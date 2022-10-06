After falling to Western division co-leader Capital on a rainy, messy Friday night in Helena, the Butte Bulldogs (3-3, 2-2 AA Western) look to keep pace in division playoff chase as they travel to Kalispell to take on the Glacier Wolfpack (3-3, 1-3 AA Western).
Butte’s visit to Capital was anything but pleasant, as the Bruins shut out the Bulldogs, 41-0.
Jace Stenson was 10-of-30 passing for 168 yards and ran for 36 yards.
Cayde Stajcar had 58 yards rushing and Cameron Gurnsey picked up 51 yards on the ground.
Capital’s Joey Michelotti was 14-of-15 passing for 247 yards and threw two touchdowns.
Tom Carter had 155 yards rushing, including a 95-yard touchdown run
Hayden Opitz had 94 yards receiving and Nicholas Michelotti added 88 yards.
“We had a chance to grow,” Butte head coach Arie Grey. “We certainly learned from the game. Capital is a great football team.”
The Wolfpack’s late comeback in the fourth-quarter comeback pulled up short, as Helena escaped with a 24-21 victory.
Gage Sliter was 19-of-33 passing for 327 yards, threw a touchdown and an interception for the Wolfpack.
Kobe Dorcheus gained 87 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for Glacier.
Cohen Kastelitz collected 152 of the Wolfpack’s 327 receiving yards.
Carter Kraft went 18-of-31 passing for 265 yards and three touchdowns, all caught by Manu Melo. Melo also had 144 receiving yards.
In the 2021 contests between Butte and Glacier, a Stenson rushing touchdown and safety lifted the Bulldogs over the Wolfpack, 20-17 in the regular season game in Butte.
Stenson went 9-of-21 passing for 177 yards and added 70 rushing yards.
Gavin Vetter rushed 29 times for 122 yards and Dylan Snyder had 88 yards receiving.
Sliter was 13-of-25 passing for 185 yards, threw two touchdowns and an interception.
Jake Turner had 75 receiving yards and Tate Kauffman added 63 yards.
Jake Rendina had 75 rushing yards to lead the Wolfpack on the ground.
The Wolfpack won the playoff game on Nov. 5 in Kalispell, 35-26.
Stenson threw for 306 yards and two touchdowns. The Bulldogs ran for 169 yards.
Glacier ran the ball 40 times for 361 yards and four scores, led by Rendina’s 228 yards and three scores.
Butte averages 362.2 total yards per game. The Bulldogs’ multiple-look offense is split at 257.5 passing yards and 104.7 rushing yards per contest.
Stenson (109-of-193, 56.5% completion rate, 1,540 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs, 79 carries, 318 yards, 3 rushing TDs) should see much more favorable field conditions in Kalispell on Friday night.
Trey Hansen (74-217, 7 TDs) has the bulk of the Bulldogs’ 11 rushing touchdowns.
Butte has five receivers with over 100 yards receiving this season. Gurnsey (28-418, 2 TDs), Rueso Battermann (18-252, 2 TDs), Sean Ossello (10-202, 2 TDs), Stajcar (14-201, TD), and Hudson Luedtke (15-135, 4 TDs) have played a huge part in the passing game in 2022.
Kaleb Shine (56 tackles, 37 solos), Cameron Shaw (34 tackles, 20 solos, 4.5 sacks), Dylan Whitten (34 tackles), Alex Hausmann (20 tackles, 16 solos, 80-yard INT return), Kole Johnson (20 tackles, 12 solos), and Aidan McShane (20 tackles) lead the Glacier defense.
Glacier averages 323.2 passing yards and 121 rushing yards per contest for a 444.2 total yards per game average.
Sliter (119-of-190, 62.6% completion rate, 1,884 passing yards, 19 TDs, 8 INTs) will get the start at quarterback.
“Sliter is great quarterback,” Grey said. “He moves around well, in and out of the pocket. It should be a great challenge for us.”
Dorcheus (47-298, 6 TDs) and Jackson Henley (52-260, 4 TDs) have contributed the bulk of the Wolfpack’s 726 rushing yards and 14 TDs this season.
Kastelitz (20-438, 3 TDs), Kaidrian Buls (25-379, 5 TDs), Bridger Smith (16-238, 2 TDs), Evan Barnes (8-188, 4 TDs) and Van Scholten (12-160, 2 TDs) have been frequent contributors in the Glacier passing game.
Isaac Kohler (35 tackles, 26 solos), Ethan Cunningham (31 tackles, 21 solos, INT, fumble recovery), Aiden Cuchine (29 tackles), Luke Garrison (26 tackles, 17 solos, sack), Zach Tierney (23 tackles, 2 sacks), Luke Verlanic (22 tackles, 16 solos), Kale McDonald (19 tackles, 2 INTs, 2 fumble recoveries), and Kyler Stenson (19 tackles, 3 sacks) are the leaders of defense for the Bulldogs.
Special teams have been solid for both squads this season.
Rhett Measure (32-33 PAT, 3-3 FG) has been steady in placekicking duties. Buls and Evan Barnes have combined for a 39.3 yards per punt average this season with two inside of the 20-yard line.
Kash Goicoechea (164 kick return yards), Dorcheus (134 kick return yards) and Hausmann (44 punt return yards) have been contributors in the return game for Glacier.
Tyler Duffy (21-25, 1-1 FG) has been steady when called upon this season for the Bulldogs.
Gurnsey, Bo Demarais, and Brooks Vincent have combined for a 33.9 yards per punt average, with Gurnsey dropping five of his 11 punts inside of the 20-yard line.
Stajcar (141 kick return yards), Cuchine (92 kick return yards), and Cunningham (87 punt return yards) have been the Bulldogs’ top special team returners.
