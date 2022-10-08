KALISPELL - The Butte Bulldogs looked to shake off the memories of a rough week in Helena with a bounce-back trip to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack at Legends Field on Friday.
Down by 13 points just before halftime, Kash Goicoechea’s 21-yard interception return for a touchdown spearheaded 34 unanswered points as Glacier held on for a 55-41 win over the Bulldogs.
Gage Sliter’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Bridger Smith put the Wolfpack on the board with 9:14 to play in the opening quarter. Rhett Measure’s extra-point was good.
Stenson found Sean Ossello for a 15-yard touchdown to cap an 8-play, 81-yard drive. Tyler Duffy’s extra-point tied the game at 7-7 with 6:46 to play in the first quarter.
Butte took its first lead in the second quarter as Stenson’s 1-yard plunge and Duffy’s extra-point gave the Bulldogs a 14-7 advantage.
Goicoechea’s 49-yard kickoff return set up Kobe Dorcheus’ 5-yard touchdown run. Measure’s extra-point tied the game at 14-14 with 11:27 to go in the second quarter.
Trey Hansen’s 1-yard touchdown with 8:14 to play in the first half regained the lead for Butte. Duffy’s extra-point increased the lead back to seven points.
Stenson found Cayde Stajcar for a 16-yard touchdown pass made the score 27-14. Jaden Dannic blocked the extra-point try.
Late in the quarter, Goicoechea intercepted a Stenson pass and raced for a Glacier touchdown. Measure’s extra-point brought the Wolfpack to within seven points at the halftime break.
The Wolfpack scored four times in the third quarter.
Dorcheus scored on a 1-yard run, and Sliter had three touchdown passes. Sliter found Smith for a 14-yard touchdown pass, connected with Cohen Kastelitz for a 56-yard score, and hit Van Scholten for a 10-yard touchdown reception.
Measure made 1-of-3 point-after tries in the third quarter. Goicoechea scored on a two-point try, as Glacier led Butte going into the fourth quarter, 48-27.
Stenson scored on a 5-yard quarterback keeper with 10:24 to go in the game.
After Glacier missed a 37-yard field goal, Stenson hit Hudson Luedtke on a 28-yard pass play to pull the Bulldogs to within seven points with 7:17 to go.
The Wolfpack delivered a dagger on the final drive that took 4:49 off the clock. Goicoechea’s 11-yard touchdown run delivered insurance to the Glacier lead with 2:28 to play. Measure’s extra-point extended the Wolfpack lead to 14 points, 55-41.
On Butte’ next offensive play, Stenson was intercepted by Evan Barnes at the Bulldogs’ 39-yard line.
Glacier outgained Butte in the game, 527-448. The Bulldogs outgained the Wolfpack in passing, 349-274, and Glacier outrushed Butte, 253-99.
Sliter was 19-of-30 passing for 274 yards, threw four touchdowns and tossed two interceptions.
Dorcheus had 147 yards and two TDs on 25 carries. Goicoechea added 59 yards and one TD, as well as 198 yards on kickoffs.
Kastelitz had 111 receiving yards to lead the Wolfpack.
Stenson was 24-of-37 for 349 yards passing, tossed three TDs and threw two interceptions to go with 47 net rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns.
Hansen added 46 rushing yards for the Bulldogs.
Ludetke led Butte in receiving with 155 yards on eight catches. Stajcar had 70 yards, and Cameron Gurnsey added 66 yards.
Glacier will take on crosstown rival Flathead next Friday night.
Butte will celebrate Senior Night at Naranche Stadium next Friday against Missoula Hellgate.
