyler Stenson forced and recovered Reece Johnson's fumble on the Big Sky 10. Three plays later, Stenson found Hudson Luedtke for a 12-yard touchdown. Tyler Duffy's extra point made Butte's lead six points with 3:03 to play in the first quarter, 13-7.
Big Sky gathered momentum on their next drive. However, Sanberg's 41-yard touchdown run was wiped out by a holding penalty. Three plays later, Ethan Cunningham intercepted a pass and returned the ball to the Butte 31.
Stenson's 58-yard pass to Cameron Gurnsey went for six more points to end the first quarter. Duffy's extra point made the score 20-7.
Butte's defense continued to frustrate the Big Sky offense, as Jonas Sherman collected one of the Bulldogs' five sacks on the night on the next drive.
Stenson's 26-yard pass to Karson Pumnea set up Trey Hansen's four-yard touchdown run. Duffy's point after increased Butte's lead to 20 with 8:26 left in the first half.
After a Big Sky three-and-out, Butte embarked on an 11-play, 60-yard drive that ate up 3:21. Stenson's eight-yard run and Duffy's point-after kick with 3:11 to go in the second quarter made the score 34-7.
Aiden Cuchine tracked down Sanberg on the opening kickoff return of the second half and stripped the ball free. Cunningham recovered the loose ball at the Big Sky 33.
On the next offensive play, Stenson hit Ossello with a pass at the 15-yard line. Ossello twisted out of two tackles and bolted into the end zone for a 33-yard touchdown. Duffy's extra point increased the margin to 34 points with 11:37 to play in the third quarter.
Luke Garrison sacked Johnson and forced another fumble that Zach Tierney recovered at the Big Sky 28.
Stenson hit Gurnsey in stride for a 28-yard touchdown. The Eagles blocked Joe Schrader's extra-point attempt to keep the score at 47-7 with 9:29 to go in the third period.
Keaton Snyder continued the Bulldogs' voracious defense as he stripped Drew Paxton of the ball after a pass reception. Kale McDonald recovered at the Butte 40.
The Eagles put together a drive late in the third quarter, as Johnson connected with Jace Bykari for a 25-yard pass play, and Paxton added a 23-yard run. Big Sky got down to the Butte 10 but was turned away on downs.
The Bulldogs put together a 16-play, 90-yard drive that ate up 11:06. The final play of the third quarter featured a Stenson scramble where he pump-faked two defenders and twisted away from another for a 25-yard gain. Cole Johnson punctuated the drive with a one-yard plunge. Duffy's extra point with 2:50 to play was the game's final point for the Bulldogs.
Brayden Pierce intercepted Johnson to finish the game.
Butte outgained Big Sky, 431-193.
Stenson was 15-of-24 passing for 299 yards and five touchdowns. He also ran the ball ten times for 54 yards and a rushing touchdown.
Hansen led the Bulldogs on the ground with 68 yards on ten carries and a touchdown.
Gurnsey led Butte in receiving with six catches for 135 and two scores. Ossello added three grabs for 91 yards and two touchdowns. Seven different receivers logged at least one catch.
"We're creating depth there (at the receiver position)," Grey said. "The neat thing we have been seeing, week in and week out, is guys earning more playing time."
Johnson was 7-of-15 passing for 57 yards and two interceptions. Ramos had 27 yards on two receptions, and Paxton and Bykari each had 25 yards receiving.
Sanberg rushed from 107 yards to lead the Eagles' ground game.
The Bulldogs had 12 tackles for loss, five sacks, four fumble recoveries, and two interceptions. Kyler Stenson had nine tackles, and Luke Garrison and Luke Verlanic had eight each for Butte.
"It was fitting to get that turnover at the end of the game," Grey said. "Hats off to the defense. They played hard, and it showed."
Both teams return to work with the second half of the season in sight. Butte travels to Helena to take on the Capital Bruins, who got by Glacier on Friday, 35-27. Big Sky takes on Hellgate, who defeated Flathead on Friday, 29-28.
