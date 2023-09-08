BUTTE – Things looked bleak for the Butte Bulldogs as the fourth quarter began at Naranche Stadium on Friday night.

But the Bulldogs captured magic and erased a 21-point fourth quarter deficit to stun the highly-touted Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack, 28-27.

In what was an action-packed final 12 minutes, the Bulldogs ultimately pulled off the unthinkable.

Glacier responded quickly to Butte’s last minute touchdown with a score of its own, but a failed PAT with 12 seconds remaining sealed the Wolfpack’s fate.

And for Butte, it was a victory of epic proportions.

“They’re just resilient and keep battling. They didn’t quit, didn’t give up and kept believing in each other,” Butte head coach Arie Grey said.

Trailing 21-0 to start the final 12 minutes, a comeback seemed near impossible.

A combination of clutch defensive plays and a special connection between Bo Demarais and Rueso Batterman was the recipe for Butte's comeback.

When Demarais tossed Batterman a 23-yard touchdown for the Bulldogs’ first points of the game with 10:53 to go in the fourth quarter, there was still a long way to go.

But on Glacier’s very next offensive play, quarterback Jackson Presley was intercepted by Torre Tempel, who sprinted to the end zone for a touchdown.

In a matter of 20 seconds, the Bulldogs scored two touchdowns to make it a one-score game.

Tempel’s interception and touchdown was one of many big plays that Butte’s defense made, and it set the tone for the final 10 minutes.

“They (Butte defense) just made play after play after play. Just huge, huge plays all night long. It’s a special unit and they keep getting better,” Grey said.

But Butte still needed points, and Demarais and Batterman were up for the challenge.

The duo connected not once, but twice more in the final seven minutes, both for 43-yard touchdowns.

The third touchdown between Demarais and Batterman came with just 37 seconds remaining and gave the Bulldogs their first lead of the game.

“We’ve had that connection since we were in seventh grade, that’s what we’ve been working on,” Demarais said with a smile.

“I knew I could trust him so I put the ball up there and I knew he’d go get it.”

Demarais threw for 286 yards and three touchdowns, with three interceptions as well.

Three of Batterman’s five catches went for touchdowns, as the senior wide receiver racked up 150 yards.

For a Butte offense that appeared dormant through the first three quarters, it erupted in the final 12 minutes.

“That was awesome, we fought the whole way through. We wanted to win more as a team and that’s what it took,” Batterman said.

“I’ve honestly never felt anything like that, that was an insane game,” Demarais said.

For the Bulldogs, fourth-quarter comebacks have been a theme in 2023.

Butte was also scoreless and trailed by double-digits entering the final period in the opening game against Billings West, and won that one too.

Even after three interceptions and an overall struggle for three quarters against a loaded Glacier team, the Bulldogs never seem to quit.

“We just keep trusting each other and keep that next-play mentality, and keep fighting,” Demarais said.

And to do it against the Wolfpack adds another element to the craziness.

Glacier won its first two games by a combined score of 93-7 and earned the top spot in 406mtsports.com’s Class AA rankings.

It looked like the dominance would continue for the Wolfpack as they led by 21 points to begin the fourth quarter, but Butte had other ideas.

Presley threw for three touchdowns and 266 yards, while Kash Goicoechea and Kobe Dorechus each ran for over 85 yards in Glacier’s loss.

Despite a balanced offensive attack and a stout defensive effort for much of the game, the Wolfpack couldn’t avoid its first loss of the season in its Western AA opener.

Butte wins its first conference game and will look to channel the energy from Friday's wild victory and use it the rest of the way.

“Now we need to be able to handle this. We got to build off of this,” Grey said.

The Bulldogs (2-1, 1-0) travel to take on Missoula Big Sky next week, while Glacier (2-1, 0-1) returns home to host Helena High.

